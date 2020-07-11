UFC is back in business tonight (Sat., July 11, 2020) with highly anticipated UFC 251 ‘Usman vs. Masvidal’ MMA event, which will go down on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

In the main headliner, BMF champion Jorge Masvidal returning against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, in the co-main act, Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his featherweight crown against former champion Max Holloway. Also, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will collide for a vacant Bantamweight title.

‘Fight Island‘ has been teased for months. Indeed the promotion has put their every effort to spared no expense in building infrastructure, and today the day has arrived we will get to see some fantastic fights on this island.

We all were expecting that Usman vs. Masvidal will fall upon us. But due to financial disagreements, this showdown didn’t come to fruition. Thanks to COVID-19 pandemic that today, we will witness this fight ironically. Well, Gilbert Burns who tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him out, allowing Masvidal to step in on short notice fight.

Usman is currently riding a 15 fight winning streak with 11-0 inside the Octagon and hasn’t tasted defeat in seven years. So let’s see tonight how both foes play out.

Another intriguing bout where two former women’s Strawweight champions, Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade will collide in a rematch to make another case to take a shot at a title.

Moreover, Paige Vanzant will meet Amanda Ribas, in the last fight of her deal. “12 Gauge,” has gone on record many times, reminded everyone that she’ll not extend her contract with UFC due to pay issues. VanZant needs a win tonight whereas Ribas winning nine of her first 10 professional fights with three of her UFC fights.

Preliminary matches will begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ then the portion of prelims airs on ESPN at 8 p.m. Which is followed by PPV main card starting at 10 p.m. ET. on ESPN+.

Check put below UFC 251 fight card and results:

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV):

170 lbs.: UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs.: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant Bantamweight title

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

125 lbs.: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN):

205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

155 lbs.: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

125 lbs.: Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

135 lbs.: Martin Day vs. Davey Grant