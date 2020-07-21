age
weight
height
How Active Are You?
Body Fat % (optional)
%
My TDEE Stats:
calculated
Note: You did not enter the body fat percentage. With body fat percentage our calculator can do more accurate calculation of the TDEE estimate.
Your Maintenance Calories
calculated
calories per day
calories per day
calculated
calories per week
calories per week
Based on your stats, the best estimate for your maintenance calories is calculated calories per day based on the Mifflin-St Jeor Formula, which is widely known to be the most accurate. The table below shows the difference if you were to have selected a different activity level.
Based on your stats, the best estimate for your maintenance calories is calculated calories per day based on the Katch-McArdle Formula, which is widely known to be the most accurate when body fat is provided. The table below shows the difference if you were to have selected a different activity level.
|Basal Metabolic Rate
|calculated calories per day
|Sedentary
|calculated calories per day
|Light Exercise
|calculated calories per day
|Moderate Exercise
|calculated calories per day
|Heavy Exercise
|calculated calories per day
|Athlete
|calculated calories per day
Ideal Weight: calculated
Your ideal body weight is estimated to be between calculated kg based on the various formulas listed below. These formulas are based on your height and represent averages so don't take them too seriously, especially if you lift weights.
|G.J. Hamwi Formula (1964)
|calculated
|B.J. Devine Formula (1974)
|calculated
|J.D. Robinson Formula (1983)
|calculated
|D.R. Miller Formula (1983)
|calculated
BMI Score: calculated
Your BMI is calculated, which means you are classified as calculated…
|18.5 or less
|Underweight
|18.5 – 24.99
|Normal Weight
|25 – 29.99
|Overweight
|30+
|Obese
Maximum Muscular Potential
According to Martin Berkhan's formula your maximum muscular potential is calculated at 5% body fat. Most people have no desire to be 5% body fat though, so you'd be calculated at 10% body fat & calculated at 15% body fat. These numbers are good goals to aim for if you are bulking up!
Macronutrients
30P/35F/35C means 30% protein, 35% fats, 35% carbs
These macronutrient values reflect your maintenance calories of calculated calories per day.
Moderate Carb (30P/35F/35C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
Lower Carb (40P/40F/20C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
Higher Carb (30P/20F/50C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
These macronutrient values reflect your cutting calories of calculated calories per day, which is a 500 calorie per day deficit from your maintenance of calculated calories per day.
Moderate Carb (30P/35F/35C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
Lower Carb (40P/40F/20C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
Higher Carb (30P/20F/50C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
These macronutrient values reflect your bulking calories of calculated calories per day, which is +500 calories per day from your maintenance of calculated calories per day.
Moderate Carb (30P/35F/35C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
Lower Carb (40P/40F/20C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
Higher Carb (30P/20F/50C)
calculated
protein
protein
calculated
fats
fats
calculated
carbs
carbs
Note: There are 4 calories per gram of both protein and carbohydrates, and 9 calories per gram of fats.
Leave a Reply