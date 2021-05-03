10 Best Fat Burners for Men in 2021

A lot of guys struggle with losing body fat. In fact, unless you’re one of those fortunate enough to have a super high metabolism, you probably find it harder to get lean than muscular. It requires a whole lot of discipline, consistency and self control.

Unless you are on top of what you put in your mouth, you’re never going to reveal your abs to the world. All of which makes fat burners a desirable and popular option. The reality is, however, that the majority of fat burners, while being big on promises, are pretty light on results. In this article we go beyond the manufacturer hype to reveal the top 10 performing fat burners for men on the market today.

The Best Fat Burner of 2021

If you’re in a hurry and can’t spare the 7:21 seconds it’ll take to read this entire review, here’s a quick overview of the best Fat Burner for men you can buy right now . . .

Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout is an insanely popular fat burner that was originally targeted toward the MMA crowd but has since gone mainstream. It has an appetite suppressant focus, which is built round the key active ingredient glucomannan. Instant Knockout also includes ingredients designed to boost your energy, enhance fat oxidation and boost the metabolism. Buy here.

How Effective are Fat Burners Really?

Fat burners will work for you – but only if you work with them. That means that you have got to be doing three things:

Create a daily caloric deficit of around 500 – 750 calories

Eat a low simple carb, moderate protein and high healthy fat diet

Work out consistently with a focus on weights and some HIIT cardio thrown in

If you are doing those things, then a good fat burner can add an extra 5 percent to your results. If not, you’re wasting your money.

How Does A Fat Burner Work?

There are four key methods used by fat burners to help you lose body fat. They may use one or more of them.

Appetite Suppression

Enhanced Fat Oxidation

Enhanced Thermogenesis (calorie burning)

Reduced Calorie Absorption

The 10 Top Fat Burners for Men of 2021

1. Editor’s Choice: Instant Knockout

Highlights

Appetite Suppressant

Thermogenic

Enhances Metabolism

Pros

Defeats hunger pangs

Increases calorie burn

Boosts fat oxidation

Cons

High caffeine

EGCG dosage not stated

Quite expensive

Why You Should Purchase Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout is a fat burner that was first created to help MMA fighters and boxers to meet weight for their fights. It is made up of 10 ingredients that are intended to promote fat loss through appetite suppression, a metabolism boost and increased fat oxidation.

The main hunger suppressing ingredient in Instant Knockout is Glucomannan. When ingested this water soluble fiber expands to take up room in the stomach and produce a feeling of fullness. You also get 300 mg of caffeine anhydrous in this product, which delivers a thermogenic and a nootropic effect. 300 mg is on the borderline of being too high for many people, so if you get the jitters after taking 3 cups of coffee straight, you’ll probably end up feeling wired on Instant Knockout.

Other ingredients that are well known fat loss agents are Cayenne Pepper for a metabolic boost, Green Tea extract, Green Coffee Bean, and Piperine.

Instant Knockout will do a good job of suppressing the appetite and warding off hunger pangs. It will also boost your metabolism effectively. That combination will strip off body fat so long as you’re doing your part by eating clean and maintaining a daily caloric deficit.

In terms of price per dosage, Instant Knockout will cost you around $2 per day, which puts it at the upper end of the fat burner market.

What We Didn’t Like About Instant Knockout

There is a relatively high level of caffeine in this supplement. That could lead to wired feeling while working out and a post workout energy crash. You also have to take 4 capsules per day, which some people may find too much. Finally, to take advantage of the 90 day guarantee you have to buy the 3 bottle deal. The guarantee should stand regardless of how many bottles you buy.

Buy Instant Knockout

Buy 3 Get 1 Free

2. Burner Lab Pro

Highlights

Caffeine Free

Stime Free

Metabolism Boosting

Pros

Thermogenic

Non stimulant

Vegan friendly

Cons

Only available from official website

Why You Should Purchase Burner Lab Pro

Burner Lab Pro is a relatively new fat burner that is available only from its manufacturer website. Within a short time it has become very popular for its real world ability to do what it promises. This product was created with athletes in mind, meaning that it uses only top quality, clinically attested ingredients.

There are only six ingredients in Burner Lab Pro. That’s because there are no filler ingredients; only solid science back fat burners. A key ingredient is Forslean Forskolin, which helps the body create an enzyme called lipase. This enzyme breaks down stored body fat into free fatty acids to be used as energy. Another key ingredient is HMB or ß-Hydroxyl ß-Methylbutyrate, which prevents muscle loss while you are in a fasted or low calorie state.

Other ingredients in Burner Pro Lab are Capsimax to boost the metabolism, Chromium which potentiates insulin and Bioperine, which boosts the absorption and digestion of the other ingredients in the product.

The daily cost of Burner Lab Pro is about $1.50 per day.

This is a great fat burner if you are fasting as part of your cutting regimen.

What We Didn’t Like About Burner Lab Pro

Burner Lab Pro is only available from the official Burner Lab website.

Buy Burner Lab Pro

3. Transparent Labs Physique Series Fat Burner

Highlights

Coleus Forskohlii

Green Tea Extract + Cayenne Pepper

Enhances Focus

Clinically Dosed

Pros

Enhances metabolism

Clinically Dosed

Fat Oxidation

Cons

Does little to suppress hunger

Why You Should Purchase Physique Series Fat Burner

The Physique Series Fat Burner from Transparent Labs is a fat burner that works through three mechanisms, namely, thermogenesis, hunger suppression and fat oxidation. It does a good job of two of these – metabolism boosting thermogenesis and fat oxidation – but not so good on appetite suppression.

The thermogenic effect is supplied by clinically proven ingredients including synephrine, forskolin and green tea extract. You also get 240 mg of caffeine in this product, which is about the same as two cups of coffee.

When it comes to suppressing the appetite, the active ingredient in Physique Series Fat Burner is HTP-5. This has a minimal effect in comparison to the glucomannan which makes Instant Knockout such an effective hunger buster.

The per dose cost of Physique Series Fat Burner is around $1.80, making it a little cheaper than Instant Knockout, but still on the higher side of the market.

What We Didn’t Like About Physique Series Fat Burner

Physique Series Fat Burner is not an effective appetite suppressant. Adding 1500 mg or more of Glucomannan would be good to boost up this aspect to go along with its impressive thermogenic and fat oxidation ability.

Shop Transparent Labs

4. Universal Nutrition Animal Cuts

Highlights

8 fat burning mechanisms

Thyroid complex

Water shedding complex

Pros

Nootropic blend

Clinically dosed

Sheds water to get you ripped

Appetite suppression

Cons

May cause acid reflux

Why You Should Purchase Universal Nutrition Animal Cuts

Universal Nutrition Animal Cuts is a powerful thermogenic fat burner that includes 8 different mechanisms to get you shredded. It includes a potent nootropic blend to give you the focus and concentration to have great workouts. All of the fat burning ingredients have been scientifically tested and provided at clinical dosages. The unique water shedding complex allows you to get rid of the film of water that is hiding your muscle definition.

Universal Nutrition Animal Cuts includes an appetite suppression complex, allowing you to reduce your daily caloric content to shed body fat. A thyroid complex allows you to get control of the key fat burning hormones that will get you shredded. Green tea extract and oolong tea will provide you with a huge metabolic boost.

What We Didn’t Like About Universal Nutrition Animal Cuts

Some of the ingredients in Animal Cuts are not as well attested to as others. This may have the effect of diluting down some of the more proven ingredients. Also, some users have reported suffering from acid reflux when using Animal Cuts.

Shop Animal Cuts

5. Old School Labs Vintage Burn

Highlights

Metabolic booster

Enhances Energy

Muscle preserving effect

Pros

Burns excess calories

Increases energy

Spares muscle during fasting

Cons

Low hunger suppressing ability

Why You Should Purchase Old School Lab Vintage Burn

Old School Labs Vintage Burn is a thermogenic fat burner that is also designed to preserve muscle mass when you are on a cutting cycle or fasting to drop your body fat percentage.It also includes nootropic compounds that are designed to enhance your training focus. This product will provide you with a noticeable energy boost through increasing fat oxidation and driving both fats and carbs into the mitochondria for conversion into energy.

All of the ingredients in Vintage Burn are completely natural and safe. They are also clinically dosed and attested to by double blind studies.

I really like the focus on muscle sparing that has gone into the production of Vintage Burn. That makes this, along with Burner Lab Pro, the best on this list to supplement a fasting regime.

What We Didn’t Like About Old School Labs Vintage Burn

Even though Old School Labs Vintage Burn does a good job of boosting energy levels, increasing metabolism and preserving muscle tissue, there is nothing substantial in the product that acts as an appetite suppressant.

Shop Vintage Burn

6. Jack’d Factory Burn XT

Highlights

Boosts metabolism

Enhances workout recovery

EGCG

Pros

Thermogenic

Boosts energy

Inexpensive

Cons

Acetyl-L-Carnitine may cause headaches and nausea

Why You Should Purchase Jack’d Factory Burn XT

Burn XT from Jack’d Factory is a low priced top selling fat burner put out by Amazon. It uses just 5 ingredients, each of which is scientifically grounded. These 5 ingredients are Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Green Tea Leaf Extract,Caffeine Anhydrous, Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract and Bioperine.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine has a proven ability to speed up post workout recovery, boost muscle oxygen supply and increase fatty acid transportation to muscle cells. Burn XT is dosed at 700 mg per dose.

Green Tea Extract is dosed at 450 mg per dose, which provides EGCG, the key fat suppressant. Caffeine anhydrous is dosed at 270 mg. This is on the high side, so if you are sensitive to caffeine, you might want to reconsider this product.

The daily dosage cost of Burn XT is just under a dollar, making for great value for money.

What We Didn’t Like About Jack’d Factory Burn XT

The high caffeine count in Burn XT may be a problem for some people. In addition, Capsimax is underdosed at just 50 mg per dose.

Shop Burn-XT

7. RSP Nutrition QuadraLean

Highlights

Suppresses appetite

Boosts metabolism

Stim free

Pros

Metabolism boost

Hunger busting

Fat mobilization

Cons

Requires 6 capsules per day

Why You Should Purchase RSP Nutrition QuadraLean

RSP Nutrition QuadraLean is a stimulant free fat burner that has become extremely popular over the last 12 months. You can also get a stimulant based version of the product, which is called Quadralean Thermogenics. A new version of the stim free version has recently been released, which is called RSP Nutrition QuadraLean 2.0.

The Quad in QuadLean refers to the fact that there are 4 mechanisms through which the product archives fat loss:

Appetite Suppression

Fat mobilization

Energy enhancement

Metabolism boost

There are just 5 ingredients in RSP Nutrition QuadraLean. These are Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), L-Carnitine, Raspberry Ketones, Garcinia Cambogia and Chromium.

RSP Nutrition QuadraLean is a cheap fat burner supplement, coming out at about 80 cents per day. That makes it the most cost effective fat burner on this review list.

What We Didn’t Like About RSP Nutrition QuadraLean

You have to take 6 capsules of RSP Nutrition QuadraLean per day, which some people may find too much. Also, Conjugated Linoleic Acid will not do a whole lot to promote fat loss.

Shop QuadraLean

8. Cellucor Super HD

Highlights

Energy boost

Metabolism enhancing

Well priced

Pros

Increased calorie burn

Boosts metabolism

Inexpensive

Cons

Proprietary blend

Why You Should Purchase Cellucor Super HD

Cellucor Super HD is a fat burner that is available in both capsule and powder form. It claims to be able to remove body fat by increasing energy levels, reducing the appetite, boosting the metabolism and providing a nootropic effect to strengthen your mind power for sustained fat loss.

Cellucor Super HD’s ingredient profile is divided into three blends: Nootropic, Thermosculpting and Vitamin. There are a lot of ingredients included, some of which do not have scientific backing behind them. Key ingredients are green tea leaf extract and caffeine anhydrous, which is dosed at 160 mg. Vitamin B6 and Acetyl-L-Tyrosine are dosed well in this product.

What We Didn’t Like About Cellucor Super HD

The biggest problem I have with Cellucor Super HD is that two of the three blends that make it up are proprietary blends. That means that you are unable to see the individual ingredient dosages, so you have no idea whether they are at levels that will do you any good.

Shop Cellucor SuperHD

9. EVLution Nutrition ENGN

Highlights

NO Booster

Speeds up metabolism

Stim free

Pros:

Causes pump effect

Boosts energy

Metabolism booster

Cons

May cause stomach upset

Why You Should Purchase EVLution Nutrition ENGN

ENGN by Evlution is a pre workout nitric oxide booster that will allow you to get a great workout in order to burn maximum body fat. It includes a synergistic blend of agmatine sulfate and betaine anhydrous to release nitric oxide within the body. This boosts blood flow in order to produce a pump effect in the trained muscle.

When you take ENGN, your body will speed up its metabolism and burn off more energy, allowing you to get shredded faster. This pre workout powder will give you a smooth energy rush that is free of any jitters or other negative reactions. You will have enhanced focus, more energy, greater pumps and a faster metabolism to fast track you to your goal.

What We Didn’t Like About EVLution Nutrition ENGN

ENGN does not include any appetite suppressant ingredients that will help you to curb your caloric intake.

Shop ENGN Shred

10. Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite Weight Loss Supplement

Highlights

Increased energy

Muscle sparing

Boosts focus

Pros:

Thermogenic

Nootropic

Enhances energy levels

Cons

Dosages are generally quite low

Why You Should Purchase Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite

Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite continues to be one of the most popular fat loss supplements on the market. It includes a decent list of proven ingredients but quite a few of them are under dosed. The energy blend, however, will give you a workout boost. Your metabolism will also get a decent kick with this product.

Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite is another product that will preserve your muscle mass while you are on a cutting diet or a fast for fat loss. There are also a number of thermogenic ingredients included that are designed to heat up the body’s temperature. In returning to a state of homeostasis, the body burns extra calories.

The three key ingredients in Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite are caffeine anhydrous, dosed at 270 mg per dose, Green Coffee Extract at 200 mg and L-Theanine.

What We Didn’t Like About Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite

A number of the ingredients in Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite are dosed too lightly to bring on an appreciable effect. An example is green coffee extract which is dosed at 200 mg. This is about half of the recommended dosage.

Shop Hydroxycut Elite

Summary

The best fat burner on the planet right now is Instant Knockout Fat Burner, which works through a number of mechanisms to knock your body fat for six. At the end of the day, however, regardless of which fat loss product you buy, putting in the hard work and discipline at the dinner table and on the gym floor is what really counts when it comes to getting ripped.