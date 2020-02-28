Top Boxing Gloves To Use For Cardio Kickboxing! (Review 2020)

Breaking Down The Best Boxing Gloves For Cardio Kickboxing

Cardio kickboxing classes are one of the best ways for people to get in shape, and learn self defense. If you have just joined a class, or are in need of a new set of boxing gloves, you have come to the right place. This is a breakdown of the best boxing gloves you can get for your training endeavors.

Before getting into the best gloves to use, let’s take a look at what goes into cardio kickboxing.

Cardio kickboxing is a great cardiovascular activity to use, in order to increase fitness, flexibility, and stamina. The group environment that these classes often take place in, is welcoming to people of all experience levels. Moreover, the nature of the exercises allows for self defense training along the way.

The training in these cardio kickboxing classes involve learning proper form for various punch combinations, like jabs, hooks and uppercuts. Furthermore, the lower body becomes engaged with variations of kicks, and knees. All in all, the thing that is loved the most about these classes is the fact that they work the entire body, building lean muscle and confidence along the way.

Although it is important to remember that in cardio kickboxing, the cardio comes first. These classes can help you burn upwards of around 500 calories per session. With the right adjustments to your diet, you can see fat melting off of your body as you get better at self defense.

Preparing for your first class

There are a few things to consider, when starting your first cardio kickboxing class. For example, it is important think about what size class you want to attend. Although these classes are typically good, when it comes to being accepting of all, your own personal needs may differ.

Another important consideration, is the equipment needed for your training. First and foremost, you want to wear comfortable attire, that will not trip you up during the class. On top of that, bringing a towel and a bottle of water will be useful, as well. For your first class, you may want to arrive a little early, and introduce yourself to the trainer, in order to get an idea of what to expect.

And of course, the most important thing to bring with you to class, is boxing gloves. So, with that in mind, here are the best boxing gloves for cardio kickboxing.

Everlast Elite Boxing Gloves

Pros Highly-trusted brand

Durable padding

Breathable mesh inner lining Cons Stiff upon first arrival

These boxing gloves offer the best value for the price. Everlast is one of the best and most trusted brands in combat sports. Not only are these gloves good for cardio kickboxing, but also for regular combat training as well.

These gloves have a breathable mesh lining in the palm, which is great for the high pace of these classes. On top of that, they are very durable, made from a tough leather material, which is easy to clean. This is why these gloves scored the number one spot on our list.

Century Strive Washable Boxing Gloves

Century Strive Washable Boxing Gloves Pros Machine washable

Lightweight

Many styles to choose from Cons Primarily designed for women

is another highly trusted brand of combat sports gear, and these gloves certainly deliver. Although they are not the best for actual combat training, they are perfect for cardio kickboxing. This is as a result of their soft and comfortable design, which comes in ten different colors.

However, the best thing about these gloves, is hands down the fact they are machine washable. After a long hard session, you can take your sweaty gloves off, toss them in the washing machine, and have them fresh and ready to go for your next class. The only downside, is the fact that they are only available in one size.

Ringside Pro Style Boxing Gloves

Ringside Pro Style Boxing Gloves Pros Molded Protective Foam provides extra padding

Reasonably priced

Hook-and-loop strap provides wrist protection Cons Only comes in two sizes

When it comes to durable, secure gloves, thegloves are top-notch. They have a great fit, with a full wrap around hook-and-loop enclosure to keep the gloves in place during your cardio kickboxing classes. Furthermore, Ringside is one of the best quality brands in boxing.

What makes these gloves so special, is their MPF (Molded Protective Foam) Technology. The padding is made from a padded, curved foam, in order to provide superior comfort. This, combined with the synthetic leather design allows for a pair of gloves that will last a long time.

Everlast Training Gloves

Sale Everlast Training Gloves Pros Lightweight

Great wrist support

Open hand design for gripping Cons Only comes in hot pink

Our second entry from the reliablebrand is a training version of the Pro Elite gloves from our number one option. They are a slightly different variation of gloves designed for MMA, but are still great for cardio kickboxing. Their 4 oz. weight is a lot lighter than the 10-16 oz. you typically find in boxing gloves.

Although they only come in the hot pink color, they are extremely durable, with a secure wrist wrap. Moreover, they are built with the patented “Everdri” technology. This allows for the gloves to stay fresh and dry, regardless of how hard you train during your class. All things considered, these are an excellent alternative to traditional boxing gloves.

Sanabul Paw Training Gloves

Sale Sanabul Paw Training Gloves Pros Lightweight gel padding

Open hand allows for gripping

Low price Cons Not ideal for primary training gloves

Another great alternative to traditional boxing gloves, this product fromis perfect for cardio kickboxing. They are unbelievably comfortable, and fit securely on the wrists. Although it is worth noting that these may not be ideal for your primary training gear, they are excellent for a backup.

The lightweight gel padding is perfect for clinch training, or working the heavy bag. Not only that, but they are far more flexible than even MMA-style training gloves. As a result, you can do more than just punching with them on, even incorporating push-ups and pull-ups to your training regimen.

Empower Weighted Gloves

Empower Weighted Gloves Pros 1lb. weights add to any workout

Wrist wrap provides excellent support

Able to be used outside of cardio kickboxing classes Cons Not to be used on heavy bag

A great way to add an extra boost to your cardio kickboxing training classes, is by adding weight to your gloves. That is where thecome in handy. Designed primarily for women, these gloves are comfortable and versatile.

The one pound of extra weight in the gloves may not seem like much. However, this extra boost will help to burn more calories along the way. The added tension to your arms will help you gain more endurance, whether your punching, or jogging. On the other hand, these gloves are not designed to hit the heavy bag.

Nayoya Weighted Gloves

Nayoya Weighted Gloves Pros 1lb weight stays secured and does not slide

Great for toning muscles and adding to endurance

Able to be used outside of cardio kickboxing class Cons Not for hitting the heavy bag

Another set of weighted gloves, not designed for hitting the heavy bag, theadd the perfect extra kick to your cardio kickboxing class. The weight is perfectly placed to stay secure while you throw your hands, without sliding all over. They are ideal for all kinds of training, not even just for kickboxing.

They neoprene padding on the gloves makes for a comfortable fit, which is complimented by the tight wrist wraps. These gloves are perfect for increasing hand speed, and endurance. Just like the other weighted gloves, they provide improved shoulder strength, all while doing shadow boxing in the gym.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

Is cardio kickboxing right for me?

Cardio kickboxing is perfect for anybody looking to shed a few extra pounds, or to stay in shape. They provide a strong community environment to get your workout in, as well. However, you should consult a physician before starting new training regimens.

Does cardio kickboxing involve getting hit?

No, like previously mentioned, the primary function of these classes is cardio. It revolves around drilling techniques at a high pace, to get your heart rate high. Although they teach good fundamentals for self-defense, there is no sparring involved.

What is the difference between gloves for cardio kickboxing and regular boxing gloves?

Truthfully, not a whole lot. The primary differences come in personal preference. Typically, boxing gloves that are used for sparring are more durable, and stronger. On the other hand, those same qualities often apply to gloves used for cardio kickboxing. However, if you would prefer something lighter weight, you do not need to be as concerned about hurting your hands.

Final Thoughts

Cardio kickboxing is a great outlet for people of all fitness levels. However, it is important to find the gear which is right for you. Considering price is obviously key, but the quality and value of the gear is just as necessary. Therefore, be sure to do your due diligence when it comes to choosing your boxing gloves, and other equipment.