To safely and intensely enjoy the fierce sport that is wrestling, you need some of the very best wrestling headgear. You’ll maximize your training much more if you’re confident that you won’t get injured while practicing. Although headgear doesn’t protect the entire head, it will still shield you from traumatizing the key areas, such as your ears and the back of your head. They also keep your skin intact and everything in place, thanks to the sturdy straps.

If you participate in any intensely physical sport like wrestling or even martial arts, consider getting yourself headgear to keep your body going longer. We have the very best wrestling headgear rated and reviewed here just for you. Keep reading to find out what they are!

Cliff Keen Fusion

Cliff Keen Fusion

Why is it the best?

Simple and classy

Soft chin pad

Padded outer shell, less painful to partner

Good for cleaning

Light and doesn’t get in the way

Fits both younger and older wrestlers

We’ve found the top picks that we want to share with you among our updated list of the best wrestling headgear currently on the market. Although we favor quite a few on this list, our favorites are the F5 Tornado and, most of all, the Cliff Keen Fusion. Both models are very comfortable to wear and come from very reputable brands. You’ll see more of these models’ great features if you keep reading.

After going through our top ten list, we’ll be telling you our criteria for choosing these wonderful items. Of course, you can use these criteria to judge for yourself which headgear is the best suited for you. We also included an FAQ segment in case some things are not yet clear for you.

Aside from telling you which models we find fantastic, we want to equip you with the knowledge to evaluate wrestling headgear for yourself. Rest assured, we will update this list if we find new headgear models to our liking.

1. Cliff Keen Fusion

If you’ve heard of Cliff Keen, you’d know that their items have all sorts of wonderful features spread across their new and old releases. We think the Cliff Keen Fusion is the ideal combination of their best items. It uses a secure design of three straps, which significantly increases security and comfort. There are stylish but slim ear cups that protect your ears without being overly bulky. The Fusion’s overall design is innovative and prioritizes comfort and user-friendliness over anything else, which makes it our top pick for best wrestling headgear.

Highlights

Simple and classy

Soft chin pad

Padded outer shell, less painful to partner

Good for cleaning

Light and doesn’t get in the way

Fits both younger and older wrestlers

Pros

Easy to wear

Not distracting or interfering

Easy to maintain

Lasts long with proper care

Cons

Can make hearing difficult

2. Cliff Keen F5 Tornado

Yet another excellent Cliff Keen model, the Tornado F5 is only a few steps behind the Fusion. It’s wonderfully lightweight while remaining durable. The four straps keep it in place despite vigorous movement. It allows you to hear better than the Fusion does, which is a great plus if you find slight deafness disorienting. It also remains breathable while keeping steady on your head. However, despite the four-strap design, we think the velcro straps can be improved in quality. The straps can get a bit unstable, especially if you’re a heavy sweater and get your headgear damp quickly.

Highlights

Simple but appealing design

Sturdy ear cups

Plenty of room for adjustment

Lightweight yet durable

Well-cushioned

Pros

Can accommodate different sizes

Still allows for good hearing

Breathable despite the padding

Cons

Velcro straps not very reliable

Can be jostled when damp

3. Ring to Cage Deluxe 2.0

Ring to Cage is another famous brand for sports gear, specially tailored towards martial arts, wrestling, and boxing. Their popular Deluxe line came out with this Deluxe 2.0, and it did not disappoint. The excellent padding that it incorporates allows you to absorb shock well without being too thick or bulky. You can easily adjust the velcro straps to fit your head, although it may not work well for larger heads. But because of how non-interfering it is, we think it’s a perfect fit if you also engage in martial arts such as Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai.

Highlights

Absorbs impact impressively

Slim and not bulky

Stays in place even through grappling

Suitable for different martial arts

Pros

Allows for good hearing

Can handle heavy movement

Does not impair hearing

Cons

Not much room for size adjustment

4. ASICS Quantum

The ASICS Quantum Headgear is a very affordable option for those who are looking for heavy and secure protection. It is not the slimmest nor the sleekest, but the value for money is stunning for the protection it offers. It is padded with KinetoFoam and gel, which is an excellent yet lightweight material. Not only is it comfortable to wear, but it has some cooling functions as well. Once you’ve adjusted the straps to fit your head, there’s no way it will slip off accidentally.

Highlights

Made with top tier materials

Plenty of hearing allowance

Does not move around or jostle

Classy and lightweight

Pros

Durable

Affordable for many

Stays in place

Cons

Design is bulkier than others

5. RDX T1 ABEX

The RDX T1 ABEX covers more area than most of the other models on our list, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Made with real leather, the protection it offers is superb. It will be able to absorb impact from most angles and sides, especially if you’re doing some grappling. It remains breathable despite the coverage and will cradle your head comfortably but might be slightly uncomfortable around your jaw. Nevertheless, the value for money that you get here is well worth it.

Highlights

Uses advanced and innovative technology

Made with real leather

Strong and durable protection

Sizes are inclusive and accurate

Pros

High value for money

Will fit your head well

Cons

Might constrict the jaw a bit

6. KO Sports Wrestling

This KO Sports Headgear is made with excellent materials that are meant to last you for years. It’s on the bigger end in terms of coverage, but that’s not always a bad thing. Its simple design ensures that it does its job of protecting your head. However, while breathable, it can get a bit humid after a few hours of use. We still think that the protection you get for this item’s price is more than enough.

Highlights

The top strap is elastic

Made with strong materials

Affordable

Pros

Easy to adjust

Comfortable to wear and remove

Will last for years

High value for money

Cons

Not very well-ventilated

7. Cliff Keen E58 Signature

We have another Cliff Keen model, this time from their Signature line. This E58 is our favorite from that line, boasting excellent impact absorption, increased comfort, and decreased friction. It also uses a four-trap design, although we admit the straps are not of the best quality. However, every other part of the headgear is made with materials that are meant to last. There are many colors to choose from, each complementing the classic and simple design that it’s made with.

Highlights

Materials are easy to clean

Comfortable strap

Classic design

Durable and strong materials

Pros

Stays on your head well

No chin burn

Not too bulky

Will last very long

Cons

The strap is not as durable as everything else

8. Adidas Response

Adidas is a leading brand of sports gear for a wide range of sports. It should come as no surprise that their wrestling gear matches up quite well. Their headgear, the Adidas Response, comes with comfortable protection for the chin and the rest of the head. The foam and plastic mold fit very well on many sizes, offering superior protection and sufficient durability.

Highlights

Suitable for a wide age range

Uses non-velcro straps

Snaps in place quickly and securely

Pros

Headgear will not jostle

No chin burn

Sleek design

Cons

Might be a challenge to adjust the size

9. ASICS Aggressor

Although adjusting the straps can be a challenge, the ASICS Aggressor gives you excellent protection and impact absorption. It uses a sturdy shell lined with gel padding. You don’t have to worry about any shock reaching your head. Your ears are also well-protected without muffling your hearing. However, you will need some time to break in the headgear before it becomes entirely comfortable for you.

Highlights

Four-strap design

Plenty of hearing allowance

Classic design

Comfortable to wear

Pros

Will not jostle or move around

Amazing impact absorption

Protects ears well

Cons

Takes long to break-in

A bit stiff to adjust

10. ASICS Unrestrained

Highlights

Sturdy top strap

Can be customized

Great value for money

Made with strong materials

Pros

Can fit many sizes

Will not move around

Can last you through heavy use

Cons

May be a challenge to adjust

Velcro gets worn down

With yet another ASICS model, we appreciate the functional yet stylish designs they implement with their headgear. Similar to their other model, this one uses KinetoFoam to protect your head comfortably. Once you’ve adjusted the headgear to fit you perfectly, you can enjoy the comfort and breathability despite your intense wrestling regimen. Because you can be confident about protection, you can focus more on your skills and technique.

How We Ranked

We chose our top ten list and our editor’s choice according to the best combination of features you can find on the market. Even though our top options are not the most affordable, we think that the investment is very much worth it. Aside from ranking by the features, we also considered the quality materials, protection offered, and ease of use.

Who Should Purchase These Headgears?

These headgears are made for young and old alike. Most of them have sizes available for smaller and larger wrestlers. But all these headgears are meant for wrestlers who are serious about their sport. Because some of them are hefty investments, it’s best if you plan to wear them out in the coming years. If you’re not sure how long you’ll be wrestling, you may want to look at the more affordable options on our list first.

How Do I Pick an Excellent Headgear?

Fit

Even the best headgear won’t protect you much if it doesn’t fit you. If the gear is too tight, it will constrict your blood circulation and make it hard to breathe. It might even cut into the skin of your chin and compress your ear very uncomfortably. It will be difficult for the gear to absorb impact without it rebounding onto you. On the other hand, it will jostle around and give you scrapes, chafes, and abrasions if it is too loose. It will do more harm than good in a wrestling setting and may even slip off in the middle of a grapple or fall, which will hurt you even more than doing so without headgear. Finding the right fit is essential.

When considering fit, pay attention to the strapping system. You want a system that will easily adjust when you need it to but won’t loosen or tighten during use. If you have long or thick hair, you can buy a hair slicker, which improves the fit on your head.

Ear cups also need to fit you well. Though some people have relatively large or small ears, make sure your ears don’t come in contact with the shell. If they do, this can get very uncomfortable when in use. They can scrape your ears and bruise them unnecessarily upon impact. These can, in the long run, even damage your hearing.

Headgear usually comes in either adult or young sizes. It is to accommodate not just different ages, but other sizes in general. If the straps match up to the back, top, and chin measurements of your head, it will probably fit you well.

Material

Since materials make up the product, pay careful attention to the quality and appropriateness of the materials used. The materials should be durable but light, sturdy but breathable, and should absorb impact without being too bulky or interfering. Some critical materials to check are that of the straps and ear guard since you want the headgear to stay on and protect your ears completely.

The straps may seem like only a small part of the entire headgear, but they lay a foundation for how well it stays on your head. Standard materials are spandex, neoprene, and other textiles. These should be thick and sturdy enough to stay in place and adequately support the headgear. They should also avoid slippage when your hair gets wet since sweating is common. Straps also come in different configurations, depending on the model. Minimalist straps are a bit more desirable since they take off weight and increase your breathability.

Ear guards come as either soft-shell or hard-shell. The soft-shells are typically made from a kind of foam or leather. These may be synthetic or, in the case of leather, real. The gel is used to provide extra cushion. Headgear uses a combination of both. It will depend on you if the combination is enough to absorb impact considering your weight or strength. Also, remember that the cushion should be sturdy enough not to crush your ears with force. Hard shells will be cupped with stiffer materials like plastics. The same considerations apply, but make sure the plastic is strong enough to not crack under impact.

Protection

Headgear is made to protect you, so the amount of protection it provides you is a crucial criterion to consider. The fit and materials contribute to the protection you get. But also consider the overall quantity and thickness of the materials used for the entire item. Is it thick enough to absorb all the impact you anticipate? Are your ears well covered and sized just right? And can you wear the headgear well without obscuring your hearing and vision too much?

Once you’ve figured all these out, you will realize how important it is to have headgear. You will worry less about injury and more about your actual skill and technique in the sport with the right headgear. Feeling secure about your well-being allows you to shift focus toward getting better, excelling, and performing. You can go into the tournament feeling confident and sure if you have great headgear on you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the best way to clean wrestling headgear? The easiest way to clean the headgear is with gentle soap and warm water. Do this after every training session and competition to avoid foul odors, fungal and bacterial growth. Also, make sure it dries well since residual moisture might harm the materials. What can wrestling headgear protect me from? Good wrestling headgear protects your cranium (skull) and your ears. It can pretty much protect against most blows and impacts, especially if you land improperly. It also protects your ears from severe damage like folding, bruising, or certain abrasions. What strap options are there for wrestling headgear? Although many of our top ten models use chin straps, they’re not the only types of straps that exist for wrestling headgear. There are also neck-straps which interfere less with your jaw, but they can irritate your skin and even trigger ingrown hairs.

Recap

If you’re looking for the best wrestling headgear, our top recommendation is the Cliff Keen Fusion for all the fantastic features and sleek design it comes in. Its outer padding, lightweight material, and comfortable chin strap make it the ideal gear to go into a tournament with.

We’ve also shown you how to judge headgear for yourself. If you don’t like anything on our list, you already know what to look for in wrestling headgear to choose what suits you. Whether it’s from our list of top picks or not, we hope you find the perfect wrestling headgear for you.