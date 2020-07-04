Rising contender Gilbert Burns was supposed to meet his former training partner and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a title bout at UFC 251 PPV event on July 11 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, however things fall apart after Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to compete in the headliner bout, according to MMAJunkie.

“Burns traveled from Florida, where he trained for UFC 251, to Las Vegas. The promotion is using the city as a hub to send athletes overseas to Abu Dhabi, testing them for COVID-19 before flying out to the Middle East. Burns’ test result came back positive, as well as his brother and cornerman, Herbert Burns, and coach Greg Jones. All three men did not board the charter fight leaving Las Vegas.”

Burns last fought at UFC On ESPN 9 where he scored an impressive victory over Tyron Woodley and earned a title bout against Usman. With this win he extended his winning streak to six in a row.

The promotion was originally working on making a Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman, but Mavidal’s contract negotiation went to gutter and bout failed to come to fruition.

As of now there is no word from promotion or UFC officials who will step in on short notice to face off Usman.

After caught wind of Burns is forced out of UFC 251 main event, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington react to this news:

“Gamebred is animal that has been bred to be game.”

Masvidal clearly hinting that he’d be willing to take on short notice fight against Kamaru Usman. However keeping his recent contract negotiations in mind promotion has to cough some extra cash in order to get him on stage against Usman.

You know who they’re gonna call Marty and it ain’t the Ghostbusters Junior! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸

Covington and Usman fought at UFC 245 this past December where “The Nigerian Nightmare” scored a TKO win.

Colby wasn’t happy with the stoppage and ever since has been calling for a rematch with Usman.

Share your thoughts who should replace Gilbert Burns against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251? Do you think Dana White will open his arms to offer some extra cash to Masvidal to save next weekend’s main headliner?