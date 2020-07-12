In UFC 251’s preliminary card, Makwan Amirkhani was facing Danny Henry in a featherweight showdown. After forcing his opponent to the fence, Amirkhani got the takedown and attempted a guillotine before transitioning to an anaconda choke.
It wasn’t long before the referee checked on Henry and stopped the fight after realizing that he went limp.
Official results: Makwan Amirkhani def. Danny Henry via sub (anaconda choke) (R1, 3:15)
Check the highlights below:
The submission 👌
The sportsmanship 👌@MakwanAmirkhani aces his #UFC251 performance. pic.twitter.com/kMnU9hAK6c
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020
Technique on display 👏
🇫🇮 @MakwanAmirkhani with the quick submission at #UFC251
We are LIVE on @ESPN. #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/LuLTHyua59
— UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2020
With this win, Amirkhani now has two UFC wins by way of anaconda choke. He gets back to the win column after a TKO loss to Shane Burgos.
