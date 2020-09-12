Every boxer uses speed bags for their workout in some way or another. Even then, not every box has constant access to a gym, which is why speed bags have adapted for home setups and use.

However, setting up a speed bag at home isn’t just a one-step kind of thing. You need a few things to go along with the bag, and the main thing is the speed bag platform. Without a speed bag platform, you won’t be able to hang your bag securely and working out without it would pretty much be a hazard.

Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of 10 great speed bags platforms to choose. These platforms are versatile, durable, and some are more affordable than others. With the variety we have listed here, we’re sure you’ll find something up your alley. You’ll also learn about what makes for an excellent speed bag platform, so you can choose one for yourself if needed.

Let’s take a look.

Product Listing

1. Balazs i-Box Speed Bag Platform

If you haven’t heard of a small company called Balazs, know that they don’t disappoint. This family-run business delivers top quality handmade boxing gear. They are quite popular among gyms all across the United States thanks to their affordable yet highly durable equipment.

With the very stern and heavy steel used for the frame, the platform is reliably sturdy and strong. It even holds up against intense vibrations.

You’ve also got a wooden drum made from maple hardwood. This drum, being 1.75” thick, is heavy, strong, and can hold up against a lot of use. It also has some great visual appeal.

This Balazs also allows some adjustment with its speed back. You’ve got 12” to work with here. If you don’t know, an adjustable speed back means you can substitute different sizes of speed bags while adjusting the back accordingly. It’s useful if you’ve got several bags to work with, or if there’s several of you sharing the platform.

Another useful feature is the included swivel. It’s of professional-grade quality, so you won’t have to worry about canvassing for a separate one if you get the Balazs. You also get a nice choice of three colors, among which are yellow, black, and red. If your home has its color coordination, you have some fun picks.

For the amount and quality of features that you get with the Balazs and its price, there isn’t much argument. It’s probably the best speed bag platform you can find on the market.

Highlights

Comes in 3 colors

Features a swivel

Adjustable 12” height range

1.75” thick drum

Pros

Affordable

Thick and sturdy drum

Includes professional swivel

Allows for adjustment with other speed bags

Cons

Almost none

2. XMark XM-2811

When it comes to looks, we appreciate the XMark XM-2811. Its minimalist design looks smooth, classy, and comes with top quality too. Although XMark is also not as widely known, it carries some great boxing and gym gear. We think their value for money is spectacular, given how most of their products are quite affordable. However, this speed bag platform is a bit on their expensive side.

XMark’s speed bag platform is built with very strong 11-gauge steel. When fixed to the wall, the platform provides very sturdy support and can hold its own against heavy vibrations.

Built with some durable oak hardwood, the drum of the XM-2811 is 24” in diameter and 1.5” in thickness. While not as thick as the Balazs, this is quite adequate for any beating and bouncing it’s likely to take.

Since the drum is pretty wide overall, you have some room for larger speed bags. The height of the platform can also be adjusted by 15”, which provides you with even more opportunities for different speed bags.

XMark also allows you to include a swivel with the purchase. Although the reviews of the swivel are inconsistent, you always have the option to choose a different swivel separately.

As we said, this is one of XMark’s more expensive items. But we’re sure the quality and years of use you will get out of this will be worth the price.

Highlights

Ball swivel feature

Built with 11-gauge steel

1.5” thick drum

Adjustable height system

Pros

Can accommodate different bag sizes

Very sturdy frame and drum

Includes a swivel

Cons

Expensive

3. XMark XM-4441

The XM-4441 is a smaller and more affordable version of the XM-2811. Both are excellent quality with great features included.

However, the most notable difference you’ll find here is in the material of the frame. While the XM-2811 was made with 11-gauge steel, this XM-4441 has a light steel frame in comparison. It’s also the main cost-cutting factor.

Despite the lighter frame, we don’t think the difference in quality is that significant. XMark is already well-known for its quality and affordable equipment. Even if the XM-4441 is cheaper than the competition, it still holds its own in strength and durability. It may be the most affordable speed bag platform on the market as of now.

Highlights

1.5” thick drum

Swivel feature

Built with 12-gauge steel

Adjustable height system

Pros

Lighter and more affordable than XM-2811

Similar features as XM-2811

Fantastic value for money

Cons

Lighter steel frame

4. Everlast Elite Adjustable Speed Bag Platform

When it comes to boxing, Everlast is a pretty common name. Their equipment is both well-known and high quality while still somehow remaining relatively affordable. Their speed bag platform is no exception, of course. We truly admire how premium it is even at a low price.

The Elite model uses a minimal and intuitive design and comes with an adjustable height system. The range of height adjustment is about 8” with eight different notches. It’s convenient enough, but take note that there are platforms with taller height systems.

Everlast Elite’s drum is a standard 24” wide in diameter, and around 1” thick. Although this thickness serves its purpose well enough, we wouldn’t mind if Everlast gave us a thicker platform, possibly at 1.5”.

Another thing that makes the Everlast Elite so affordable is its frame. Unlike the other frames we previously discussed, Everlast uses a wooden frame. It might seem strange at first, but the wood is strong and vibration-absorbing. When attached to the wall, it can keep up with whatever you have to throw at it.

However, if you find that the vibrations are a bit noisy, you can cushion the sound with a sandbag weight on the drum. It’s best if the sandbag is around 50lb.

While it’s true that the Everlast Elite lacks a few features, we think the value for money is still very much worth it.

Highlights

Swivel feature

1” thick drum

Can accommodate a double-ended bag

Adjustable height system

Pros

Very affordable

Intuitive design

Can accommodate different heights

Cons

The base is relatively thin

Can get noisy with vibrations

5. Valor Fitness CA-53 Speed Bag Platform

The Valor Fitness platform may not be the most attractive in terms of appearance. Despite this, there are a lot of other things about it that we appreciate. For one, it’s very easy to set up, especially for first-timers.

The drum is a whopping 2” thick. It’s also 23” in diameter. It is built with a synthetic wood that absorbs vibrations so well; you’ll hardly feel it yourself.

More than the impressively thick drum, the CA-53 also has a superb system for height adjustments. Not only does it cover 13”, but it’s also very simple to use. You only need to twist the bottom wheel to change the height. Other models are usually a bit more complicated for that, so we’re thankful for this design.

Valor also makes a good package with the included speed bag and swivel. You can easily find better bags on the market, but if you don’t have one yet, a platform plus bag promo isn’t bad.

This Fitness platform may be a bit too expensive for some. It’s expected thanks to all the great features and materials the platform uses, but it also limits the affordability. If you’re not too bothered about the price, go on ahead and invest in this extremely durable and ergonomic speed bag platform. Especially if it’s your first, we’re sure you won’t regret it.

Highlights

2” thick drum

Adjustable height system

Swivel and mountain bolts are included

Pros

The drum can absorb vibrations well

Adjustable height system is easy to use

Comes with swivel and bag

Cons

Expensive

6. EZSpeedbag Door Speed Bag Platform

We wouldn’t call this model professional-grade. But we do commend it for how easily you can use and set it up. Instead of fastening it to the wall, you can use a door frame, as long as it’s between 27” and 42” wide. If you’re living in a rented property, this would be useful for avoiding any damage.

It’s also a really good space saver. If all you have is a small bag, this platform will suit it just fine. It should only need around five minutes for a complete setup. If you’re a newbie to put together equipment, you’ll be pleased with this convenience.

One downside to this model is that it’s made of hard plastic. While it’s still durable, it does not absorb vibrations all that well. To compensate, the platform itself has arms to brace against the door roof and keep it more stable. This model is also handy for accommodating a double-ended bag.

However, the price is a bit of a letdown. The value for money isn’t as high as the other items listed here. You’d only really appreciate this if mounting on your door frame is your only option.

Highlights

Installed in 5 minutes

18” wide drum

Swivel feature

Includes pump and speed bag

Can be mounted on a door frame

Pros

Great for if you can’t mount on a wall

Has arms to brace the platform

Very easy to set up

Cons

Expensive

Vibrates easily

7. RDX Speed Bag Set

The last model we have listed here belongs to RDX, a well-reputed brand for its high quality and affordable equipment. We think this bag can suit your home set up well and give you the workout you want.

This whole set includes more than just a bag and platform. There’s also Maya Hide gloves, a swivel, a hand gripper, a skipping rope, and hand wraps included in the package. Plenty of accessories at an affordable price.

One thing we find lacking is the height of the platform. It’s not easily adjustable, and we don’t appreciate the default height all that much either. Even if you can adjust it by unscrewing the setup, it’s not all that convenient if you prefer having multiple heights in the first place.

It’s not the most heavy-duty or the most professional, but if you’re looking to get a beginner’s set up for your money’s worth, we highly recommend this.

Highlights

Comes in 12 pieces

Includes swivel, speed bag, drum, leather gloves, and bracket

Fixed height

Two color designs available

Pros

Many accessories and inclusions

Very high value for money

Cons

Non-adjustable height system

How We Ranked

As we’ve discussed the features to look for in a speed bag platform, these are also how we ranked out picks. Our ideal speed bag has a good balance of different features and made from quality materials. But it should also be relatively affordable, increasing the value for money, which is also how we chose our top speed bag, the Balazs i-Box.

Who Should Purchase These Speed Bag Platforms?

These speed bag platforms are made for people who don’t have regular access to a gym or boxing facility. They are meant to be set up at home for your workout. Some are better for beginners, and others are more designed for professionals.

But if you haven’t mounted a speed bag yet, here are some handy tips and tricks we recommend you try:

Get someone to help you. The frame itself is a bit heavy to set up. You will have to hold it up while fixing it to the wall or door frame. Trying this by yourself is quite risky since you’ll be using a lot of strength just to keep it up.

Use the correct bolts and screws. Whichever platform you end up buying, it should indicate the size of the screw and bolt you will need when installing it. It will also depend on your wall, since you may have a wooden wall or a concrete one. How hard the material is will determine the fastener you need.

Level the bottom of the bag with your chin, which is just the right height to be punching a speed bag. If you don’t have an adjustable height system, then you have to measure your elevation correctly before fixing the platform and bag. If you do have an adjustable height system, just make sure the notches match up correctly to your height.

How do I Pick an Excellent Speed Bag and Platform?

As with any other piece of sports equipment, there are specific features and qualities that you can evaluate to check if the speed bag platform is worth its price. Our listings vary in the quality and appearance of these features, so it’s best to know what you’re looking for as well.

Brackets and Frames

Not only do the bracket and frame of the platform make up the main component of it, but having a good, sturdy, impact-absorbing frame will help prevent annoying vibrations or unsteadiness. Such issues can disturb your training, or it can even cause the speed bag itself to rebound and bounce around if it gets too much. It will mess up your rhythm and possibly your entire workout. As much as possible, get a strong frame that will prevent extra vibrations.

Adjustable Height System

An adjustable height system is a platform feature that allows you to change the height of the platform easily. It’s especially convenient if you have more than one person sharing the platform because then the height can be adjusted accordingly. You may also enjoy this feature if you’re into practicing different striking heights, or use different sizes of the speed bag. We highly recommend an adjustable height system if you do any of these.

Be warned, though, that platforms with this feature are typically more expensive than those without such a feature. But we think it’s worth the investment.

Fixed Height

The opposite of an adjustable height system, having a fixed height platform means you won’t be able to change the height as you please. Some models can accommodate a change in height through reassembling the parts, but it’s generally more difficult and time-consuming.

It may sound like a disadvantage, but fixed height platforms are generally cheaper than those with adjustable heights. So if you don’t see yourself using different heights anyway, we recommend you save your budget and for a fixed height system instead.

Platform Drum

If you don’t know what the drum is, it’s the round surface where you will attach the speed bag. Different brands use different materials for it, each varying in strength and quality. A solid drum will allow you consistent and speedy rebounds, setting the rhythm and pace for your exercise.

If you’re going for a very cheap platform, you will probably end up with a plastic drum. It isn’t ideal because it will likely have bad rebound capabilities and even break sooner than you like. Instead, go for a hardwood or synthetic wood one. Pay attention to how thick it is too, and if its size will suit the size of your speed bag.

Swivel

Not all speed bag platforms have a swivel feature, but you can certainly shop around for a separate one. It will probably still be cheaper if you buy one that comes with a swivel, though.

Price

When it comes to speed bag platforms, what you pay is what you get. The very high-quality ones will likely be an expensive investment. A cheap platform is probably going to break easily because of bad materials.

But there are some affordable sweet spots we’ve found. Some brands offer great deals with materials of high enough quality, but friendly enough on the budget. Anyway, if you plan on using the platform for several years, it’s best to get one that lasts even if it is a bit costly.

Now that you’ve found a speed bag platform that will suit your home set up, it’s important to find a speed bag that will suit your platform. It’s especially important if your platform didn’t come with its speed bag. Here are the different aspects you should consider:

Material

How long your speed bag will last often comes down to its material. The best material for a speed bag is natural leather. It’s strong, durable, and can last years. However, synthetic leather is a lot more common nowadays. It can often last just as long and can even save you a few bucks.

Size

Speed bags do have quite a variety of sizes. The best size for you will depend on what you want out of your chosen speed bag routine. Do you want to build strength and stamina? Go for a hefty large speed bag. Do you want to practice timing, rhythm, and reflexes? Go for a small one that will rebound faster.

As long as your platform has a sizable drum, it should be able to accommodate both large and small speed bags. It means you can choose any size to attach to your platform. But if you get a platform with only a small drum, large speed bags aren’t an option.

Shape

Different speed bags often have slight differences in their shapes. But we’re referring to the two general styles of speed bags that you’ll find. The most common and traditional one is teardrop-shaped and tapers at the end. The other “Mexican” style kind of looks like two regular speed bags connected.

Price

Similar to platforms, the cost of the speed bag usually reflects the quality of materials. The long-lasting professional speed bags will be more expensive than those built for beginners. The more pricey ones will be an investment in the long run.

Benefits of Using a Speed Bag

Different from your typical heavy bag, a speed bag helps you build a different skill. You get to work particularly on your timing, rhythm, and reflexes. As the name suggests, speed bags rebound very fast and get you working your speed. Aside from this, you also build a lot of stamina and strength. Keeping up with long bouts of speed striking will no doubt make you stronger.

There are some boxers that don’t find speed bags particularly useful, but we highly recommend them if you’re looking to build some speed and stamina. It’s also quite fun to use too.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I get a speed bag platform? If speed bag punching is part of your routine, then you need a platform to set it up at home. Without a speed bag platform, you’d have to rely on a boxing gym to get your speed workout. Should I buy a cheap speed bag platform or an expensive one? There’s no point in looking for an expensive platform if you can’t afford it. There are some speed bag platforms out there that are affordable yet are still relatively good quality. Just know that the more expensive the speed bag platform is, the more likely it is to last. Can speed bag platforms be shared? If you plan on sharing the platform with several people, it’s best to look for one with an adjustable height. Assuming that you and your friends are not the same height, find a platform that can accommodate all of you properly.

Recap

By now, you’ve gone through not only our list of top speed bag platforms but also what qualities to watch out for when looking for one. We gave you our most recommended item, the Balazs i-Box Speed Bag Platform. It’s our top speed bag platform, thanks to the use of excellent quality materials, long-lasting design, and relative affordability.

It usually doesn’t come this close, but the XMark is so good, we had to mention it alongside the Balazs. It is a bit expensive, but thankfully it has a cheaper alternative, which is the XM-4441.

Now, if you don’t fancy any of our recommendations, then just study our simple checklist of what to look for in a platform. Be an informed and wise buyer to get your money’s worth.

We hope that through our tips, info, and top picks, you’ll be able to find the perfect speed bag platform so you can start those training sessions soon!