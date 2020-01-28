A Complete Guide To All The Muay Thai Equipment You Need

A Complete Buyers Guide For Muay Thai Gear

Muay Thai is a sport that requires a ton of gear to use in training and competition. This is the last guide you will ever need for equipment.

Whether you are just starting out with Muay Thai, or if you have been training for a while, one thing you will recognize is the amount of gear needed to be successful. From mouthguards to boxing gloves, and Thai pads, there is a lot involved in the sport. It certainly keeps your gym bag full.

Sometimes it can be overwhelming to figure out what is the best option for your Muay Thai equipment. Rest assured though, as we here at MiddleEasy like to take some weight off of your shoulders. Therefore, this is the complete guide to all the equipment you will need for your training.

Boxing Gloves For Muay Thai

It is important to remember that there are Muay Thai boxing gloves for different things. Some are good for training on the heavy bag, while others are best for sparring. However, there are many gloves that are good all around.

Twins Special Signature Fancy Boxing Gloves

Beautiful in design, and comfortable in fit, the Twins Special gloves are perfect for Muay Thai beginners and intermediates. They are versatile in their use and are good for the heavy bag, focus mitts, or just outright sparring. Moreover, they are durable and come at a fair price.

Twins Special Signature Fancy Boxing Gloves Pros Over 10 elegant designs

Comes in 8oz, 10oz, 12oz, 14oz, and 16oz

Secure Velcro wrist wrap to protect wrist Cons Inner lining can tear

Yokkao Matrix Boxing Gloves

Geared more towards Muay Thai professionals, the Yokkao Matrix gloves are of great quality. They are incredibly durable, and comfortable. Another versatile selection, these gloves have multiple uses. Moreover, they provide excellent support for the wrist, helping to minimize injury.

Yokkao Matrix Boxing Gloves Pros Trusted brand

Durable leather material

Thick padding Cons Leather can crack

Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves

Hayabusa is one of the most trusted brands in all of combat sports, and they deliver with the T3 gloves as well. Combining a sleek design with a great fit and durability, these gloves are great for all levels of Muay Thai competitors. Although they are a bit expensive, these gloves will last you for a long time to come.

Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves Pros Over 15 designs and colors

Unique supportive padding on back of the hand

Very secure wrist protection Cons Expensive

Hand Wraps For Muay Thai

In Muay Thai, hand wraps are an important component to protecting yourself. Aiding in keeping your knuckles and wrists safe, they are essential for training and competing. Upon first glance, they might all seem the same, but the quality varies product to product.

Sanabul Elastic Hand Wraps

These Sanabul hand wraps are great for Muay Thai athletes of all levels. They come in several different colors and are a great length. In addition to being stylish, they come at an affordable price point.

Sale Sanabul Elastic Hand Wraps Pros Great value

Long length for big hands

Multiple colors to choose from Cons Can stretch after several uses

Fairtex Hand Wraps

Fairtex is one of the best brands in combat sports, and their hand wraps reflect that. They are made from a lightweight, yet durable material, perfect for Muay Thai training. More than that, they are cheap and come in a multitude of styles. They make for an excellent choice for anybody looking to get their start in training.

Fairtex Hand Wraps Pros Soft cotton material

Durable

Comes in 120in and 180in Cons Pricey for hand wraps

RDX Inner Glove Hand Wraps

An interesting alternative to traditional hand wraps, these RDX wraps fit like a glove, within a glove. They should not be used for regular Muay Thai training, or fighting, but are good for quick sessions. They have a gel-like material in the knuckles but do not provide the same amount of support for your wrist as traditional wraps.

RDX Inner Glove Hand Wraps Pros Good for quick use

Gel-like material protects knuckles

Comes in several colors Cons Not designed for hard sparring or competition

Shin Guards For Muay Thai

Shin Guards are another extremely important part of training for Muay Thai, and MMA. They are necessary to provide protection for both you, and your teammates. There are a few factors that go into finding the right product for your needs, like price, and fit.

For a full review of these products, check here.

Meister EDGE Shin Guards

The Meister EDGE shin guards are designed to fit your leg perfectly, and securely. It protects your shins from damage, all while being at a fair price. Moreover, they have a nice grip around the foot strap, to assist in keeping them secure during practice. Made from a leather cowhide, they are sure to last a while.

Meister EDGE Shin Guards Pros Gel-padding on instep

Secure fitting on leg and foot

Leather padding lasts long Cons Hard to break in

Sanabul Essential Hybrid Shin Guards

Sanabul has long been making trusty and reliable Muay Thai gear, and these shin guards are no different. Not only are they effective, but they are priced quite lowly, making them perfect for beginners. Reinforced and well-padded, they also come in a variety of colors, to help you stand out.

Sanabul Essential Hybrid Shin Guards Pros Low price

Multiple colors

Great flexibility Cons Straps can slip during use

Venum Elite Shin Guards

To be straightforward, these shin guards should only be reserved for those who are serious about pursuing a career in the sport. The Venum Elite shin guards run at a high price point, but it is understandable because they are such a great quality product. Furthermore, they are durable enough to stand up to beatings from the best of the best.

Venum Elite Shin Guards Pros Excellent quality

Used by top-tier pros

Secure straps, and flexible design Cons Very expensive

Muay Thai Shorts

Muay Thai shorts are tricky to buy as it is, but especially when buying online. In fact if you are not experienced in doing so, you should proceed with caution. They tend to fit small, which can feel goofy at first. However, they allow for the maximum amount of flexibility in your legs. So if you feel comfortable buying online, here are some of the best.

Top King Thai Shorts

These are hands down some of the coolest looking shorts in the world. However, Top King’s shorts are about more than just appearance. Coming from a super trusted brand, these shorts provide comfort while being light and breathable. On top of that, they are quite durable and built to last.

Top King Muay Thai Shorts Pros Gorgeous designs

Comfortable, silky material

Flexible for kicks/knees Cons Can be hard to size

Twins Special Thai Shorts

These shorts are great for competitors of all levels, coming from Twins Special, one of the best brands in combat sports. They combine design types from the western world, with that of the classic Thai styling. They will certainly be durable enough to last you through training and real fights for a long time.

Twins Special Muay Thai Shorts Pros Several designs to choose from

Comfortable waistband

Great price Cons Can fit small

Fairtex Thai Shorts

The Fairtex brand of shorts lacks in variety, but make up for it with the highest levels of quality. They are made from high quality, silky, and comfortable material, which lasts well over many uses. Coming in three basic colors, they are great for those who are fans of the classic appearance of traditional trunks.

Fairtex Muay Thai Shorts Pros Made in Thailand

More traditional design

Durable material to last a long time Cons Hard to size properly

Headgear

Although the use of headgear is a hotly debated topic, some Muay Thai gyms require their use. That being said, their purpose is rather obvious; protect the head. They are meant to safeguard against getting cuts, and concussions in training. While some are better than others, these are the ones that seem to be the best.

Venum Elite Headgear

Venum has been given a reputation for being an “everyman” brand for Muay Thai, and fight gear. On the other hand, they routinely deliver strong quality, which is evident here. This specific headgear brings a high density padding, which provides good protection. Personally, I do not care much for how open the face passage is, as it leaves my rather large nose exposed.

Venum Elite Headgear Pros Triple density foam to protect the head

Reinforced ear protectors

Lightweight fit Cons Leaves the face/nose exposed

Fairtex Head Guard

Another excellent selection from the well-respected Fairtex brand, they really come through with this headgear. A sleek design, that looks surprisingly decent while you wear them, they also provide great padding. In addition to that, it fits securely on your head, and stays there, even when taking heavy shots.

Fairtex Head Guard Pros Made in Thailand

Provides protection for full face

Fits the head well Cons Expensive

Hayabusa T3 Headgear

The Hayabusa T3 is nearly the perfect headgear. It provides excellent protection and has an antimicrobial lining to limit bacterial growth. On top of that, it is made with a super sleek design. The only thing stopping it from being rated even higher is the fact that it runs a little small. So if you have a large cranium like myself, it can be a problem.

Hayabusa T3 Headgear Pros Durable synthetic leather

Sleek design fits nicely on the head

Strong protection on the ears Cons Can be a bit bulky

Mouth Guards

Mouthguards are an essential part of any combat discipline, but in particular for Muay Thai. Having teeth is important to say the least. Not only that but having mouth guards help protect you from knockouts. Subsequently, it is key to find a good one that works for you.

Shock Doctor Gel Max Mouth Guard

The Shock Doctor mouthguard comes in two parts. The hard outer shell absorbs punishment as you get hit. However, the gel-like inner layer makes it an easy and comfortable fit. If sized properly, they create a strong suction to stay in place.

Shock Doctor Gel Max Mouth Guard Pros Great price

Easy to fit

Maximum impact protection Cons Can be hard to talk while using

Opro Power Mouth Guard

The Opro Power mouth guard is another one that has a two-part design, for security. Moreover, there is a warranty that comes with this product, so if you have some issues with it, you are covered. One downside to this brand is that while they have multiple styles, they all feel a bit bulky in your mouth.

Opro Power Mouth Guard Pros Many styles to choose from

Comes with Dental Warranty

Easy custom fitting Cons A bit expensive

Sisu Aero Mouth Guard

One of the trickiest things to deal with wearing a mouth guard, is it can make it difficult to breathe, especially when deep into your Muay Thai training. That is something that the Sisu Aero mouth guard looks to take care of, with it’s unique aerodynamic design. Although it is worth noting that this is good for training, but not durable enough for an actual fight, or even hard training. It is still an interesting alternative to traditional routes.

Sisu Aero Mouth Guard Pros Lightweight

Extremely easy to breathe

Comfortable fit Cons Does not offer much protection

Heavy Bags For Muay Thai

Heavy bags may be just as much of a staple to combat sports training, as gloves are. Perfect for drilling, and practicing combos, they are important for just about anybody. In fact a lot of serious fighters like to even have their own bag to train with at home. If you are one of those people, these are some of the best out there.

Outslayer Heavy Bag

As someone who is 6’3, the fact that the Outslayer bag is 6 feet tall is very nice. When purchased, it will ship already filled, where it weighs a hefty 130lb. Nevertheless, it is very durable bag, which will stand up to heavy kicks and punches.

Outslayer Heavy Bag Pros Good value

Ships unfilled

Six feet tall Cons Could be poor fit for large people

Fairtex Teardrop Heavy Bag

A common alternative to the traditional heavy bag, you often see the teardrop bag for Muay Thai. The good thing with these, is that they are heavy and durable to allow for training knees and clinch work. The downside is that they limit you to being unable to practice your low kicks. This one, from Fairtex in particular, is made from a durable leather, and built to last.

Fairtex Teardrop Heavy Bag Pros Ships filled or unfilled

Good for practicing knees and clinch

Extremely durable Cons Can not be used to practice lower body shots

Fairtex Banana Bag

Yet another entry by the trusted Fairtex brand, this time it comes in the style of a banana bag. This thinner style, mixed with the durable synthetic leather, makes it great for training accuracy on your kicks. Not to mention, this is another tall bag, with the option to ship unfilled to save a little money.

Fairtex Banana Bag Pros Six feet tall

Good for practicing accuracy

Comes unfilled Cons Not as durable as other types of bags

Muay Thai Pads

Muay Thai pads are another crucial part to your training gear, as they allow you to practice your kicks. Moreover, they assist you with your accuracy and combos. A good pair of thai pads fits securely on the arms, and provides a good cushion for your partners.

For a full review of each product, check here.

Combat Sports Thai Pads

These thai pads from Combat Sports are overall the best product on the market. They have a good quality, at a reasonable price. The only thing that I do not personally care for is their straight design. Nevertheless, they are ultra-durable and will last you a long time.

Combat Sports Muay Thai Pads Pros Good value

Durable double stitching

Can be bought in bulk Cons Could be poor fit for large people

Sanabul Battle Forged Thai Pads

Combining a simple but sleek design, with high quality, the Sanabul Battle Forged pads are top notch. They are lightweight, but durable and come at a good price. On top of that, they are highly rated, coming in at Amazon’s Choice for Muay Thai pads. Overall, this is a solid product to last you for a while.

Hypnotik ProMax Thai Pads Pros Durable, non-tear material

Nice curved design

High-quality leather Cons Fairly expensive

Focus Mitts

Similar to thai pads, focus mitts are important for training, helping with timing, accuracy, and combos. Finding the right set of focus mitts comes down to their fit, and comfort level. While these are not essential for Muay Thai, they are good to balance out your game.

Pro Impact Focus Mitts

The Pro Impact mitts are about as durable as they come on the outside. They are made from scratch-resistant leather, with a strong padding and curved design. This, plus their sweat absorption material on the inside, makes them great for whoever is using them.

Pro Impact Focus Mitts Pros Made from durable synthetic leather

Secure fit

Multiple colors Cons Could be poor fit for big hands

Sanabul Essential Focus Mitts

If you are looking for quality on a budget, the Sanabul Essential mitts are the right choice for you. They are some of the best-rated mitts on the market, and it is not hard to see why. They have a nice curvature to them, and they are extremely durable. Not to mention, they come at a great price point, making them an awesome choice.

Sale Sanabul Essential Focus Mitts Pros Good value

Secure fit

Durable ultra-light foam padding Cons May not be best for heavy hitters

Fairtex Contoured Focus Mitts

Honestly, it must be getting repetitive to keep seeing the Fairtex brand on this list. It is just impossible to deny how excellent their quality is, which is clear with these focus mitts. They have a padded inside, combined with a thick padding. As a result, they are built to last a long time.

Sale Fairtex Contoured Focus Mitts Pros Excellent curved design

Secure fitting for the hand

Great shock absorption Cons Expensive

Belly Pads For Muay Thai

If you have ever been hit in the breadbasket before, you know that it is extremely painful. Nevertheless, it is important to learn the proper technique behind shots to the body. That is where these belly pads come in. Sure, they are often big and bulky, but they allow you to train, without hurting your partners.

Contender Fight Sports Heavy Hitter Body Protector

This product from the trustworthy Contender Fight Sports brand is perfect for taking those liver shots, and teep kicks. The way the straps are designed, allow them to take damage during drilling, without moving out of place. They are great for anybody looking to coach their favorite Muay Thai fighter.

Sale Contender Fight Sports Heavy Hitter Body Protector Pros Good value

Durable design

Absorbs shots well Cons Can need readjustment after heavy hits

Hayabusa Pro Training Elevated Belly Pad

This belly pad from Hayabusa is perfect for Muay Thai professionals. It comes at a very high price point, which is enough to turn some people off from it. However, it is worth that price, as it fits very securely, and comfortably, without being bulky. Additionally, this comfort does not cost any durability, as it is made from high-quality materials. If you can spring it, it is absolutely worth it.

Hayabusa Pro Training Elevated Belly Pad Pros Top-notch shock absorption

Secure fit on the torso

Strong Velcro straps Cons Very expensive

Fairtex Belly Pad

For about the millionth time, Fairtex makes an entry on our list. This belly pad is strong and very shock absorbent. However, it does tend to be a bit bulky to wear, making movement a bit challenging.

Fairtex Belly Pad Pros Multiple colors

Easy to put on and take off

Durable leather Cons Could be poor fit for large people

Thigh Guards For Muay Thai

As the name explains, these are to guard your thighs. Leg kicks hurt really badly, but just like the body, it is important to work your technique for these areas. Wearing these thigh pads will protect your Muay Thai training partners from your lightning fast leg kicks.

Fairtex Thigh Guards

When it comes to thigh guards, these are simply the best of the best. Fairtex made serious strides to innovate with this product, and the results are evident. They completely protect both the inside and outside of the thigh with a curved design. They have lacing on the inside to allow for a secure fit, even after getting hit.

Fairtex Thigh Guards Pros Durable leather material

Fits well with belly pads

Excellent shock absorption Cons Can fit small

Combat Sports Thigh Guards

Combat Sports brings you these thigh guards, which are great for Muay Thai training. They have a thick padding and secure fit, to protect yourself from the heaviest of kicks. Their all-around protection will make sure you walk fine the day after drilling leg kicks.

Combat Sports Thigh Guards Pros Straps on inside provide secure fit

Durable design

Comfortable padding Cons Fits a bit bulky

Ring to Cage Thigh Guards

When it comes to thigh guards for Muay Thai, Ring to Cage consistently provides high-quality products. Although they are a bit on the pricey side, they are worth it. They provide a strong protection, with their one size fits all design. Moreover, they have thick layers of multiple padding, offering the best protection you will find.

Ring to Cage Thigh Guards Pros Great quality

Fits securely

Thick padding absorbs impact Cons Expensive

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What factors led to products being ranked?

Several factors go into what products end up on our list. We took into consideration price, quality, and overall customer satisfaction. Additionally, it was important to consider brands that consistently offer high-quality products. As a result, several brands may have multiple entries throughout the list, due to their consistent delivery of quality equipment.

How do I know what gear is best for me?

A lot of what goes into picking the right gear for Muay Thai comes down to personal preference. Obviously we included several options for everything, but this list is far from comprehensive. The best way to know what works for you is largely through trial and error. Nevertheless, this list provides a solid place to start and covers a wide variety of different topics.

Is the best equipment made in Thailand?

For a long time, the answer to that question would have been a clear yes. However, in recent years a ton of brands have stepped their game up, and increased the quality of their gear. To the extent that you can get your hands on Thai-made products, they are great. On the other hand, you do not sacrifice quality just because it is not from Thailand.

What are the best brands for gear?

Obviously this is a very subjective question and largely comes down to a matter of opinion. Although there are some brands that are objectively great and provide high-quality gear. For example, Fairtex shows up in this list more often than not, and that is for good reason. In addition to that, Twins Special, and Venum are strong brands to trust as well.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to training and competing in Muay Thai, there is a ton of gear involved. It is worth noting that not every level of athlete needs every piece of equipment listed here. Nonetheless, whether you are beginning your journey through the sport, or have been training for a while, this guide will hopefully boost your knowledge on quality gear.

Was there anything that we missed on our list? Be sure to let us know in the comments which gear is your favorite!