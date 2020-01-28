A Complete Guide To All The Muay Thai Equipment You Need

A Complete Buyers Guide For Muay Thai Gear
Muay Thai is a sport that requires a ton of gear to use in training and competition. This is the last guide you will ever need for equipment.
Whether you are just starting out with Muay Thai, or if you have been training for a while, one thing you will recognize is the amount of gear needed to be successful. From mouthguards to boxing gloves, and Thai pads, there is a lot involved in the sport. It certainly keeps your gym bag full.
Sometimes it can be overwhelming to figure out what is the best option for your Muay Thai equipment. Rest assured though, as we here at MiddleEasy like to take some weight off of your shoulders. Therefore, this is the complete guide to all the equipment you will need for your training.
Boxing Gloves For Muay Thai
It is important to remember that there are Muay Thai boxing gloves for different things. Some are good for training on the heavy bag, while others are best for sparring. However, there are many gloves that are good all around.
Twins Special Signature Fancy Boxing Gloves
Beautiful in design, and comfortable in fit, the Twins Special gloves are perfect for Muay Thai beginners and intermediates. They are versatile in their use and are good for the heavy bag, focus mitts, or just outright sparring. Moreover, they are durable and come at a fair price.
Pros
- Over 10 elegant designs
- Comes in 8oz, 10oz, 12oz, 14oz, and 16oz
- Secure Velcro wrist wrap to protect wrist
Cons
- Inner lining can tear
Yokkao Matrix Boxing Gloves
Geared more towards Muay Thai professionals, the Yokkao Matrix gloves are of great quality. They are incredibly durable, and comfortable. Another versatile selection, these gloves have multiple uses. Moreover, they provide excellent support for the wrist, helping to minimize injury.
Pros
- Trusted brand
- Durable leather material
- Thick padding
Cons
- Leather can crack
Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves
Hayabusa is one of the most trusted brands in all of combat sports, and they deliver with the T3 gloves as well. Combining a sleek design with a great fit and durability, these gloves are great for all levels of Muay Thai competitors. Although they are a bit expensive, these gloves will last you for a long time to come.
Pros
- Over 15 designs and colors
- Unique supportive padding on back of the hand
- Very secure wrist protection
Cons
- Expensive
Hand Wraps For Muay Thai
In Muay Thai, hand wraps are an important component to protecting yourself. Aiding in keeping your knuckles and wrists safe, they are essential for training and competing. Upon first glance, they might all seem the same, but the quality varies product to product.
Sanabul Elastic Hand Wraps
These Sanabul hand wraps are great for Muay Thai athletes of all levels. They come in several different colors and are a great length. In addition to being stylish, they come at an affordable price point.
Pros
- Great value
- Long length for big hands
- Multiple colors to choose from
Cons
- Can stretch after several uses
Fairtex Hand Wraps
Fairtex is one of the best brands in combat sports, and their hand wraps reflect that. They are made from a lightweight, yet durable material, perfect for Muay Thai training. More than that, they are cheap and come in a multitude of styles. They make for an excellent choice for anybody looking to get their start in training.
RDX Inner Glove Hand Wraps
An interesting alternative to traditional hand wraps, these RDX wraps fit like a glove, within a glove. They should not be used for regular Muay Thai training, or fighting, but are good for quick sessions. They have a gel-like material in the knuckles but do not provide the same amount of support for your wrist as traditional wraps.
Pros
- Good for quick use
- Gel-like material protects knuckles
- Comes in several colors
Cons
- Not designed for hard sparring or competition
Shin Guards For Muay Thai
Shin Guards are another extremely important part of training for Muay Thai, and MMA. They are necessary to provide protection for both you, and your teammates. There are a few factors that go into finding the right product for your needs, like price, and fit.
For a full review of these products, check here.
Meister EDGE Shin Guards
The Meister EDGE shin guards are designed to fit your leg perfectly, and securely. It protects your shins from damage, all while being at a fair price. Moreover, they have a nice grip around the foot strap, to assist in keeping them secure during practice. Made from a leather cowhide, they are sure to last a while.
Pros
- Gel-padding on instep
- Secure fitting on leg and foot
- Leather padding lasts long
Cons
- Hard to break in
Sanabul Essential Hybrid Shin Guards
Sanabul has long been making trusty and reliable Muay Thai gear, and these shin guards are no different. Not only are they effective, but they are priced quite lowly, making them perfect for beginners. Reinforced and well-padded, they also come in a variety of colors, to help you stand out.
Pros
- Low price
- Multiple colors
- Great flexibility
Cons
- Straps can slip during use
Venum Elite Shin Guards
To be straightforward, these shin guards should only be reserved for those who are serious about pursuing a career in the sport. The Venum Elite shin guards run at a high price point, but it is understandable because they are such a great quality product. Furthermore, they are durable enough to stand up to beatings from the best of the best.
Pros
- Excellent quality
- Used by top-tier pros
- Secure straps, and flexible design
Cons
- Very expensive
Muay Thai Shorts
Muay Thai shorts are tricky to buy as it is, but especially when buying online. In fact if you are not experienced in doing so, you should proceed with caution. They tend to fit small, which can feel goofy at first. However, they allow for the maximum amount of flexibility in your legs. So if you feel comfortable buying online, here are some of the best.
Top King Thai Shorts
These are hands down some of the coolest looking shorts in the world. However, Top King’s shorts are about more than just appearance. Coming from a super trusted brand, these shorts provide comfort while being light and breathable. On top of that, they are quite durable and built to last.
Pros
- Gorgeous designs
- Comfortable, silky material
- Flexible for kicks/knees
Cons
- Can be hard to size
Twins Special Thai Shorts
These shorts are great for competitors of all levels, coming from Twins Special, one of the best brands in combat sports. They combine design types from the western world, with that of the classic Thai styling. They will certainly be durable enough to last you through training and real fights for a long time.
Pros
- Several designs to choose from
- Comfortable waistband
- Great price
Cons
- Can fit small
Fairtex Thai Shorts
The Fairtex brand of shorts lacks in variety, but make up for it with the highest levels of quality. They are made from high quality, silky, and comfortable material, which lasts well over many uses. Coming in three basic colors, they are great for those who are fans of the classic appearance of traditional trunks.
Pros
- Made in Thailand
- More traditional design
- Durable material to last a long time
Cons
- Hard to size properly
Headgear
Although the use of headgear is a hotly debated topic, some Muay Thai gyms require their use. That being said, their purpose is rather obvious; protect the head. They are meant to safeguard against getting cuts, and concussions in training. While some are better than others, these are the ones that seem to be the best.
Venum Elite Headgear
Venum has been given a reputation for being an “everyman” brand for Muay Thai, and fight gear. On the other hand, they routinely deliver strong quality, which is evident here. This specific headgear brings a high density padding, which provides good protection. Personally, I do not care much for how open the face passage is, as it leaves my rather large nose exposed.
Pros
- Triple density foam to protect the head
- Reinforced ear protectors
- Lightweight fit
Cons
- Leaves the face/nose exposed
Fairtex Head Guard
Another excellent selection from the well-respected Fairtex brand, they really come through with this headgear. A sleek design, that looks surprisingly decent while you wear them, they also provide great padding. In addition to that, it fits securely on your head, and stays there, even when taking heavy shots.
Pros
- Made in Thailand
- Provides protection for full face
- Fits the head well
Cons
- Expensive
Hayabusa T3 Headgear
The Hayabusa T3 is nearly the perfect headgear. It provides excellent protection and has an antimicrobial lining to limit bacterial growth. On top of that, it is made with a super sleek design. The only thing stopping it from being rated even higher is the fact that it runs a little small. So if you have a large cranium like myself, it can be a problem.
Pros
- Durable synthetic leather
- Sleek design fits nicely on the head
- Strong protection on the ears
Cons
- Can be a bit bulky
Mouth Guards
Mouthguards are an essential part of any combat discipline, but in particular for Muay Thai. Having teeth is important to say the least. Not only that but having mouth guards help protect you from knockouts. Subsequently, it is key to find a good one that works for you.
Shock Doctor Gel Max Mouth Guard
The Shock Doctor mouthguard comes in two parts. The hard outer shell absorbs punishment as you get hit. However, the gel-like inner layer makes it an easy and comfortable fit. If sized properly, they create a strong suction to stay in place.
Pros
- Great price
- Easy to fit
- Maximum impact protection
Cons
- Can be hard to talk while using
Opro Power Mouth Guard
The Opro Power mouth guard is another one that has a two-part design, for security. Moreover, there is a warranty that comes with this product, so if you have some issues with it, you are covered. One downside to this brand is that while they have multiple styles, they all feel a bit bulky in your mouth.
Pros
- Many styles to choose from
- Comes with Dental Warranty
- Easy custom fitting
Cons
- A bit expensive
Sisu Aero Mouth Guard
One of the trickiest things to deal with wearing a mouth guard, is it can make it difficult to breathe, especially when deep into your Muay Thai training. That is something that the Sisu Aero mouth guard looks to take care of, with it’s unique aerodynamic design. Although it is worth noting that this is good for training, but not durable enough for an actual fight, or even hard training. It is still an interesting alternative to traditional routes.
Pros
- Lightweight
- Extremely easy to breathe
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- Does not offer much protection
Heavy Bags For Muay Thai
Heavy bags may be just as much of a staple to combat sports training, as gloves are. Perfect for drilling, and practicing combos, they are important for just about anybody. In fact a lot of serious fighters like to even have their own bag to train with at home. If you are one of those people, these are some of the best out there.
Outslayer Heavy Bag
As someone who is 6’3, the fact that the Outslayer bag is 6 feet tall is very nice. When purchased, it will ship already filled, where it weighs a hefty 130lb. Nevertheless, it is very durable bag, which will stand up to heavy kicks and punches.
Fairtex Teardrop Heavy Bag
A common alternative to the traditional heavy bag, you often see the teardrop bag for Muay Thai. The good thing with these, is that they are heavy and durable to allow for training knees and clinch work. The downside is that they limit you to being unable to practice your low kicks. This one, from Fairtex in particular, is made from a durable leather, and built to last.
Pros
- Ships filled or unfilled
- Good for practicing knees and clinch
- Extremely durable
Cons
- Can not be used to practice lower body shots
Fairtex Banana Bag
Yet another entry by the trusted Fairtex brand, this time it comes in the style of a banana bag. This thinner style, mixed with the durable synthetic leather, makes it great for training accuracy on your kicks. Not to mention, this is another tall bag, with the option to ship unfilled to save a little money.
Pros
- Six feet tall
- Good for practicing accuracy
- Comes unfilled
Cons
- Not as durable as other types of bags
Muay Thai Pads
Muay Thai pads are another crucial part to your training gear, as they allow you to practice your kicks. Moreover, they assist you with your accuracy and combos. A good pair of thai pads fits securely on the arms, and provides a good cushion for your partners.
For a full review of each product, check here.
Combat Sports Thai Pads
These thai pads from Combat Sports are overall the best product on the market. They have a good quality, at a reasonable price. The only thing that I do not personally care for is their straight design. Nevertheless, they are ultra-durable and will last you a long time.
Pros
- Good value
- Durable double stitching
- Can be bought in bulk
Cons
- Could be poor fit for large people
Sanabul Battle Forged Thai Pads
Combining a simple but sleek design, with high quality, the Sanabul Battle Forged pads are top notch. They are lightweight, but durable and come at a good price. On top of that, they are highly rated, coming in at Amazon’s Choice for Muay Thai pads. Overall, this is a solid product to last you for a while.
Pros
- Durable, non-tear material
- Nice curved design
- High-quality leather
Cons
- Fairly expensive
Focus Mitts
Similar to thai pads, focus mitts are important for training, helping with timing, accuracy, and combos. Finding the right set of focus mitts comes down to their fit, and comfort level. While these are not essential for Muay Thai, they are good to balance out your game.
Pro Impact Focus Mitts
The Pro Impact mitts are about as durable as they come on the outside. They are made from scratch-resistant leather, with a strong padding and curved design. This, plus their sweat absorption material on the inside, makes them great for whoever is using them.
Pros
- Made from durable synthetic leather
- Secure fit
- Multiple colors
Cons
- Could be poor fit for big hands
Sanabul Essential Focus Mitts
If you are looking for quality on a budget, the Sanabul Essential mitts are the right choice for you. They are some of the best-rated mitts on the market, and it is not hard to see why. They have a nice curvature to them, and they are extremely durable. Not to mention, they come at a great price point, making them an awesome choice.
Pros
- Good value
- Secure fit
- Durable ultra-light foam padding
Cons
- May not be best for heavy hitters
Fairtex Contoured Focus Mitts
Honestly, it must be getting repetitive to keep seeing the Fairtex brand on this list. It is just impossible to deny how excellent their quality is, which is clear with these focus mitts. They have a padded inside, combined with a thick padding. As a result, they are built to last a long time.
Pros
- Excellent curved design
- Secure fitting for the hand
- Great shock absorption
Cons
- Expensive
Belly Pads For Muay Thai
If you have ever been hit in the breadbasket before, you know that it is extremely painful. Nevertheless, it is important to learn the proper technique behind shots to the body. That is where these belly pads come in. Sure, they are often big and bulky, but they allow you to train, without hurting your partners.
Contender Fight Sports Heavy Hitter Body Protector
This product from the trustworthy Contender Fight Sports brand is perfect for taking those liver shots, and teep kicks. The way the straps are designed, allow them to take damage during drilling, without moving out of place. They are great for anybody looking to coach their favorite Muay Thai fighter.
Pros
- Good value
- Durable design
- Absorbs shots well
Cons
- Can need readjustment after heavy hits
Hayabusa Pro Training Elevated Belly Pad
This belly pad from Hayabusa is perfect for Muay Thai professionals. It comes at a very high price point, which is enough to turn some people off from it. However, it is worth that price, as it fits very securely, and comfortably, without being bulky. Additionally, this comfort does not cost any durability, as it is made from high-quality materials. If you can spring it, it is absolutely worth it.
Pros
- Top-notch shock absorption
- Secure fit on the torso
- Strong Velcro straps
Cons
- Very expensive
Fairtex Belly Pad
For about the millionth time, Fairtex makes an entry on our list. This belly pad is strong and very shock absorbent. However, it does tend to be a bit bulky to wear, making movement a bit challenging.
Pros
- Multiple colors
- Easy to put on and take off
- Durable leather
Cons
- Could be poor fit for large people
Thigh Guards For Muay Thai
As the name explains, these are to guard your thighs. Leg kicks hurt really badly, but just like the body, it is important to work your technique for these areas. Wearing these thigh pads will protect your Muay Thai training partners from your lightning fast leg kicks.
Fairtex Thigh Guards
When it comes to thigh guards, these are simply the best of the best. Fairtex made serious strides to innovate with this product, and the results are evident. They completely protect both the inside and outside of the thigh with a curved design. They have lacing on the inside to allow for a secure fit, even after getting hit.
Pros
- Durable leather material
- Fits well with belly pads
- Excellent shock absorption
Cons
- Can fit small
Combat Sports Thigh Guards
Combat Sports brings you these thigh guards, which are great for Muay Thai training. They have a thick padding and secure fit, to protect yourself from the heaviest of kicks. Their all-around protection will make sure you walk fine the day after drilling leg kicks.
Pros
- Straps on inside provide secure fit
- Durable design
- Comfortable padding
Cons
- Fits a bit bulky
Ring to Cage Thigh Guards
When it comes to thigh guards for Muay Thai, Ring to Cage consistently provides high-quality products. Although they are a bit on the pricey side, they are worth it. They provide a strong protection, with their one size fits all design. Moreover, they have thick layers of multiple padding, offering the best protection you will find.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What factors led to products being ranked?
Several factors go into what products end up on our list. We took into consideration price, quality, and overall customer satisfaction. Additionally, it was important to consider brands that consistently offer high-quality products. As a result, several brands may have multiple entries throughout the list, due to their consistent delivery of quality equipment.
How do I know what gear is best for me?
A lot of what goes into picking the right gear for Muay Thai comes down to personal preference. Obviously we included several options for everything, but this list is far from comprehensive. The best way to know what works for you is largely through trial and error. Nevertheless, this list provides a solid place to start and covers a wide variety of different topics.
Is the best equipment made in Thailand?
For a long time, the answer to that question would have been a clear yes. However, in recent years a ton of brands have stepped their game up, and increased the quality of their gear. To the extent that you can get your hands on Thai-made products, they are great. On the other hand, you do not sacrifice quality just because it is not from Thailand.
What are the best brands for gear?
Obviously this is a very subjective question and largely comes down to a matter of opinion. Although there are some brands that are objectively great and provide high-quality gear. For example, Fairtex shows up in this list more often than not, and that is for good reason. In addition to that, Twins Special, and Venum are strong brands to trust as well.
Final Thoughts
When it comes to training and competing in Muay Thai, there is a ton of gear involved. It is worth noting that not every level of athlete needs every piece of equipment listed here. Nonetheless, whether you are beginning your journey through the sport, or have been training for a while, this guide will hopefully boost your knowledge on quality gear.
Was there anything that we missed on our list? Be sure to let us know in the comments which gear is your favorite!
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.