Up next, the vacant bantamweight title is on the line as Petr Yan faces Jose Aldo. This is the first title fight of the night in the main card of UFC 251.

Round 1

Leon Roberts is our referee.

The fighters touch gloves and the clock starts. The fighter exchange jabs before Petr Yan lands a leg kick. Yan throws a head kick, he then misses with two big hooks. Yan lands a big right hand and takes the center of the cage. Yan lands to the body, Aldo lands a big leg kick and trips Yan. Yan lands a right hand but Aldo answers with a body shot. Yan uses a lot of feints to break the distance. Aldo throws a few punches before Yan lands another body shot. Another heavy leg kick lands for Aldo. Big right hand from Yan who pushes the pace. Aldo shoots for a takedown but Yan defends well. Aldo welcomes Yan into his guard and Yan lands some heavy ground and pound as the round ends.

10-9 Petr Yan

Round 2

Yan starts the round with a few feints and takes the center of the octagon. Jose Aldo is light on his front leg and Yan switches to southpaw. High kick is blocked by Aldo but Yan keeps him against the fence. Aldo takes the center and throws a one-two. Aldo lands a leg kick but Yan comes back with a big body shot. Aldo lands yet another leg kick but Yan pushes him back. Yan lands a left straight and just misses with the second one. Aldo lands a body kick and Yan lands a leg kick. Aldo goes to the body and throws a combination but Yan evades the pressure. Aldo lands another body kick followed by a left hook to the body. Yan lands a leg kick and throws a high kick as the round ends.

10-9 Jose Aldo

Round 3

Aldo starts the round with two body kicks. Yan lands a body kick of his own and lands another one. Yan initiates a clinch but Aldo breaks away. Yan lands two straight left hands. Aldo lands a body blow but Yan answers with a leg kick. Aldo lands a big right hand and pressures Yan. Yan goes to the body and checks a leg kick. Yan lands a jab and takes control of the cage. Aldo rolls with a left hand from Yan and lands a body shot. Yan lands a right hand and a straight left to the body. Body shots land for both fighters. The jab lands from Yan, he checks the kick and lands a straight left. Yan lands an elbow out of the clinch. Aldo lands a spinning elbow as the round ends.

10-9 Petr Yan

Round 4

Yan lands a combination and a straight left. Aldo initiates a clinch but Yan breaks free before landing a leg kick and a body kick. Aldo lands to the body but Yan counters with a big left hand. Aldo lands a knee to the body but Yan keeps moving forward and lands a combo. Yan lands a knee and tries to take Aldo down but he fails to do so. Yan lands to the body and seems to be the fresher fighter. Yan lands a jab and attempts a head kick but it’s blocked by Aldo. Yan lands two body shots and he pushes the pace. Yan lands a leg kick and follows Aldo around the octagon. Yan lands some big shots with Aldo against the cage. Yan trips Aldo and lands some ground and pound. Big elbow lands for Yan. End of the round.

10-9 Petr Yan

Round 5

Big show of respect at the start of the final round as the two fighters embrace. Yan lands a big one-two combo and drops Aldo, Yan lands some big ground and pound and gets to the crucifix position. Yan lands some big punches. Big elbow from Yan who then takes the back and lands some big punches. Knee to the body from Yan, Aldo seems to be bleeding a lot. Yan keeps landing some heavy punches. Leon Roberts put an end to the fight! Petr Yan stops Jose Aldo!

Official results: Petr Yan is the new undisputed UFC bantamweight champion after beating Jose Aldo by TKO at 3minutes and 36 seconds of the 5th and last round.

Check the highlights below:

THE NEXT GEN IS HERE. pic.twitter.com/fQ5bNJ8sBS — UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2020