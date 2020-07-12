Round 1

The fighters touch gloves and Amanda Ribas takes the center of the cage. Ribas cuts off the cage and lands a leg kick followed by a body kick. Ribas lands a knee in the clinch and uses a Judo throw to get VanZant on the ground. VanZant seems to be cut on the forehead. Ribas steps over VanZant and attempts an armbar. Ribas goes belly down and extends VanZant’s arm… AND VAN ZANT TAPS THE FIGHT IS OVER!

Official results: Amada Ribas wins by armbar in the first round. This is Ribas’ 5th first-round finish in her career, she is now 10-1.

Check the highlights below:

"How can you beat the girl who trains in the big gym? I have a big heart." ❤️@amandaribasufc after her #UFC251 win over Paige VanZant. pic.twitter.com/UYrcPmTE9q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020