Best Head Gear For Boxing And MMA Reviewed (2020)

Ranking The Best Head Gear For Boxing And MMA

Head gear is one of the most important pieces of equipment for any sort of combat sport. Today we take a look at the best head gear to use for all of your boxing and MMA needs.

There are a ton of reasons why head gear is important to have in your gym bag. Although some people are unsure of the true extent of its effectiveness, there are some undeniable benefits to using them. They help avoid unnecessary damage and cuts from occurring, so you can keep focused on your technique.

That being said, there is a wide variety of styles and brands to choose from. Therefore, we decided to take some of the guest work out of it, by putting together a list of the best head gear you can get for boxing and MMA. Not only that, but we have also answered some of the most common questions, when it comes to using this gear.

Without further ado, this is our list:

1. RDX Headgear

RDX Headgear Pros Total face coverage

Not overly bulky

Low price Cons Primarily geared towards beginners

First up on our list is RDX’s Facesaver Headgear. This product provides the most protection for your face possible, with it’s unique design. Not to mention it comes in a variety of sizes and colors, making it easy to find one that suits your specific needs.

Not only does this product provide the upmost amount of protection for your face, but it is also quite durable. Constructed from a high density foam, with gel inserts, this head protector is as comfortable as it is practical. Perfect for all of your sparring needs.

2. Winning Headgear FG2900

Winning Headgear FG2900 Pros Highly durable

Comfortable

Excellent cheek protection Cons Very expensive

Coming from Japanese company Winning, the FG2900 headgear is essentially the best that money can buy. The only setback is that the price tag itself is rather high, so it is only recommend for the most serious of athletes. However if you can afford to pay the ticket, you will find that it will fit all of your needs.

This head guard provides the highest level of comfort and protection. Moreover the visibility in your peripherals is not hampered, which is a big concern when purchasing these types of products. All in all, this will be worth the money, and will last you quite a long time.

3. Sanabul Essential Headgear

Sale Sanabul Essential Headgear Pros Total face coverage

Sleek look with several colors

Extremely durable Cons Limited visbility

Sanabul is one of the most trusted brands in combat sports, and they really deliver with this headgear. This gear is durable and well priced, certainly well worth the money. As such it is geared primarily towards boxing and MMA beginners.

This product is fits securely to the head, so you do not have to worry about it falling off during sparring. Although it is worth noting that it has some limits to it’s visibility, out of the corners of your eyes.

4. Venum Challenger 2.0 Boxing Headgear

Venum Challenger 2.0 Boxing Headgear Pros Lightweight

Fits securely on head

Open visibility Cons Not very durable

If you have read any of my other reviews, you will quickly realize that Venum is one of my personal favorites brands in all of combat sports. The Challenger 2.0 headgear is a perfect example of why that is. It is one of the best products you can get if you are a beginner to MMA or boxing.

This head protection is lightweight, yet provides a solid amount of padding. Although it is not the most durable product in the world, it comes at an ultra affordable price point. In the end, if you are a beginner or intermediate level fighter, this might be the perfect item for you.

5. Hayabusa T3 Kanpeki Boxing Headgear

Hayabusa T3 Kanpeki Boxing Headgear Pros Secure, yet breathable fit

Total face protection

Antimicrobial inner lining Cons Limited visibility

One of the most reputable brands in fight gear, Hayabusa consistently offers high quality products. The sleek and comfortable T3 Kanpeki headgear is no exception. This is truly one of the most durable pieces of equipment you can buy.

In addition to durability, Hayabusa keeps the fighter in mind with the design of this guard. Not only is it comfortable and breathable, but it is also designed with an antimicrobial lining which helps prevent odors by blocking bacteria growth. All of these factors combine to make this one of the best items you can find.

6. Venum Elite Boxing Headgear

Venum Elite Boxing Headgear Pros Total face protection

Made of highly durable Skintex synthetic leather

Wide open eyesight Cons Tends to slide around on the head

The upgraded version of the Challenger 2.0, this headgear from Venum fills all of the gaps left behind. Although that does mean it comes at a slightly higher price point. Ultimately though, this one is meant more for those who are taking their boxing or MMA career seriously.

The Elite version of this head protection comes with a little less padding, giving it a little more mobility. Additionally it is constructed from a highly durable Skintex leather, with a nice mesh inner lining. Overall this is a solid product for those who are a bit more experienced with sparring and striking.

7. Cleto Reyes Traditional Headgear

Cleto Reyes Traditional Headgear Pros Traditional style head protection

Extremely comfortable

Fits securely Cons Expensive

If you are a fan of old school classics, then the Cleto Reyes Traditional Headgear is perfect for you. The all leather design, and superior nose protection make this ideal for those who regularly spar. Not to mention, it fits securely on the head, providing a high amount of visibility, no matter how intense the sparring gets.

The main thing which may turn off a potential buyer is the rather steep price tag. However the Cleto Reyes brand is known for being reliable, and delivering quality products. They offer a real family business vibe, with a package that is rivaled by few.

8. Fairtex Headgear

Fairtex Headgear Pros Several sizes to choose from

Great cheek protection

Excellent visbility Cons Tends to tear along seams

Another one of the more popular and well respected brands in combat sports, Fairtex offers a high quality product with this particular piece of equipment. Not only does it come at a reasonable price point, but it comfortable to wear. Although it is worth noting that with extended use, it can result in some tearing along the seams.

However what sticks out the most about this headgear, is the way Fairtex designed the space for eyesight. The field of vision with this gear is better than almost any other on this list. If it were a bit more durable, then it would likely have ended up higher on our list.

9. Everlast Everfresh Boxing Headgear

Sale Everlast Everfresh Boxing Headgear Pros Cheap

Comfortable

Secure chin strap Cons Minimal protection

Everlast is perhaps the most recognizable name in boxing, typically because of their relatively low prices. Unfortunately in the case of their Everfresh Headgear, that does result in a lower quality of product. On the other hand, that makes this perfect as a starter set to get, before you invest in a more expensive alternative.

The quality of the construction is the main downside of this particular head protection. Other than that, this product has a lot to offer, in terms of comfort and securing it on the head. So if you are looking to get yourself started with boxing or MMA sparring, then this might be the right one for you.

10. Ringside Competition Headgear

Sale Ringside Competition Headgear Pros Comfortable

Secure chin straps

Highly durable leather Cons Fits bulky

Rounding out our list is the Ringside Competition Headgear. What is so great about this product is the fact that it is approved for use in competition. Therefore if you need something for an amateur contest, where head gear is required, this is the perfect option.

In terms of comfort and fit, this product hits the nail on the head. The design allows for a secure fit, that will not slip around during your fight or sparring, no matter how intense it gets. It can feel a bit bulky on the head, but in terms of practical use this is about as good as it gets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is headgear needed for boxing and MMA training?

To be completely honest, there is still some uncertainties in the science behind how much wearing head protection can help you. While it is true that there is a certain level of benefit conferred in order to protect you against cuts and knockouts during training, there has been some suggestions that it could eventually lead to more brain trauma over time. Not to mention it can condition an athlete to being more comfortable with getting punched, so it is important to still focus of defensive fundamentals. At the end of the day, of your gym does not require it, then it is a matter of personal preference.

What size headgear should I get?

That ultimately depends on the size of your noggin. For the most part the sizing is straightforward, if you use a brand’s sizing chart. However there are some headgear on our list that only comes in one size, so make sure to pay close attention to what you buy.

What is the best headgear for boxing and MMA?

This largely is a matter of your own personal needs. If you only train casually, or if you are a beginner, you can afford to sacrifice some of the quality in exchange for a lower price. However if you are more serious, training and sparring several times a week, it may be worth it to spend the extra money for an overall better piece of equipment.

Does wearing headgear help protect your nose?

Some headgear provides protection on your nose, as well as additional protection for your cheeks. Typically the traditional style of headgear is good at protecting the nose. Although this typical results in a lower visibility than the other styles.

What is boxing headgear made of?

Most of the time, headgear for boxing and MMA is made of some form of leather, or leather substitute. This is due to the durable nature of animal hide. However there are some brands that have a synthetic leather material that is virtually just as durable.

Final Thoughts

The topic of headgear in boxing and MMA is one that is still widely discussed on a regular basis. If you go a gym that does not require it, then perhaps you will prefer to go without. On the other hand, if you need to purchase some protection for your skull, then hopefully this list will help you narrow down your choices.