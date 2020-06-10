The UFC finally revealed its’ location for “FIght Island.” Earlier in the year, Middle Easy heard rumblings that the island’s location could potentially end up being in Fiji. But, the UFC exposed the island to be in Abu Dhabi, Now that fans are completely disappointed with the island’s location, Dana White explained the details of Fight Island and it’s infrastructure.

Fight Island talk has become all the rage ever since Dana White announced it’s creation. At first, fans were skeptical that the island truly existed. Mostly because the information was directly relayed from UFC President Dana White. Dana promised that the island would be ready by July. Even though it costs major money to be built.

Dana White Speaks About Fight Island

Several fights have already been announced for the inaugural Fight Island card in July. It is interesting that fighters were willing to sign on the dotted line to a completely unknown commodity. Nonetheless, Dana recently spoke about Fight Island and detailed its infrastructure.

“When this whole thing went down I was trying to figure out how we could do events. So I started talking to different places and Abu Dhabi was open to it,” said Dana. “But, Abu Dhabi is one of the strictest places in the world right now with the whole Covid-19 thing, so they’re going to put us over at Yas Island. “We’re building infrastructure over there, we have a whole plan on how this thing’s going to work. … Everything will happen on the island. Nobody will leave the island. Everything, training. [The fighters] are going to have their own private training quarters where they can train themselves. We really do have an Octagon out on the sand. “The infrastructure is going to be unbelievable. When we go out there, the people in Abu Dhabi do everything right. Everything is first class. Everything is done beyond your belief.”

Building Anticipation

Are fans excited for the first-ever UFC FIght Island card? Or, do fans feel let down by the reveal due to anticipation and buzz surrounding the mysterious venue? Sound off below.