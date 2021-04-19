The 10 Best Mass Gainer of 2021

Gaining mass can be as stubborn a feat as losing weight. The body burns calories when you work out, making it imperative for you to consume more calories than your burning, it is quite impossible with a regular diet. This deficit is why you need to get yourself a mass gainer supplement.

The market is highly saturated with supplements from different brands, all striving to be the best. While it was difficult to isolate the ‘best’, we considered pricing, ratings, ingredients, and brand values to list our Top 10 Best Mass Gainer supplements.

10 Best Mass Gainer Supplements:

Editor’s Choice Product: Transparent Labs MASS GAINER – 9.5/10

Pros

Natural sweeteners

Zero additives, added sugar, and food colorings

Clear and concise labels

Each serving is 197g, which is a moderate size

The product container is large (3kg that amounts to 15 servings)

Cons

If you are lactose intolerant, you’re likely to get an allergy from the product

The product cannot replace your regular diet

1:2 protein/carb ratio is a bit too low compared to industry standards (1:3 minimum)

MASS GAINER by Transparent Labs has proudly made it to our best mass gainer list, ranking a deserved #2 position with its premium blend. The supplement is packed with a concentration of grass-fed New Zealand Whey Protein Concentrate (53g of WPC80), extracted carbs from tapioca maltodextrin (109g), 6g of beneficial fat, and 3g of Creatine Monohydrate.

MASS GAINER failed to take the crown not for the blend or the brand value, but because of the pricing. However, we can guarantee that your investment won’t go to waste. The product features premium, high-quality ingredients that have been proven to be imperative in mass gain.

Ingredients

Whey Protein – It has whey concentrate (small amounts of fats and carbs) of 29%-88% protein, depending on the quality, and whey isolate (zero fat/carb) with protein content as high as 90%

It has whey concentrate (small amounts of fats and carbs) of 29%-88% protein, depending on the quality, and whey isolate (zero fat/carb) with protein content as high as 90% Coconut Milk Powder – Coconuts have MCTs that work inside the body by causing thermogenesis. This supplement also has medium-chain triglycerides extracted from other sources.

Coconuts have MCTs that work inside the body by causing thermogenesis. This supplement also has medium-chain triglycerides extracted from other sources. Creatine Mono-Hydrate – Creatine is a perfect ingredient for athletes who need to boost energy. It increases energy stores in the body and boosts performance. The only downside of the ingredient is that it may cause water retention, which will go unnoticed when you have lean muscles on your body.

Who makes it?

Transparent Labs, the manufacturers of this incredible topper, claims to be a 100% transparent company on their website, and we would agree. The company mainly focuses on athletes and weight-loss supplements. But they have been successful in creating A-grade supplements for mass gainers.

Pro Gainer by Optimum Nutrition Pro Gainer – 9.2/10

Pros

A significant amount of calories per serving

Vitamins and minerals in the supplement help the body’s growth and repair process after a rigorous workout session.

Six varieties of egg and dairy proteins

Produces amino acid in the blood flow

Lactase and two types of enzymes to reduce gastrointestinal symptoms

Carbogen and Aminogen enzymes in the blend that takes care of gastrointestinal issues (1)

Cons

A slightly high amount of sodium

High Sucralose content

Artificial sweeteners (2)

Optimum Nutrition Pro Gainer is a powerful supplement that is sure to buff you up in weeks. Unlike other supplements available in this space, the Optimum Nutrition Pro Gainer does not have low-quality fats and sugar. Instead, it contains a blend of complex carbohydrates, medium-chain triglycerides, and six different proteins.

Ingredients

Maltodextrin – It is a synthetic sugar, used in supplements to regulate anaerobic energy during workouts. The ingredient can be sourced from potatoes, rice, and/or maniocs, and you need approximately 21grams of it in your diet.

It is a synthetic sugar, used in supplements to regulate anaerobic energy during workouts. The ingredient can be sourced from potatoes, rice, and/or maniocs, and you need approximately 21grams of it in your diet. Glutamine Peptides – Glutamine is used in the supplement to suppress the craving for carbohydrates. It also has anti-inflammatory features.

Glutamine is used in the supplement to suppress the craving for carbohydrates. It also has anti-inflammatory features. Partially Hydrogenated Guar Gum – We highly doubt the guar gum’s ability to reduce weight or increase muscle mass. Using the ingredient has often resulted in diarrhea, flatulence, and cramps in users.

We highly doubt the guar gum’s ability to reduce weight or increase muscle mass. Using the ingredient has often resulted in diarrhea, flatulence, and cramps in users. Lecithin – Increases fat metabolism, enhances muscle function, and improves memory, skin condition, and hair.

Increases fat metabolism, enhances muscle function, and improves memory, skin condition, and hair. Carbogen and Aminogen Enzyme Blend – These enzymes reduce gastrointestinal problems and aid digestion.

These enzymes reduce gastrointestinal problems and aid digestion. Acesulfame Potassium – This is an FDA-approved zero-calorie sugar, used to improve the taste of the supplement.

Who makes it?

Optimum Nutrition has been maintaining the highest industry standards ever since it formed in 1986. The company has production factories in Aurora, Illinois, Walterboro, South Carolina, and Sunrise, Florida.

MuscleTech MASS-TECH – 9/10

Pros

It has added enzymes to make digestion easier

MASS-TECH comes in two different flavors

It has excellent reviews from all of its users

A huge 22 lbs. container is available

You get a remarkable amount of nutrition from a single shake

Cons

Nausea

Digestive issues

Insulin sensitivity after (3)

MuscleTech, the industry leader of the sports/fitness supplement market, has explicitly designed MASS-TECH for athletes and bodybuilders. The mass gainer features proteins, BCAAs, carbohydrates, creatine, and many more potent ingredients in its blend. MuscleTech is an award-winning company and trusted by its consumers.

Ingredients

L-Glutamine – The L-Glutamine composition comprises whey protein, calcium caseinate, egg albumin, and L-glutamine ingredient itself.

The L-Glutamine composition comprises whey protein, calcium caseinate, egg albumin, and L-glutamine ingredient itself. Creatine Monohydrate – Creatine Monohydrate, as discussed earlier, mobilizes stored energy.

Creatine Monohydrate, as discussed earlier, mobilizes stored energy. L-Leucine, L-Valine, and L-Isoleucine – This group of ingredients includes whey protein, calcium caseinate, egg albumin, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine, and L-leucine.

Who makes it?

Muscle Tech was founded in 1995 by a Canadian company called Kerr Holdings. The company quickly climbed to the top of the supplement industry. Later on, in 2016, it was sold to a Chinese company for $5.84 million.

BSN True Mass 1200 – 8.8/10

Pros

Hundreds of calories per serving

Five different types of proteins

Fast-digesting and slow-digesting proteins (4)

Healthy fat medium-chain triglycerides

True Mass 1200 also has a great taste and texture

Cons

The concentration is high in cholesterol (120mg per serving).

The minerals and vitamin complex is unnecessary

This product cannot be used to replace regular meals

True Mass 1200 is one of the best mass gainer supplements available in the market. It consistently ranks at the top of most internet Best Mass Gainer lists. This potent supplement combines some high-quality proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, to create an outstanding blend. True Mass contains five different types of proteins, with varying rates of absorption and digestion, which ensures spiking amino acids in your blood, and at the same time, keeps your muscles fed with the help of slow-digesting proteins.

Ingredients

Protein Matrix – The diversified blend is concentrated with a Protein Matrix containing Whey Protein Concentrate, Calcium Caseinate, Milk Protein Isolate, Egg Albumen, and Glutamine Peptides.

The diversified blend is concentrated with a Protein Matrix containing Whey Protein Concentrate, Calcium Caseinate, Milk Protein Isolate, Egg Albumen, and Glutamine Peptides. Thickeners – Thickeners such as Cellulose, Xanthan, Guar, and Acacia Gum have also been used to increase their concentration.

Thickeners such as Cellulose, Xanthan, Guar, and Acacia Gum have also been used to increase their concentration. MCT Powder – These include Medium Chain Triglycerides, Silica, and Dextrin.

These include Medium Chain Triglycerides, Silica, and Dextrin. Sweeteners – Artificial sweeteners, Sucralose, and Acesulfame K, has been used to improve the taste.

– Artificial sweeteners, Sucralose, and Acesulfame K, has been used to improve the taste. Creamers – Sunflower While, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate, Mono and Di-Glycerides, Tocopherols, and Tri-Calcium Phosphate have been used to add texture and density.

Who makes it?

BSN (Bio-engineered Supplements and Nutrition, Inc.) has been a global leader in the industry since 2001. The company has won over 35 awards in the Sports Nutrition field with its cutting-edge and effective product formulating technology.

Stacked Protein GAINER – 8.6/10

Pros

It packs a punch (the product with one of the highest calorie per serving on our list)

Has brand value

The protein extraction process uses ultrafiltration

The formula has slow, medium, and fast-working proteins

The digestive enzymes used in the formula is well-proportioned

Cons

It’s expensive

The composition is not that dynamic, compared to other products on our list

Stacked Protein GAINER is one of the best supplements if you want to have a stellar workout regime, and you’re looking to build lean mass. Each serving packs 880 calories, an immense 50g of protein, and 10g glutamine and glutamine peptides, which assist in overcoming fatigue and muscle recovery after an intense workout session. If you’re looking for increased strength, lean mass, and stimulated recovery, Stacked Protein gainer is for you!

Ingredients

22g EAAs , as well as 10g BCAAs – These assist in muscle growth.

– These assist in muscle growth. Top-notch quality egg and dairy protein source – These make for a total of 880 calories, enabling muscle growth, increased strength, and speedy recovery.

Who makes it?

Stacked Protein GAINER is produced by Evlution Nutrition, a Florida-based company, with vast experience in the supplements field, providing only the safest, top quality, and effective nutritional products. If you value brand reputation, you can rest assured that it will live up to the manufacturer’s claims.

MusclePharm Combat XL Mass Gainer- 8.2/10

Pros

Super high-calorie content

The flavors are exceptional

2:1 mix of protein and carbs

100% 30-day money-back guarantee

Tested for banned substances

Cons

It is not FDA-approved, which might be a red flag for some consumers

Does not fill you up

Non-vegetarian

First-time users may have difficulty digesting it

Aspiring for a body like The Rock? Then opt for Combat XL Mass Gainer: packed with 50g of proteins, essential fatty acids, and 252g of carbohydrates, making each serving amounting to a grand 1270 calories. Another distinguishing feature of this product is the vital mineral content (potassium, iron, calcium, and sodium), which needs to be replenished after an intense workout routine. Combat XL Mass Gainer is one of the top mass gainers in the market if you are looking to build strength and acquire lean mass.

Ingredients

50g of protein (from four different sources) – Vital for tissue development

Vital for tissue development Essential fatty acids – Burns to generate energy

Burns to generate energy Chia seeds – Increases BMC

Increases BMC MCT – A post-workout ingredient that helps spike insulin levels for rapid muscle growth

A post-workout ingredient that helps spike insulin levels for rapid muscle growth Flax – When consumed with other dietary fiber, it prevents overeating.

When consumed with other dietary fiber, it prevents overeating. Essential minerals – Each mineral has a role to play. Some improve bone strength, whereas others aid in muscle recovery and give energy during a workout.

Who makes it?

Combat XL Mass Gainer is produced by a California-based company called MusclePharma, with ten years of experience in the muscle supplements industry.

Universal Nutrition Real Gains – 8.1/10

Pros

Whey Protein Isolate and Micellar Casein deliver a constant steady supply of amino acids in the bloodstream. (5)

Flaxseed powder ensures healthy digestion due to the fiber it contains

Cons

Very high potency

Complicated dosage recommendation

Tired of being scrawny? Introducing Real Gains by Universal Nutrition! This monster mass supplement gainer has an astonishing 602 calories packed with 53g of protein, 84g of carbohydrates, 5g of dietary fiber, only 5g sugar, and healthy fats such as MCT’S, flaxseed oils, and more, in one serving.

One cannot substitute real food and should maximize their calorie intake from it by having meat and eggs for high-quality protein, rice for carbohydrates, and vegetables for digestion. But let’s face it, there is only so much you can eat, and sometimes you need a bit of help to fill those few extra hundred calories. That is where Real Gains comes into play with their superior quality mass gaining ingredients.

Ingredients

Maltodextrin – a zero-nutritional ingredient that spikes sugar levels

– a zero-nutritional ingredient that spikes sugar levels Dutch Processed Cocoa , Insulin, MCT, and Calcium Caseinate – All these ingredients come together to aid in fat breakdown

– All these ingredients come together to aid in fat breakdown Natural and Artificial Flavors – Used for taste

– Used for taste Soy Lecithin, Sodium Chloride, Flaxseed Powder, Sucralose, and Acesulfame K – These add different level of taste to the supplement

Who makes it?

Universal Nutrition has been dominating the marketplace ever since 1977. It is an extremely result-driven manufacturing company that produces supplements within a competitive price range.

Dymatize Super Mass Gainer – 8.1/10

Pros

251 g of carbohydrates in each serving

Caters to a sensitive stomach

Zytrix Advanced Digestive Enzyme Blend

SMG Vitamin & Mineral Blend (18 nutrients)

Creatine monohydrate: increases intracellular concentrations of adenosine triphosphate, feeds fluid into your muscles and pumps it

Cons

Overdose can cause digestive problems

1000 calories per serving may be too much for regular users

Unsuitable for casual use to combat laziness

Dymatize Super Mass Gainer is a weight gaining supplement made by Dymatize Nutrition. They combined high-quality protein with added amino acids, creatine, carbohydrates, glutamine, and more, to create the perfect blend of muscle-builders and energy boosters.

Its sophisticated blend of carbohydrates gives you enough energy to get you through your day, and high-calorie content helps you gain weight. This product also comes in four amazing flavors, in case you want to switch up your taste.

Ingredients

Super Mass Whey Blend – The whey blend has Protein Concentrates sourced from milk, Protein Isolate, and Hydrolysate.

The whey blend has Protein Concentrates sourced from milk, Protein Isolate, and Hydrolysate. Super Mass Pro Matrix – Micellar Casein, Egg Albumin Protein, and Milk Protein Isolate.

Micellar Casein, Egg Albumin Protein, and Milk Protein Isolate. Zytrix Digestive Enzymes – Protease, Lactase, and Lipase

Protease, Lactase, and Lipase Sunflower Creamer – Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate, Mono/Diglycerides, Sunflower Oil, Natural Tocopherols, and Tri-Calcium Phosphate.

Who makes it?

Super Mass Gainer is made by Dymatize Nutrition, a prominent producer of fitness supplements. Since 1994, Dymatize has been focusing on developing front-line products that help their customers take fitness to their desired level.

Mass JYM – 7.4/10

Pros

270 calories

The protein composite contains whey, casein, milk, and egg whites

According to the manufacturers’ claim, the supplement has 1:1 protein and carb ratio for maximum mass gain

Non-proprietary blend

The company have received “The Brand of the Year” award from Bodybuilding.com, 2018

Cons

This product has little to no cons

The mass gaining formula used here is not as sophisticated as some of our top rankers on the list

Mass JYM has a non-proprietary blend, making it very easy to identify the ingredients (and the number of ingredients) used. The supplement has effortlessly made its way into the collection of best current mass gainers, by reducing carb content and adding more protein and fat to the mixture. The overall composition of Mass JYM has higher nutrients and low calories.

Ingredients

Three forms of protein from milk, meat, and eggs for muscle mass

from milk, meat, and eggs for muscle mass Healthy fat disintegrates to provide fuel for the body during a workout

disintegrates to provide fuel for the body during a workout Two types of carbohydrates breakdown inside the body to generate energy

breakdown inside the body to generate energy Fiber gives you the sensation of being full, aids in digestion, and cleans the gut.

Who makes it?

JYM Supplement Science manufactures mass JYM. The company was founded and continues to be headed by Jim Stoppani. Users can easily distinguish the ingredients and get a clear idea of what they are putting inside their bodies. Over the past couple of years, their products, especially Mass JYM, have received positive reviews, making it a go-to supplement for lean muscle development.

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass – 7/10

Pros

It’s full of calories (1250)

252g carb content helps provide the body with sufficient energy to burn

Comes in four different flavors: Banana, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Vanilla

The composition is rich in essential minerals (see ingredients list)

Cons

The serving size is too large

The price makes it inconvenient for dedicated use

Reviewers have experienced an overdose of vitamins

The product is not FDA approved

Let me start by saying that this product is the last but not the least. Optimum Nutrition is a leading brand in the supplement industry. Many of its products rank #1 in the list of best mass gainer supplements and continue to do so.

However, Serious Mass may have come up short compared to the rest of the products on our list, but it does not make it any less effective. The only downsides to the product are the serving size (quite large) and the price tag. The supplement will pump you full of calories, carbs, proteins, and much more.

Ingredients

Protein – Whey Concentrate, Egg Albumin, Caseinate (Calcium), and Sweetened Whey extracted from dairy. These proteins fill-up the gaps in your tissue after a rigorous workout

– Whey Concentrate, Egg Albumin, Caseinate (Calcium), and Sweetened Whey extracted from dairy. These proteins fill-up the gaps in your tissue after a rigorous workout Vitamins – Vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, and E aid in providing energy and muscle recovery.

Who makes it?

Optimum Nutrition joined the supplement industry in 1987 with products that sold like hotcakes. They made a name for themselves with their Gold Standard line of supplements, which are still recommended by bodybuilders worldwide. The result-driven company has received countless awards for its high-quality and exceedingly effective products.

How we ranked?

We have put together our top 10 list of best mass gainers after thorough market and individual product research, including background checks on the brands, Amazon reviews, and the clinical research results of the ingredients used. Other factors we took into account are:

Calorie Content

You can’t gain mass without an astounding intake of calories, Period! In our process of constructing our list, we considered the calories you will be getting from every serving. The products had to have high calories for lean muscle development and enough carbohydrates to aid in mass gaining.

Taste

Since some of the supplements replace regular meals, we also focused on the taste and flavor profile of the different products and scored them accordingly. For this, we used user-reviews from the respective company websites and Amazon.

Micronutrients

Supplements need micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) for additional mass development support and muscle recovery. These micronutrients are working as sources of energy, improving the immune system, and helping the body to recover after a rigorous workout.

Clinical Study

While making our list, we gave priority to products that have been tested by a reliable research/testing facility such as the FDA or R&D.

Ingredient Quality and Potency

Ingredients can be sourced from multiple food sources with varying effectiveness. Take, for instance, a generic protein blend. Some forms of proteins are extracted from milk. Others from eggs and meat. The protein strands are different and have different levels of efficacy. We exclusively focused on compositions with high-quality ingredients, acquired from traditional sources.

Who should buy Mass Gainers?

Consider buying a mass gainer if:

You’re an athlete – A bodybuilder needs at least 3000 calories and a hundred grams of protein to keep those biceps pumped up. Athletes need half that to gain mass in particular parts of their bodies, depending on the sports. Rugby players need shoulder mass, whereas soccer players need thigh mass for kicking strength. Mass gainers can improve your performance by helping your body recover from muscle tears.

A bodybuilder needs at least 3000 calories and a hundred grams of protein to keep those biceps pumped up. Athletes need half that to gain mass in particular parts of their bodies, depending on the sports. Rugby players need shoulder mass, whereas soccer players need thigh mass for kicking strength. Mass gainers can improve your performance by helping your body recover from muscle tears. You need to boost your energy levels – Men and women need different amounts of calories to boost energy levels. If you’re suffering from weight loss and you believe yourself to be underweight, get jacked on mass gainers, and you won’t have to see the scale drop anymore.

How do I pick the best Mass Gainer?

High-Calorie content – Your supplement needs to have at least 500 calories per serving to provide an excess supply of calories into your diet for mass gain.

– Your supplement needs to have at least 500 calories per serving to provide an excess supply of calories into your diet for mass gain. Verified by a research facility/testing facility – You shouldn’t opt for a product that isn’t scientifically proven to be effective and free of side effects.

You shouldn’t opt for a product that isn’t scientifically proven to be effective and free of side effects. Price-Performance Ratio – Consider spending a little to get the desired results. It is better to buy a slightly expensive/high-end supplement with brand value and good market reputation/user reviews, rather than going through dozens of cheap products to try to find one that works.

Consider spending a little to get the desired results. It is better to buy a slightly expensive/high-end supplement with brand value and good market reputation/user reviews, rather than going through dozens of cheap products to try to find one that works. All-natural Ingredients – Look for all-natural ingredients: They have fewer side effects.

Look for all-natural ingredients: They have fewer side effects. Brand Reputation – Consider the brand value and recommended dosage. Avoid buying products that recommend large serving sizes. A moderate serving should be 190-250g.

Benefits

Mass Gainers can help you gain weight

The primary intention of taking a mass gainer supplement is to gain weight. Mass gainers work for everyone, with very few exceptions.

Mass Gainers help in muscle development

According to a meta-analysis, an adult human being needs 73grams of protein per lbs. of body weight for optimum muscle development. While protein is essential for mass gain, carbohydrates help produce and store glycogens. Mass gainers can help you meet those requirements, without consuming large portions of solid food.

You can maintain weight using Mass Gainers

Athletes like Michael Philips need 12,000 calories daily to meet their daily energy requirements. Mass gainers, can’t help you maintain weight. However, the products can be used to moderate weight by altering the dosage.

Mass gainers can help with Muscle Recovery

L-Glutamine and glycogen levels in mass gainers help with post-workout muscle recovery. It improves muscle growth and heals torn muscle quickly by developing tissue in the gaps and reducing soreness.

Side Effects

Mass Gainers with an all-natural blend have little to no side effects, compared to blends with complex processed/artificial ingredients. Side effects of such products may include:

Liver damage from excess protein intake

Excess mass gain: If you’re not working out enough to burn the extra calories, you may get fat

Allergic reactions: Not all ingredients might suit you

Note: Supplements cannot be used by pregnant, breastfeeding women, or anyone under the age of 18. You should also consult your physician first before taking supplements.

Recommended Dosage

The calorie content of mass gainers ranges between 350 and 1200 in a 150g-220g serving. This variation makes it almost impossible to determine a general dosage that can apply for all products. Each manufacturer recommends a dosage for their respective products. You must follow that dosage to get the best outcome. However, you should start with a low dosage to allow your gut to get used to digesting the supplement.

FAQ

Is it safe to use Mass Gainers?

Mass Gainers are only safe to use if you are not pregnant, nursing or have a medical condition. Consult with a doctor/physician before taking any supplement, and always FOLLOW THE LABEL for recommended dosage.

What is the difference between protein powders and mass gainers?

Protein powders are meant to give you a strong dosage of protein (10g-30g) with little or no carbs and low calories. On the other hand, mass gainers boost energy by providing carbohydrates and micronutrients, along with a high concentration of protein (30g-60g).

Are mass gainers for vegetarians as well?

Mass gainers use animal protein – whey and casein from milk and protein-extracts from egg whites. You can only find vegan (Soy) protein powders for vegetarians.

Recap

The Best Mass Gainers today give you effective and quick ways to gain mass, but they won’t work without appropriate exercise. You can regulate your dosage and switch up your workout regime to get different results. Weight-lifting and focused exercises can also be used to isolate and pump specific muscles in the body.

As we have mentioned before, mass gainers are for everyone, but there is a matter of tolerance and allergies that needs to be taken into account. As long as you cross-check the ingredients with your doctor, use the recommended dosage, and take small doses initially, you are good to go.