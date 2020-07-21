Are you doing intermittent fasting correctly? Our Intermittent fasting calculator calculate your meal timings, macros and daily supplementation details.

Intermittent Fasting Calculator Please fill out the form correctly Fasting start date & time TDEE Note: If you've haven't calculated your TDEE yet, please use our TDEE Calculator Protocol Leangains 16:8 Leangains 14:10 OMAD 23:1 OMAD 22:2 OMAD 20:4 No. of meals a day One Two Three No. of Pre-workout meals None One Two Three Rest/Workout Split Body Recomp (-20%/+20%) Fat Loss (-20%/0%) Weight Loss (-25%/-5%) Rapid Weight Loss (-30%/-10%) Clean Bulk (-10%/+20%) Weight Gain (0%/+25%) Rapid Weight Gain (+5%/+30%) Calculate Macro Split Know your Rest & Workout day Macros Rest Day calculated Low Carb High Fat- 20C/40P/40F Carbohydrates 20% calculated Protein 20% calculated Fat 20% calculated Training Day calculated High Carb Low Fat - 40C/40P/20F Carbohydrates 20% calculated Protein 20% calculated Fat 20% calculated Timings Meal and Training timings Fasted Training calculated Note: Training can be performed anytime within the above time frame. First meal Second meal Third/Last meal Pre-workout meal Training Note: Training should happen within 3 hrs from conusming the pre-workout meal. Post-workout meal calculated Note: This meal should be consumed within 1 hr from training completion. Pre-workout meal calculated Training calculated Note: Training should happen within 3 hrs from conusming the pre-workout meal. Second/Last Meal Note: This meal should be consumed with a gap of 8 hrs from the Post-workout meal. As this will end the 8 hr feeding window. Note: This meal should be consumed with a gap of 10 hrs from the Post-workout meal. As this will end the 10 hr feeding window. For Instance: If your "Fasted Training" started at 01:00 pm and ended at 02:00 pm then your "Post-workout meal" consumption should start precisely at 03:00 pm. Note: Technically this "2 meals/day with 1 pre-workout meal" configuration won't come under 14/10 hrs fast/feed. As there are only 2 meals a day, one will become pre-workout meal and another will become post workout meal. As Pre-workout meal should be eaten 3 hrs before Training and post-workout meal within 1 hr after training completion, this shrinks the 10 hr feeding window to a 4 hr window. So this setup will become a 20/4 hrs fast/feed. If you want a strict 14/10 hrs fast/feed please go for either a 2 meal configuration(No. of Pre-workout meals=None) or any of the 3 meal configurations. For Instance: If your "Fasted Training" started at 01:00 pm and ended at 02:00 pm then your "Post-workout meal" consumption should start precisely at 03:00 pm, with this meal your 10 hr feeding window opens. So your "Second/Last meal" should end at 1:00 am, with this meal your 10 hr feeding window ends and your fasting phase begins. For Instance: If your "Fasted Training" started at 01:00 pm and ended at 02:00 pm then your "Post-workout meal" consumption should start precisely at 03:00 pm, with this meal your 8 hr feeding window opens. So your "Second/Last meal" should end at 11:00 pm, with this meal your 8 hr feeding window ends and your fasting phase begins. Note: Technically this "one meal" configuration won't come under 16/8 hrs fast/feed, as there is only one meal a day this setup will essentially become a 23/1 hrs fast/feed. If you want a strict 16/8 hrs fast/feed please go for either a 2 meal configuration(No. of Pre-workout meals=None) or any of the 3 meal configurations. Note: Technically this "one meal" configuration won't come under 14/10 hrs fast/feed, as there is only one meal a day this setup will essentially become a 23/1 hrs fast/feed. If you want a strict 14/10 hrs fast/feed please go for either a 2 meal configuration(No. of Pre-workout meals=None) or any of the 3 meal configurations. Note: Technically this "2 meals/day with 1 pre-workout meal" configuration won't come under 16/8 hrs fast/feed. As there are only 2 meals a day, one will become pre-workout meal and another will become post workout meal. As Pre-workout meal should be eaten 3 hrs before Training and post-workout meal within 1 hr after training completion, this shrinks the 8 hr feeding window to a 4 hr window. So this setup will become a 20/4 hrs fast/feed. If you want a strict 16/8 hrs fast/feed please go for either a 2 meal configuration(No. of Pre-workout meals=None) or any of the 3 meal configurations. Note: Technically this "one meal" configuration won't come under 16/8 hrs fast/feed, as there is only one meal a day this setup will essentially become a 23/1 hrs fast/feed. If you want a strict 16/8 hrs fast/feed please go for either a 2 meal configuration(No. of Pre-workout meals=None) or any of the 3 meal configurations. Note: Technically this "2 meals/day with both as pre-workout meals" configuration won't come under 16/8 hrs fast/feed. As there are only 2 meals a day, and both becoming pre-workout meals, one should be eaten 7 hrs before training and the other should be eaten 3 hrs before training. This shrinks the 8 hr feeding window to a 4 hr window. So this setup will essentially become a 20/4 hrs fast/feed. If you want a strict 16/8 hrs fast/feed please go for either a 2 meal configuration(No. of Pre-workout meals=None) or any of the 3 meal configurations. Note: Technically this "2 meals/day with both as pre-workout meals" configuration won't come under 14/10 hrs fast/feed. As there are only 2 meals a day, and both becoming pre-workout meals, one should be eaten 7 hrs before training and the other should be eaten 3 hrs before training. This shrinks the 10 hr feeding window to a 4 hr window. So this setup will essentially become a 20/4 hrs fast/feed. If you want a strict 14/10 hrs fast/feed please go for either a 2 meal configuration(No. of Pre-workout meals=None) or any of the 3 meal configurations. Note: Technically this "2 meals/day with 1 pre-workout meal" configuration won't come under 14/10 hrs fast/feed. As there are only 2 meals a day, one will become pre-workout meal and another will become post workout meal. As Pre-workout meal should be eaten 3 hrs before Training and post-workout meal within 1 hr after training completion, this shrinks the 10 hr feeding window to a 4 hr window. So this setup will become a 20/4 hrs fast/feed. If you want a strict 14/10 hrs fast/feed please go for either a 2 meal configuration(No. of Pre-workout meals=None) or any of the 3 meal configurations. Key Points Calories and Supplementation details 10g BCAA or 30g Whey calculated Post -workout meal calculated Since 1% to 5% of your Training Day Calories are used for ingesting BCAA or Whey, your Post-workout meal should contain 90 to 95% of your Training Day Calories. First meal 20 % of your Training Day Calories. Post-workout meal 20 % of your Training Day Calories. Second meal 20 % of your Training Day Calories. Pre-workout meal 20 % of your Training Day Calories. Last meal 20 % of your Training Day Calories. Multi-vitamin After Last meal Fish-oil After Last meal Recommended dosage: 2 g EPA and 1.5 g DHA per day. Vitamin D After Last meal Recommended Dosage: 2000 IU/day. Calcium After Last meal Note: Calcium is not needed if dairy is consumed on a daily basis. The past cannot be changed. The future is yet in our power.

Let's do this.

What is intermittent fasting?

Over the past few years, intermitting fasting (IF) has gained massive popularity and continues to do so today.

Despite the emergence of new diet trends every year, IF managed to stay on top of the list, which is mainly attributed to the general concept behind this diet.

You see, when you’re intermittent fasting, you won’t have to starve yourself or cut out major macronutrients from your diet. Instead, you just need to eat in a periodic fashion during the day.

In simpler terms, IF allows its followers to eat unrestrictedly during a specific time-window, then fast for the rest of the day.

While the idea behind this diet may seem simplistic, the positive health benefits it provides are concretely undeniable.

Here, we will cover all you need to know about intermittent fasting, including the common patterns of eating, the major positive effects to expect, and macro tracking.

Different intermittent fasting plans

The 5:2 plan

This pattern divides the week into two separate periods:

A 2-day fasting phase, where your caloric intake must be limited to 500 calories in 24 hours.

The rest of the week (5 days), during which you’ll get back a normal diet.

Keep in mind that the two days of fasting must be separated by at least one non-fasting day. Experts also recommend loading up with complex carbohydrates and fiber to prolong satiety and prevent feelings of hunger.

Alternate day fasting

Similar to the previous plan, alternate-day fasting is a day-by-day shift. In other words, you will be fasting one day, then go back to your normal diet the next day.

In a sense, it is more of a 3:4 or 4:3 plan.

For beginners, it’s not recommended to start with this pattern since you’ll be fasting half of the week. The caloric intake during fasting is also set at 500 calories in 24 hours.

The 16:8/14:10 plan

This plan is by far the most popular as it’s easier to adapt by beginners.

As the name implies, the two time-windows of fasting and non-fasting are divided by the hours, where you will fast for 16 hours and then eat for the next 8.

The main reason for the popularity of this approach is the fact that you are already fasting for 8 hours a day when you sleep.

All you have to do is wait for 8 hours before getting your first meal. To make it easier for you, start fasting 4 hours before your bedtime, and you will only have to fast for an extra 4 hours when you wake up.

While people often ask about the calories and type of food allowed during the 8-hour window, intermitting fasting’s main concept revolves around not imposing caloric or food choice restrictions. With that being said, moderation is always recommended.

As for the 14:10 plan, it is exactly identical to the 16:8 plan, with the major difference being the extended eating period by 2 hours.

If you have never been on a diet before, the 14:10 plan might be a good place to start.

The whole-day fasting plan

The whole-day fasting approach is advanced and falls into the extreme side of intermitting fasting.

You see, this plan mandates a 24-hour fasting period without any caloric intake, which can put a toll on the body if done in an unorganized fashion and/or excessively.

Signs and symptoms of tissue starvation may include lethargy (tiredness), myalgia (muscle pain), headaches, and extreme feelings of hunger.

Despite the potential risks, this plan gained significant traction due to the substantial weight loss associated with it.

The major health benefits of intermittent fasting

Weight loss

Obviously, the main reason people opt for intermitting fasting is to lose weight at a fast pace. When researchers studied the mechanisms that led to weight loss, they found that it’s a multifactorial process that includes caloric deficit, efficient hormonal regulation, and reduced insulin resistance.

Furthermore, the basal metabolic rate (BMR) increased dramatically, which is a crucial element for people who want to lose weight.

If you are not familiar with BMR, it is a parameter that doctors use to estimate the number of calories needed to maintain the function of internal organs.

This number is subject to several factors, including age, gender, body type, diet, exercise, and genetics.

Most diets that advocate for severe caloric deficit leads to the slow down of BMR, which decreases the rate of weight loss. You can think of intermittent fasting as the exception to this rule.

Decreased insulin resistance

Several studies found that intermitting fasting improves insulin sensitivity and helps in the regulation of blood sugar levels.

These findings are extremely important since IF could be beneficial for patients with type 2 diabetes or those with irregular glycemia.

It is important to note that our understanding of the underlying physiology is limited, which warrants conducting more research before recommending IF to diabetic patients.

Reduction in oxidative stress

Our organism is rich in compounds known as reactive oxygen species (i.e., free radicals) that disintegrate the membranes of bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Free radicals are crucial to our survival, but they have one fatal downside: these compounds cannot differentiate between our tissues and foreign pathogens.

In other words, if the number of reactive oxygen species exceeds that of antioxidants, the body will be under attack from the inside.

For this reason, our cells came up with a clever system to neutralize free radicals before they wreak havoc on our organs.

By keeping a steady storage of antioxidants that are ready to interfere with oxidation at any time, the free radicals are not as damaging anymore.

In one study, researchers concluded that intermittent fasting significantly reduces the number of reactive oxygen species, which alleviates the state of oxidative stress. Many believe that this is the driving mechanism that makes IF effective against cardiovascular disease.

Improved cardiovascular health

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is an umbrella term used to describe a wide range of conditions that affect the heart. This disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year.

The pathophysiology of CAD involves the irreversible occlusion of the major blood vessels that supply the heart. Consequently, the myocytes (heart cells) are deprived of oxygen and glucose, leading to fatal arrhythmias and tissue necrosis (cellular death).

Throughout the years, scientists were able to pinpoint some of CAD’s risk factors, which include:

Advanced age

Obesity

High LDL

Low HDL

Blood hypertension

Diabetes

Smoking

The good news is that intermittent fasting corrects several of these risk factors, leading to a dramatic decrease in CAD incidence.

Decreased risk of some cancers

Cancer is a debilitating malady that takes millions of lives annually. This pathology is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of cells that destroy the surrounding tissues and cause necrosis.

Intermitting fasting on laboratory animals showed promising results that indicate the efficacy of this diet in slowing down or even halting the growth of tumor cells. However, further research is warranted.

What is macro tracking?

Macro tracking refers to accounting for the macronutrients you’re consuming on a daily basis. This concept is extremely popular in the fields of nutrition and fitness.

To get a sense of how to track your macros, we first need to tackle the major nutrients, which include:

Carbohydrates (provide the body with the necessary energy)

Lipids (provide the building blocks for our cells)

Protein (ensures biochemical and structural functions)

The primary goal of tracking your macros is to follow a ratio that allows you to reach a certain goal in as little time as possible.

Despite how simple the concept may seem, many people find macro tracking to be confusing, especially in the beginning.

Is macro tracking beneficial during intermittent fasting?

As stated above, IF does not interfere with the ratio of macronutrients you are allowed to eat, but rather focuses on narrowing down your eating time-window.

For instance, if you want “to cut”, IF can be quite beneficial since it promotes satiety and suppresses the production of hunger hormones.

Before you decide to track your macros while following IF, it might be a good idea to familiarize yourself with both concepts to avoid any unnecessary adverse effects.

In other words, if you have been tracking your macros for a while, it won’t be a problem to also add intermitting fasting to the mix.

To make things easier for you, we programmed an intermittent fasting calculator to provide you with all the information you need for optimal results.

Takeaway message

intermittent fasting is a fantastic diet that carries a myriad of health benefits when followed with good dietary choices and regular physical activity.

Hopefully, this article helped you appreciate the value of intermittent fasting and encouraged you to start losing weight.

Don’t forget to use our awesome intermittent fasting calculator to maximize your gains and prevent side effects.

If you still have questions regarding this topic, please don’t hesitate to ask in the comment section below.