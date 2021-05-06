8 Best Fat Burners for Women Ranked

You’ve probably heard the saying, ‘A moment on the lips, a lifetime on the hips.’ Well, if you’re a woman who’s trying to get rid of fat around the problem areas of the hips, butt and thighs (or anywhere else for that matter), you know how true that sentiment is.

Fat is stubborn. It’s also ugly and unhealthy. In order to get rid of it, we need every advantage we can get our hands on. That includes smart supplementing. In this article, we go beyond the marketing hype to reveal the 8 best fat burners for women to give you a fighting chance to beat the fat.

The Best Fat Burner of 2021?

Don’t have time to read through the entire review? No problem – let’s cut to the chase and reveal the top recommended fat burner on the market right now.

That product is . . .

Leanbean Fat Burner

Lean Bean is one of the few fat burners that has been specifically created for women. It is heavily weighted toward appetite suppression, which research indicates is more of a problem for women. Its key ingredient to promote appetite suppression and reduced caloric intake is glucomannan which, when ingested, mixes with your stomach acids to form a thick gel like substance.

This fills you up and prevents hunger cravings. Many women who fast to lose weight, find that Leanbean helps them immensely, so that they don’t even feel like eating during their non food window. Shop Leanbean here.

Do Fat Burners Really Work?

If you believe all the marketing hype around fat burners, popping a pill or two every morning is about all you need to do to achieve a lean, ripped physique. That, of course, is complete rubbish. Fat burners are not a fat loss panacea. The best ones will give you about a 5 percent advantage over someone who is doing everything else identical to you.

That everything else includes eating clean, achieving a daily 500 calorie deficit in relation to your maintenance level and training hard and heavy in the gym, with 2-3 cardio HIIT sessions thrown in for good measure.

How Do Fat Burners Work?

Fat burners work through one or more of four key fat burning mechanisms:

Appetite Suppression

Enhanced Fat Oxidation

Enhanced Thermogenesis (calorie burning)

Reduced Calorie Absorption

The Best Fat Burning Ingredients

The most effective fat burners on the market will use similar ingredients, with the difference being in the dosage and the other compounds that they are combined with. Before we start breaking down the 8 best fat burners that are out there right now, let’s get up to speed with the most promising compounds that have been proven to help with fat loss. That way we’ll have a foundation from which to judge the ingredient profile of each product.

Here, then, are the top ingredients to look out for in a woman’s fat burner . . .

Capsaicin

Derived from several varieties of Capsicum species, cayenne is a hot pepper famous for the fiery taste it brings to dishes. The main active ingredient is capsaicin, an irritating, oily chemical that is also the main ingredient in pepper spray.

When applied to the skin, capsaicin is an effective pain killer. Claims that cayenne may reduce heart risk are probably unfounded. Cayenne has also been widely touted as a booster of the metabolism. Research suggests that supplementing with capsaicin can increase the metabolism by 50-100 calories per day. There is also some research to indicate that it can help with appetite suppression.

Caffeine

We all know that caffeine is an effective pick me up and energy enhancer. It’s main use as a fat burner lies in its ability to increase fat oxidation. There is also some evidence that it increases the thermogenic effect and helps with appetite suppression.

Green Tea Extract

The active compound when it comes to fat loss in green tea is called Epigallocatechin (EGCG), which has been shown to enhance fat oxidation, so that the body favors the burning of stored body fat over glucose for energy production. In one study, a daily dosage of 350 mg of EGCG led to a 17% percent increase in fat oxidation.

Green tea is made from the dried leave of camellia sinensis, a perennial evergreen shrub. It contains strong antioxidants known as polyphenols, as well as fluoride, catechins and tannins. Green tea may provide powerful protection against several cancers and, possibly, against heart disease. It may also fight infection and promote longevity. It is also believed to enhance mental performance, alertness and memory.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green Coffee Bean Extract is the most popularly used fat burner ingredient designed to tackle the goal of reducing the absorption of calories.The supplement marketing guys have gone to town on this one, claiming that you can eat whatever you want and get ripped so long as you take green coffee bean extract. This is meant to be due to its ability to block the absorption of all the bad calories. However, rather than preventing all glucose absorption, chlorogenic acid, which is the active ingredient in green coffee bean extract, has been shown to reduce it by about 7 percent.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is the most popular appetite suppressant currently being used in fat burners. It is derived from the roots of the Japanese Konjac tree. When it enters the stomach, this compound will expand to help provide a feeling of fullness.

The 8 Top Fat Burners of 2021

1. Leanbean Fat Burner

Highlights

Designed specifically for women

Appetite suppressant focus

Key ingredients are glucomannan, green tea extract and turmeric

Pros

High in Glucomannan

Decreases Hunger

Female specific fat burner

Cons

Some ingredients not well researched

Conditions on guarantee

May cause thirstiness

Why You Should Purchase Leanbean

Lean Bean is put out by a UK based company called Ultimate Life. Its fat burning ability is built around its ability to suppress the appetite. The main way it does this is through the use of glucomannan, which is dosed at 3 grams per day. This is a much higher dosage of glucomannan than you would typically find in a fat burner. As a comparison, Ultimate Knockout, which is one of the most popular fat burners out there for guys, provides 1,800 mg of glucomannan per day!

Leanbean also includes a blend of thermogenic ingredients designed to increase the metabolism. These include Choline, Chromium Picolinate and Green Coffee.

Leanbean should be taken with meals three times daily for a total of six capsules per day. A one month supply costs $59, working out to around $2 per day, which is a little on the high side for a fat burner. It can only be purchased from the official website.

What We Didn’t Like About Leanbean

Leanbean is a quality product that doesn’t include unnecessary ingredients simply to look impressive on the label. However, it does include raspberry ketones, which are not well supported by science in terms of its fat loss ability. Some people may also struggle with taking 6 capsules per day.

You may experience increased thirst when you take Leanbean. This is due to glucommanan’s ability to absorb liquid as it expands in the stomach. Be sure to keep up your water intake, though, and you will be fine. A final thing that we didn’t like about Leanbean is that, in order to take advantage of the 90 day money back guarantee, you have to buy the 3 bottle bundle. There should be no conditions on a product guarantee!

Shop LeanBean

2. Instant Knockout CUT

Highlights

Appetite Suppressant Focus

Cayenne Pepper

Metabolism Booster

Pros

High in Glucomannan

Decreases Hunger

Thermogenic

Cons

High in caffeine

Low in EGCG

Quite expensive

Why You Should Purchase Instant Knockout

While it may appear to be mainly marketed towards guys, Instant Knockout has a lot to offer women in terms of fat loss. Just like Lean Bean, its key active ingredient is glucomannan to promote appetite suppression. As well as reducing your hunger, Instant Knockout will also boost your workout energy, and speed up your metabolism.

There are 9 active ingredients in Instant Knockout [link to Instant Knockout article], providing both thermogenic and non thermogenic benefits. They also include Vitamin B6 and B12 to provide extra energy.

What We Didn’t Like About Instant Knockout

The main potential problem with Instant Knockout for women is that it contains a high amount of caffeine, with 300 mg in every daily dose. That’s about the same as drinking three cups of coffee in a row! This may lead to an unnatural, tingly feeling and lead to a post high energy crash.

Shop Instant Knockout

Read my full review of Instant Knockout here.

3. Transparent Labs Physique Series Fat Burner

Highlights

High in Coleus Forskohlii

Green Tea Extract + Cayenne Pepper

Improves Focus

Clinically Dosed

Pros

Boosts metabolism

Well Dosed

Enhances Focus

Fat Oxidation

Cons

Low on appetite suppression

Why You Should Purchase Physique Series Fat Burner

The Phsyique Series Fat Burner from Transparent Labs is available in both a stim and non stim version. They both claim to promote fat loss through the three mechanisms of thermogenesis, appetite suppression and ‘creating an enjoyable weight loss lifestyle.’ Although it is a bit light in the second and I’m not really sure what is meant by the third, it does a good job of the first.

The combination of such thermogenic ingredients as forskolin, synephrine and green tea extract work to enhance the body’s metabolic rate to burn more calories at rest. The stim version of this fat burner also includes 240 mg of caffeine anhydrous per dose. That is the equivalent of about two and a half cups of coffee.

The key appetite suppressant compound used in this formula is HTP-5 which, although it does have some clinical support, is not as effective at warding off hunger pangs as glucomannan.

The recommended dosage of Physique Series Fat Burner is two capsules twice daily with water about an hour before a meal.

The daily price on Transparent Labs Physique Series Fat Burner work out to $1.80, making it slightly cheaper than Lean Bean.

What We Didn’t Like About Physique Series Fat Burner

With appetite suppression being a key area of focus for women, we feel that Transparent Labs could add at least one more ingredient to target this effect. The one we recommend, of course, is glucomannan. The 240 mg of caffeine per day may also cause a tingly, wired sensation in some women who ares sensitive to this ingredient. Instant Knockout works out to about $2 per day, which is on par with Lean Bean. That puts it at the top end of the women’s fat burner market.

Shop Physique Series Fat Burner

4. Legion Pheonix Fat Burner

Highlights

Caffeine Free

Fat oxidation focus

Great price

Pros

High in EGCG

Stimulates fat oxidation

Inexpensive

Cons

Requires taking 5 capsules per day

Not much of an appetite suppressant effect

Why You Should Purchase Legion Phoenix

Legion Athletics is a relatively new supplement company. They divide their product range into men’s and women’s categories, with Phoenix being their fat burner for the ladies. This is a caffeine free, no stimulant fat burner. It is designed to remove fat from your body 3 ways:

Boosting the metabolism

Increased fat oxidation

Decreasing the appetite

A key ingredient in Phoenix is EGCG, which boosts fat oxidation. In fact, it has more EGCG than any of the other recommended fat burners on this review page. So, if you believe that fat oxidation is the way to achieve your lean body, then this is the product for you.

Other ingredients in Legion Phoenix include Vitamins B6 and B12, Coleus Forskohlii, Black Ginger Root and Mucuna Pruriens. Also included are 3 citrus fruit extracts, which studies suggest can enhance the effects of the other ingredients.

The daily cost for Legion Phoenix works put to just over a dollar per day, which makes it excellent value for money.

What We Didn’t Like About Legion Phoenix

Some people have reported experiencing stomach discomfort when they have taken Legion Phoenix. This fat burner is also not big on appetite suppression or the warding off of hunger cravings. So, if hunger cravings are a problem for you, you’ll be better off with Lean Bean. Finally, the dosage requires you to to take 5 capsules in one sitting, which could be a challenge for some people.

Shop Legion Phoenix

5. PhenQ Weight Loss Pills

Highlights

5 fat loss mechanisms

Metabolism booster

Quite costly

Pros

Thermogenic

Decreases Hunger

A Lacys Reset

Cons

Expensive

Why You Should Purchase PhenQ

PhenQ’s makers claim that it works through 5 mechanisms of fat loss, these being increased metabolism, reduced fat production, lowered appetite, enhanced mood and increased energy. A key ingredient to bring about these changes is called A-Lacys Reset. This patented formulation combines Alpha Lipoic Acid and Cysteine to promote a thermogenic effect.

Other proven ingredients in PhenQ include capsicum powder, chromium picolinate, caffeine and nopal, a fiber rich cactus extract from Mexico.

What We Didn’t Like About PhenQ

The official PhenQ website tends to exaggerate its claims regarding the benefits that PhenQ will provide, which they really don’t need to do. Also this is an expensive fat burner. Depending on whether or not you take advantage of their bulk purchase discounts, you’ll pay between $2.30-$2.50 each day.

Shop PhenQ

6. Jack’d Factory Burn XT

Highlights

Thermogenic fat burner

Caffeine

Green Tea Extract

Pros

Metabolism booster

Capsimax

Caffeine

Cons

Not for stimulant sensitive people

Why You Should Purchase Jack’d Factory Burn XT

Burn XT from Jack’d Factory is a thermogenically focused fat burner that is clinically dosed with ingredients that generally have sound research backing. There are 700 mg of Acetyl-L-Carnitine in each dose of Burn XT. This ingredient has been shown to improve exercise recovery, increase muscle oxygen supply and prioritize the transportation of fatty acids into muscle cells for energy production.

You also get 450 mg per dose of Green Tea Extract to provide EGCG, the key appreciate suppressant in fat burners. In addition, there is 270 mg of caffeine anhydrous to provide a stimulant affect. That’s pretty high, being a little short of 4 straight cups of coffee.

At a little less than a dollar per day, Burn XT is one of the least expensive fat burners on the market.

What We Didn’t Like About Jack’d Factory Burn XT

Some women may not react well to the high caffeine content in Bun XT.

Shop Burn-XT

7. Hydroxycut Hardcore Next Gen

Highlights

Thermogenic

Energy Booster

High Stim

Pros

Boosts metabolism

Increases mental focus

Enhances energy

Cons

May be too high stim for some

What You Should Buy Hydroxycut Hardcore Next Gen

Let me state at the outset here that Hydroxycut Hardcore Next Gen is not going to be suited to some women. This is a high stim product so you need to have a good tolerance to caffeine and other natural stimulants to take this product. However if you are a person who thrives on stim fat burners, then this is definitely the product for you.

Hydroxycut is an extremely popular product which delivers a powerful thermogenic and energy boost. The ingredient list includes a 400 mg green coffee blend, 290 grams of caffeine anhydrous and such lesser known compounds as blue skullcap, yohimbe, ophiopogon extract, and guayusa.

What We Didn’t Like About Hydroxycut Hardcore Next Gen

There is a lot of caffeine in this product. If you can’t handle taking 4 cups of coffee in one setting then you probably should steer clear of Hydroxycut Hardcore Next Gen.

Shop Hydroxycut Next Gen

8. Hourglass Fit Female Fat Burner

Highlights

Appetite Suppression focus

Boosts metabolism

Caffeine Free

Pros

Specifically for women

Tackles hunger cravings

Enhances metabolism

Cons

Requires 3 servings per day

Why You Should Buy Hourglass

Hourglass is another one of the few fat burners that have specifically made for women. As with most of them, its main focus is appetite suppression. The key ingredient to achieve this end is glucomannan, with a dosage of 1500 mg. This supplement also provides you with clinical doses of green tea extract and cayenne pepper to boost the metabolism and prioritize fat as opposed to glucose oxidation.

Hourglass is manufactured in the USA and offers free shipping worldwide, The product is only available through the official website.

What We Didn’t Like About Hourglass

Hourglass is an expensive supplement, with a one month supply costing you $75. That breaks down to about $2.50 per day, making it the most expensive supplement on this page.

Shop Hourglass Fit

Summary

When it comes to buying fat burners, you’re pretty much wading through a sea of money wasters to find the gems. Many of them include one of two proven ingredients at best but even these are ridiculously under dosed. The 8 fat burners that have been reviewed on this page represent the best in the category of women’s fat burners. Our overall favorite is Lean Bean due to its appetite suppressant focus, backed up by its thermogenic compounds.

Regardless of which fat burner you ultimately decide to buy, make sure that you are using it conjunction with a healthy, balanced calorie reduced diet and consistent training that combines strength training and cardio.