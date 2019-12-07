How To Watch UFC On ESPN 7 “Overeem Vs Rozenstruik”: Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC On ESPN 7: “Overeem Vs Rozenstruik”

UFC visits Washington D.C. for the first time since October 2011 with its UFC on ESPN 7 event, which takes place tonight (Saturday, December 7, 2019) from inside Capital One Arena. The early prelims will go live on ESPN+, while the preliminary and main card will be aired on ESPN.

The event is headlined by an intriguing heavyweight clash between two devastating knockout artists – the former K-1 star Alistair Overeem and the most powerful puncher from Surinam, Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Both of these guys scored dominant first-round knockout victories in their last two bouts, so their fight could end very early.

The co-main event of the evening brings the bout between promising Brazilian prospect Marina Rodriguez and controversial Cynthia Calvillo, who weighed 120.5 pounds for strawweight combat. It’s her third weigh-in miss in the last 4 matches. This is the clash between No. 9 and No. 10 in the UFC 115-pound division.

The main card of the evening brings two more intriguing events. Dutch kickboxer and submission expert Stefan “The Skyscraper” Struve will square off against UFC veteran Ben Rothwell in 265-pound combat, while the Russian talent from Murmansk, Yana Kunitskaya, meets Aspen Ladd (135 lbs fight). Ladd is looking to bounce back from a quick 16-second controversial stoppage loss to Germaine de Randamie.

Check out below UFC On ESPN 7 fight card and results:

Main Card on ESPN (9 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

115 lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Marina Rodriguez

265 lbs.: Ben Rothwell vs. Stefan Struve

135 lbs.: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Aspen Ladd

135 lbs.: Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon

Preliminary Card on ESPN (7 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means

145 lbs.: Jacob Kilburn vs. Billy Quarantillo

145 lbs.: Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles

155 lbs.: Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman

Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mallory Martin

185 lbs.: Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith