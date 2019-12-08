UFC On ESPN 7 Results: Ben Rothwell Stops Stefan Struve (Highlights)

Ben Rothwell Uppercuts Stefan Struve, Then Finishes Him With Big Shots Against The Cage

UFC on ESPN 7 is happening live now (Saturday, December 7, 2019) from inside Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

The tallest UFC fighter Stefan “The Skyscraper” Struve meets the UFC vet Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout. The referee in charge of this contest is Dan Miragliotta. The 265-pound affair starts!

Round 1

Fighters touch gloves. Struve lands two low kicks. Rothwell attacks with a combo, Struve retreats and escapes. Big low kick Struve. And another one.

Rothwell goes forward, checks a kick. Struve lands 1-2. Clinch. Struve on the fence, good reversal. And another one. Rothwell tries to take Struve down, good defense. Left high kick hits Rothwell’s head. Nut shot Rothwell, it had to hurt. Stefan is hurt badly…

Fighters shake hands and continue. Low kick Stefan. Rothwell caught a kick, clinch uppercut. Fighters trade knees. Low kick checked. High kick Struve. Big left-hand counter by “The Skyscraper”. 10-9 Struve.

Round 2

Glove touch. Body kicks. Clinch. Hah, now Struve fires back with nard shot too. Great punch trade. Rothwell controls Struve against the fence.

Fighters trading clinch punches, then separate. Big right low kick by Stefan, followed by a knee to the body. Rothwell switches stances.

Fighters clinched up again, fighting for position. Struve separates and lands a knee to the body. Left high kick, and another one. Oh, another kick to the nards! What the hell is wrong with Ben Rothwell!? Yes, Dan Miragliotta abducts a point.

The fight continues. Great clinch trade, Rothwell is looking for an uppercut from the Muay Thai clinch. Knee to the body Struve, he separates. Low kick checked. Body punch Ben. This is an open brawl. Rothwell lands an uppercut, Struve goes down, Ben rains shot after shot. It’s all over, Ben Rothwell stops his rival.

Final Result: Ben Rothwell TKO’s Stefan Struve (round 2, 4:57, punches)

Here are the highlights:

After being docked a point, @RothwellFighter came out swinging for the fences and got the finish #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/O3DntQP9F2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2019

#StruveRothwell nut shot round 2 pic.twitter.com/5ZIPF3pynW — Best Top Lists BG (@opelmeriva2004) December 8, 2019

Rothwell gets the W ✅#UFCDC results: Ben Rothwell def. Stefan Struve via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:57. Rothwell earns his first #UFC victory in 1,408 days. pic.twitter.com/4wiSFKXVBx — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) December 8, 2019

Stefan Struve drops to 29-12 MMA, 13-10 UFC, Ben Rothwell improves the score to 37-12 MMA, 7-6 UFC.