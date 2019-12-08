UFC On ESPN 7 Results: Bryce Mitchell Finished Matt Sayles With Rare Twister Submission

Mitchell Def Sayles
Mitchell Def Sayles - Image via @@espnmma Twitter

Bryce Mitchell Earns Rare Twister Submission Win At UFC DC

Bryce Mitchell put on some fantastic performance tonight (Sat., Dec. 7, 2019) in the preliminary card of UFC on ESPN 7 from inside Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., when he finished his opponent Matt Sayles with twister submission in the last minute of the first round. That feat first accomplished by “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

This move created by a Brazilian jiu-jitsu master Eddie Bravo.

“Thug Nasty” dominantly controlled Sayles from the start and after dragging him to the ground Mitchell almost locked in a triangle choke. From there, Bryce took Matt Sayles and set up a rare twister. Sayles couldn’t control the pressure and tap out.

Check out below a twister submission:

