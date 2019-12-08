UFC On ESPN 7 Results: Aspen Ladd Batters Yana Kunitskaya (Highlights)

Aspen Ladd Destroys Yana Kunitskaya With Ground And Pound Shots

UFC on ESPN 7 is taking place live now (Saturday, December 7, 2019) from inside Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Welcome to the women’s bantamweight match between ex-vacant Invicta FC queen Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya and the former West Coast FC Women’s Flyweight champ Aspen Ladd.

Keith Peterson is our referee. Here we go!

Round 1

No glove touch. Ladd goes forward, Kunitskaya clinches up, lands knees. Yana landed some foot stomps, Keith Peterson warned her. Fighters landing bombs.

Yana pushes Ladd on the fence again. Fighters are clinched up, fighting for position. Aspen Ladd takes Yana down, a great trip. Aspen Ladd is in the side control, she lands a big elbow. Less than a minute left.

Aspen Ladd controls Kunitskaya’s back, she grounds and pounds her opponent, but the Russian fighter rolls and ends up on top. 10-9 Ladd.

Round 2

Ladd attacks with a left hook, the Russian fighter was ready. Both fighters are aggressive. Fighters trading shots in the first minute of the second round.

Kunitskaya presses her foe against the fence. Knees. Good middle kick by Yana. Aspen Ladd takes her opponent down again. Ladd remains on top, but Ladd defends well, Yana goes for the armbar, but Aspen survives. 10-9 Kunitskaya?

Round 3

Aspen Ladd sends her opponent to the canvas with a big left hook, she rains big punches, more than 20 clean strikes landed. Kunitskaya is not defending. Peterson stops the fight! TKO victory for Aspen Ladd!

Final Result: Aspen Ladd TKO’s Yana Kunitskaya (0:33, round 3, strikes)

Here are the highlights:

That escalated quickly 😳@AspenLaddMMA blitzes and drops Kunitskaya to start the third round at #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/BxCNS7AfzP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2019

Aspen Ladd gets the finish 👊🔥#UFCDC results: Aspen Ladd def. Yana Kunitskaya via TKO (punches, elbows) – Round 3, 0:33. Ladd has finished 7 of her 9 wins (6 by knockout). pic.twitter.com/XfK4aZMg1O — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) December 8, 2019

Aspen Ladd improves her score to 9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC, Yana Kunitskaya drops to 12-5, 1 NC MMA, 2-2 UFC.