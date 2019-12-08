UFC On ESPN 7 Results: Cynthia Calvillo Vs Marina Rodriguez Ruled Majority Draw (Highlights)

The Three-Round Fight Between Cynthia Calvillo And Marina Rodriguez Ended In Majority Draw

UFC on ESPN 7 is going down live now (Saturday, December 7, 2019) from inside Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

The undefeated Brazilian 115-pound MMA fighter Marina Rodriguez squares off against rear-naked choke phenom Cynthia Calvillo in the co-main event of the evening. Calvillo missed weight so this one is a catchweight bout (120.5 pounds).

Cynthia Calvillo exits first, she wears the gray and black uniform, blue gloves. Now Rodriguez walks towards the cage in a black hoodie and red gloves.

The referee in charge is Fernando Yamasaki. We’re underway!

Round 1

No glove touch. Three shots by Rodriguez, Calvillo retreats. Rodriguez has a reach advantage. No hard shots in the first minute of the first round.

Low kick Cynthia. Rodriguez swings but misses over and over. Three punch combo Marina, but she continues hitting the air. Calvillo counters. Takedown attempt Calvillo, she succeeds.

Calvillo ends up in the half guard, she attacks the opponent’s neck, transitions to north-south. Rodriguez gets up and punishes Cynthia with elbow combo, finishes the flurry of strikes with a head kick. Calvillo misses with a jab to the body.

Cynthia clinches up, presses the opponent against the fence. Three knees by Marina Rodriguez. Punches to the head Calvillo. Good takedown by Cynthia. She transitions to full mount and lands big shots, punishes her opponent. Big left hands. 10-9 Calvillo I think.

Round 2

Marina Rodriguez keeps her hands high. Three quick punches Rodriguez. Calvillo attempts 1-2 but misses. Low kick. Rodriguez is patient, she lands a hook. Knee to the body Rodriguez. Marina misses with a punch.

Low kick Calvillo, Marina fires back. Fighters constantly trade shots and change levels. Great exchanges on both sides. Body kick lands for Marina. Knee kick Calvillo.

Rodriguez feints a kick but gives up and retreats. Takedown defense stopped, spinning back kick Rodriguez. Both fighters changing levels. Big knee and elbow off the clinch. Wow, Cynthia felt these blows. Another knee to the body. Low kick. Rodriguez is wrecking Calvillo apart with these blows.

Jabs Rodriguez, followed by a leg kick. Spinning backfist missed, Calvillo goes for a takedown, Marina attempts a guillotine choke. 10-9 Rodriguez.

Round 3

1-2 punches land. Big low kick Rodriguez. Takedown Calvillo. She ends up in the half guard. Calvillo controls her left hand, she could go for a guillotine choke. Elbow lands, Rodriguez is trying to defend. Calvillo attempts a Kimura, elbows to the body.

Calvillo took her back, body triangle, this is dangerous, two and a half minutes left. Cynthia batters her from behind, elbows, and punches. More punches to the head, Yamasaki si here, but Rodriguez transitions. I think Rodriguez could rotate to the right, but Calvillo keeps following her and rains punch after punch.

Rodriguez ate more than 30 clean strikes. Full mount Calvillo. Yamasaki lets Calvillo batter Rodriguez, so many clean strikes. Rodriguez stood up, what is this girl made of?! 30 seconds left. Spinning backfist attempt Rodriguez. Body strikes. 10-9 Calvillo.

Final Result: Cynthia Calvillo vs Marina Rodriguez ruled majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Here are the highlights:

"She is smashing her with punches here." 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @Cyn_Calvillo pours it on near the finish! #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/lGwF8r9csb — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2019

Cynthia Calvillo’s score is now 8-1-1 MMA, 5-1-1 UFC, while Marina Rodriguez’s score is 12-0-2 MMA, 3-0-2 UFC.