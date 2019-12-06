Video: Alistair Overeem Vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Staredown

UFC On ESPN 7 Weigh-In: Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik Staredown Video

UFC on ESPN 7 is scheduled to go down tomorrow (Saturday, December 7, 2019) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline the event.

The former DREAM and Strikeforce champion and one of the all-time greatest MMA kickboxers Alistair Overeem came head to head with an undefeated Surinamese wrecking machine Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ESPN 7 weigh-in.

“The Demolition Man” is a slight betting favorite over “Bigi Boy”, who stepped in to save the main event due to Walt Harris’ family tragedy.

The fighters shook hands and there was no trash talk. Nothing but respect.

Enjoy more weigh-in scenes below.

This fight could easily turn into a stand-up war. Both fighters are fantastic strikers. Let’s see who’s going to score a victory tomorrow.