Video: Alistair Overeem Vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Staredown

UFC On ESPN 7 Weigh-In: Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik Staredown Video
UFC on ESPN 7 is scheduled to go down tomorrow (Saturday, December 7, 2019) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline the event.
The former DREAM and Strikeforce champion and one of the all-time greatest MMA kickboxers Alistair Overeem came head to head with an undefeated Surinamese wrecking machine Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ESPN 7 weigh-in.
“The Demolition Man” is a slight betting favorite over “Bigi Boy”, who stepped in to save the main event due to Walt Harris’ family tragedy.
The fighters shook hands and there was no trash talk. Nothing but respect.
Alistair Overeem vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik @Alistairovereem @JairRozenstruik #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/Wm8nkHROkQ
— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 6, 2019
Enjoy more weigh-in scenes below.
Marina Rodriguez vs Cynthia Calvillo #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/U0XaASbcsJ
— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 6, 2019
Stefan Struve vs Ben Rothwell #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/mjLCr45pkm
— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 6, 2019
This fight could easily turn into a stand-up war. Both fighters are fantastic strikers. Let’s see who’s going to score a victory tomorrow.
