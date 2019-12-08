UFC On ESPN 7 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik KO’s Alistair Overeem (Highlights)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Destroys Alistair Overeem Four Seconds Before The End Of The Fifth Round

Ultimate Fighting Championship is back to Washington, D.C. with its UFC on ESPN 7 mixed martial arts (MMA) event. It is going down live now (Saturday, December 7, 2019) inside Capital One Arena.

The main event of the evening brings an entertaining heavyweight clash between kickboxing legend, the former DREAM and Strikeforce kingpin Alistair “The Demolition Man” Overeem and an undefeated Surinamese knockout machine Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik.

Rozenstruik exits first, he wears a white T-shirt and green shirt, blue gloves. Overeem wears gray shorts and red gloves.

The referee in charge of this bout is Dan Miragliotta. It kicks off!

Round 1

Jairzinho Rozenstruik didn’t shake hands with Alistair Overeem! Overeem in the southpaw stance, low kicks on both sides. Both fighters are very cautious.

Low kick. Overeem caught the kick, but Rozenstruik slips away. Overeem circles. Good left hand by Overeem. Rozenstruik fires back with a jab.

Left low kick Jairzinho. Overeem misses with a body shot. Overeem goes for a takedown, great trip, he ends up in the side control, Rozenstruik is in trouble, Alistair transitions to the half guard. Short punches Overeem.

Alistair Overeem wants to mount his opponent, he might go for a Kimura. Rozenstruik defends well for now. Knee to the body. Jairzinho trapped his leg. Short elbows. Rozenstruik gets back on one knee, but Overeem takes him on his back again, bad transition attempt, Alistair sees everything.

Good elbows by Overeem. He could finish the bout. 20 seconds left. More right elbows to the temple. 10-9 Overeem.

Round 2

Good jab Rozenstruik. Alistair keeps his hands down. Overeem clinches, Rozenstruik defends well, he is pressed against the cage. Elbow Jairzinho.

Knee to the belly. Overeem has both under-hooks in. The crowd is unhappy. Overeem goes for a takedown attempt, Rozenstruik defends.

Knee to the mid-section by “The Demolition Man”. Short punches on both sides. Now fighters trade knees. Dan Miragliotta breaks them up. Big right hand Rozenstruik. High kick Alistair. Sidekick to the knee. Jab-uppercut Rozenstruik, he misses both strikes. Alistair looks fatigued.

Left uppercut Jairzinho. Left hand Overeem. Rozenstruik throws bombs. Four strong punches by Jairzinho. Big left middle kick lands for Alistair, Jairzinho lands a low kick in return. The left body kick again. 10-9 Overeem.

Round 3

Overeem eats body kick and punch, Jairzinho changes levels nicely. Overeem tries to take him down, presses him against the fence. Both under-hooks in for Overeem, the Surinamese is pressed against the cage. Rozenstruik escapes.

Sidekick to the knee. 1-2 lands for Overeem. Overeem misses a low kick attempt. Great straight left hand. Rozenstruik attacks with a punch combo. Low kick Alistair. Knee Rozenstruik.

Body kick Overeem, low kick Jairzinho. Big left hook Overeem but Rozenstruik is not even rocked! Double leg takedown attempt Overeem, Jairzinho defends well. Wonderful takedown by Overeem.

Half-guard Overeem, this could be his round. Great elbow. Overeem is looking for the Americana. Brutal hammer-fists. Overeem postures up, now he gets up, Rozenstruik attempts up-kicks but misses. 10-9 Overeem.

Round 4

The championship rounds begin. Right hook Overeem, he misses. Kick exchange. 1-2 Jairzinho. Two punches and low kick Jairzinho. Low kick Overeem. Alistair goes for a takedown Rozenstruik defends, changes levels and lands 4-5 strong punches. The Dutchman survives. Big left hand.

Jab Alistair. Three quick strikes Jairzinho. Both fighters are cautious. Left hook blocked. Right hook lands. Overeem misses with a big weaving overhand left, Rozenstruik fires back great uppercut. It lands!

Wow, awesome flying kick by Jairzinho, no damage for Overeem. Big punch, Jairzinho clinches up then separates. Another big punch for Overeem. The big hook is missed again.

Low kick lands. And another one. Rozenstruik changes levels nicely. 10-9 Rozenstruik.

Round 5

Fifth, and final round. Low kick lands, both fighters are cautious. Takedown attempt Overeem, Rozenstruik defends, Overeem fires back with a sidekick to the knee. Good left hand. And another one, Alistair clinches up.

The Surinamese lands an elbow off the clinch. 1-2 lands. Spear elbow Rozenstruik. Low kick. Overeem advances and presses Jairzinho against the cage again, Rozenstruik goes down but gets up almost instantly. Good ducking on both sides.

Left low kick Overeem. Both fighters trade jabs, Rozenstruik attacks with a right cross but he ducks to the left and escapes. Rozenstruik lands uppercuts. Flying knee Jairzinho, Overeem blocks it. Another takedown attempt, Jairzinho steps back and stops him.

Both fighters are very tired. Overeem’s nose is bleeding. Wow, left uppercut followed by a big right hook, and Overeem is knocked out, Dan Miragliotta waves off, Alistair’s face is covered in blood!

Final Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik KO’s Alistair Overeem (right hook, 4:56, round 5)

Here are the highlights:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) now has the longest active UFC win streak in the HW division with his fourth consecutive W. He also earned his fourth consecutive KO/TKO and now has the longest active UFC knockout streak. #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/8njwijQibj — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 8, 2019

When they respond to your text right away 👀@francis_ngannou has already answered @JairRozenstruik's #UFCDC callout pic.twitter.com/owZ95m1rel — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2019

Jairzinho Rozenstruik advances to 10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC; Alistair Overeem drops to 45-18, 1 NC MMA; 10-7 UFC.