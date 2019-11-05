Breaking: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Replaces Walt Harris, Meets Alistair Overeem In December

Surinamese Wrecking Machine Jairzinho Rozenstruik Will Square Off Against Alistair Overeem In The Main Event Of UFC On ESPN 7

Walt Harris was set to fight Alistair Overeem (45-17-1 MMA) on December 7, 2019, at UFC on ESPN 7 inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, his daughter is still missing, so Harris pulled out of the bout.

According to Brett Okamoto from ESPN, the Surinamese knockout artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik replaces Walt Harris.

Breaking: Jairzinho Rozenstruik will replace Walt Harris against Alistair Overeem on Dec. 7 in Washington DC, per UFC president Dana White. Rozenstruik, of course, is just 48 hours removed from knocking out Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244. pic.twitter.com/3cJyjoawy4 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 5, 2019

Rozenstruik (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is an undefeated Heavyweight fighter. He scored two super-quick back-to-back knockouts against Allen Crowder (9 seconds) and Andrei Arlovski (29 seconds).

In his last two bouts, Overeem scored two stoppages, against Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey “The Boa Constrictor” Oleynik.

This is the clash of two very powerful strikers. What do you think, who is going to win?