Could The 2019 KO Of The Year Go To Anyone Besides Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren Earns 2019 Knockout Of The Year

2019 was a year full of crazy knockouts. However, none is more deserving of knockout of the year than Jorge Masvidal knocking out Ben Askren.

The last year in MMA was full of ridiculous action. As a result, it is a bit challenging to narrow down which performances are best for each category of award-giving. On the other hand, there was one category that had no debate – Knockout of the Year.

Don’t get it twisted, there were plenty of exciting knockouts over the last twelve months. There just was not any as vicious or insane as the one Jorge Masvidal got over Ben Askren. The two talked a ton of trash leading up to their grudge match in July. Although in the end, it would only take five seconds for the fight to end, with Masvidal’s knee flying into Askren’s face.

Just in case you forgot, here is the video:

There are a ton of reasons for this knockout to be the best of the year. It was the fastest in UFC history. Moreover, it propelled Jorge Masvidal to a level of stardom, resulting in the biggest card of the year. It was a truly sport-changing knockout, and it was not even a fluke.

2019 Knockout Of The Year Honorable Mentions