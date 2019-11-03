UFC 244 Results: The Doctor Stops The Fight, Jorge Masvidal Defeats Nate Diaz, Wins BMF Belt (Highlights)

Jorge Masvidal Won BMF Belt, The Doctor Stopped The Contest At The End Of The Third Round Due To Nate’s Lacerations

UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is going down live now (Saturday, November 2, 2019) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, is headlined by a five-round Welterweight bout, where TUF 5 winner Nate Diaz and the owner of the fastest UFC knockout, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, collide for the “BMF” title.

Nate Diaz enters first, he wears black trunks and blue gloves. Masvidal is in red gloves. The referee in charge of this contest is Dan Miragliotta. Here we go!

Round 1

No glove touch. Diaz kicks off aggressively, he goes forward, eats a low kick. Clinch. Fighters on the fence.

Superb elbow by Masvidal, right high kick and Diaz ends up on the floor, big punches by Jorge Masvidal, Nate is covered in blood. A lot of dangerous blows by Jorge Masvidal! Nate covers up well.

Nate remains on the ground, defends well, attempts up-kicks! Right-hand Masvidal, Nate is still heavily rocked. Up-kick Diaz. Masvidal lands three left hands to the head!

The referee orders Nate to get up. Big middle kick by Masvidal, Nate presses him against the fence. Fighters clinch up. Nate Diaz is bleeding heavily.

Another knee. Two big hooks by Diaz, fighters in the clinch. Knee to the thigh. Jorge presses him against the cage, quick strikes, body kick. Three quick punches by Diaz, but he misses over and over. Nate switches stance to orthodox. Big left hand by Diaz. Masvidal challenges him to go forward. 10-9 Masvidal.

Round 2

Masvidal 1-2 Diaz pressures him and goes forward. Low kick Nate, missed. Left hand to the chin Diaz. Masvidal ducks under and lands a big left. Sidekick to the thigh Nate. Body kick Masvidal. Right high kick Jorge, blocked.

1-2 Nate. Body kick Masvidal again hits Diaz with a big left hook. Low kick Nate. Big right hand and Nate is rocked. Middle kick Masvidal, and Nate goes down. Diaz challenges him to go down but Jorge says no, the ref stands them up.

Big left hand Masvidal Nate ducks under and fires back. The great game of chess on both sides! Big 1-2 Masvidal. Jorge presses him against the fence. Another left hook to the body by Masvidal, Nate felt that!

Big elbow Masvidal, followed by a knee. Diaz is looking to clinch up, Masvidal with a great reversal, Nate against the fence. Masvidal scores a takedown punishes Diaz with the right hands. Nate turtles well, is he looking for a Kimura?

Excellent transition by Nate Diaz, he goes for a heel hook, Masvidal rotates well and ends up on top. Jorge lands shots, the round ends. 10-9 Masvidal.

Round 3

Nate goes forward. Strong low kick. Body punch Nate. Jorge retreats end up on the cage but circles well. Jorge caught the front kick attempt but lets Nate’s leg go. Big blow by Masvidal, followed by a nasty body kick.

Another body kick. Three strikes in a row by Masvidal, he clinches up, both under-hooks in. 1-2 Jorge, he separates. The right cross to the face, Jorge.

1-2 Masvidal, but Nate Diaz wakes up, punishes him with three strong punches to the head. Middle kick Nate, Jorge fires back. Weaving overhand right Masvidal, Nate covers up, but Jorge changes levels nicely and lands a devastating left hook to the body.

Masvidal’s eye looks hurt! Fighters clinch up, Diaz keeps going forward! What’s his chin made of? Iron? Diaz on the fence. Short strikes Nate, knee to the thigh. Left uppercut Masvidal. Takedown attempt, good defense by Jorge.

Masvidal takes him down, he lands big shots, but Nate fights well off his back. Nate is looking for a triangle choke, and even lands right hands off the bottom!!! Stockton slaps! Elbows and hammer-fists Masvidal, these are big strikes. Wow, what a round. 10-9 Masvidal, close one.

Oh, no, the doctor stops the contest!!! No, no, no!!!! The fight is over!

Final Result: Jorge Masvidal defeats Nate Diaz (round 3, 5:00, doctor stoppage)

Here are the highlights:

Nate Diaz drops to 20-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC, Jorge Masvidal improves the score to 35-13 MMA, 12-6 UFC.