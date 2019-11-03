UFC 244 Results: Kevin Lee Cro Cops Gregor Gillespie (Highlights)

Kevin Lee Destroys Gregor Gillespie With A Brutal Left High Kick

UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event is going down live now (Saturday, November 2, 2019) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

The 155-pound match between the ex-TWC lightweight champ Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee and the former ROC Regional king Gregor “The Gift” Gillespie kicks off the main card.

The ref in charge of this fight is Dan Miragliotta. We’re underway.

Round 1

No glove touch. Great right hook Gillespie, fighters trading early on. A lot of jabs on both sides. Right hand Lee.

Uppercut missed by a hair. Good exchange. Right high kick Lee, missed. Good body shots by Kevin. Left hand followed by a right hand Gillespie. Lee delivers good right hand, then “Cro Cops” Gregor Gillespie! Lights out, lights out, he’s out, the end of the fight, vicious knockout by Kevin “Motown Phenom” Lee!!!!

Final Result: Kevin Lee KO’s Gregor Gillespie (left high kick KO, round 1, 2:47)

Here are the highlights:

Gregor Gillespie drops to 13-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC, Kevin Lee improves the score to 18-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC.