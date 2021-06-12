How To Watch: Stream UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 Online

UFC 263 goes down Saturday, June 12th, in Glendale Arizona. This is a complete guide for you to watch Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Victoria 2, And the rest of the action from this super stacked night of fights.

The UFC is back with fans in attendance yet again, and they are certainly delivering a card worthy of an audience. Sitting atop the main event slot, is a rematch for the middleweight title, as Adesanya looks to rebound from the first loss of his career after dropping a decision to 205lb champ Jan Blachowicz, by facing Italian contender Vettori for the second time.

Aside from that, the co-main event delivers a flyweight title rematch, between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who fought to a draw last December. On top of that, we see the return of fan-favorite Nate Diaz, taking on number 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in the first ever non-title, non-main event fight that is 5 rounds.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 263 Online

This weekend’s UFC 263 is a pay-per-view event. This means that the main card is only available for purchase to watch and stream through ESPN+. However this not the only way to watch fights on Saturday night.

The prelims will be available for watch on ESPN and ESPN+, beginning at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Moreover, you can catch the early prelims over at UFC Fight Pass, with the card kicking off at 6pm EST/3pm PST.

Below is a full breakdown of the UFC 263 fight card, and where you can watch the action.

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight title fight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno (flyweight title fight)

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz (non-title 5 round bout)

Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu

Early Prelims (Fight Pass, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis

Matt Frevola vs Terrance McKinney

Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Filipe vs Jake Collier

Stay tuned to MiddleEasy for coverage and results for UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2.