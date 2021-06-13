Belal Muhammad Neutralizes Demian Maia – UFC 263 Results (Highlights)

UFC 263 pay-per-view (PPV) MMA event is happening TONIGHT (Sat., June 12, 2021) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Round 1:

Round starts and both opponents are hesitant on the feet, feeling each other out and trying to get each other’s timing. Early on, Maia shoots for a takedown but Muhammad dismisses it easily. Muhammad would stick to his gameplan and keep his distance from the BJJ master. Maia wouldn’t stop with his own agenda however. He would attempt yet another takedowna backing Belal against the cage. Muhammad defends it well, with his hips where they should be. This strategy would be momentarily defused as Maia gets a fast takedown.

Not for long though. Muhammad would make his way up to the feet only to be hopping around, with Maia once again attempting the takedown. Muhammad would eventually escape the threat, using his range to pick his shots keeping maia at bay on the feet.

Round 2:

Maia works his stand-up, testing the waters against the striking of Belal Muhammd. Maia shoots for another takedown but Belal stuffs it with ease. Muhammad works his offense but remains very weary and defensive of potential takedowns. He would work his different angles looking to play sniper against Maia. The takedown hungry Maia would press Muhammad against the cage again to close out the round, not being able to take his adversary down.

Round 3:

Fast start to begin the round, Maia is relentless with takedowns. Muhammad almost sits Maia down with strikes, stunning Maia at times with his sharpshooting. Maia desperately works for the fight to be in his world, grabbing and holding the leg of Muhammad. He would do this at the start of the final minute to the final bell.

Official result: Belal Muhammad defeats Demian Maia via unanimous decision

Check out the highlights below: