Israel Adesanya Shuts Down Marvin Vettori – UFC 263 Results (Highlights)

“The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya runs it back with Marvin Vettori 3 years after their first meeting. Vettori looks to turn “The Italian Dream” into a reality by becoming Italy’s first UFC Champion, while Adesanya looks to rebound from his first career loss.

Round 1:

Vettori would start of the round by throwing a multitude of kicks at the legs of Adesanya. After a series of chops, Vettori would close the distance catching a kick of Adesanya and taking him down. Adesanya would spend some time on his back being controlled, but he would be able to work his way up. Adesanya would read Vettori’s aggressive momentum and pick his shots from a distance. The speedy Izzy would be in and out, getting out of the way from some massive bombs thrown from Vettori. Adesanya would sharpshoot with his own series of kicks to close out the round.

Round 2:

About midway into the sequel round, Vettori would attempt a takedown only to be stuffed by Adesanya, who made him pay for it with elbows. The two would break, with Adesanya once again playing sniper on the feet. Kick after kick, dodge after dodge, Adesanya would work his magic in the striking department. Whenever Vettori would attempt to fight his rival in the “phone booth”, the Champ would enter the matrix, successfully evading many of Vettori’s looming punches.

Round 3:

Vettori would power through in the third round. With great strength, came a great takedown for Vettori who toppled Adesanya early on. With Adesanya trying to rush out from underneath, Vettori would seize the back of the champ, trying to secure a rear-naked choke. The attempt would come up short with Adesanya then gaining top position briefly. The Italian would go for a leg lock which was defended by Adesanya.

Once again on the feet, Adesanya would chop down the trees that are the legs of Marvin Vettori. Vettori would be struck down with his lead leg getting thrown off balance. Adesanya ended the round kicking the groin of Vettori, which stopped the action momentarily.

Round 4:

The two opponents would start off the championship rounds in full throttle. With the ongoing momentum, Vettori would shoot for a takedown on the Nigerian. Adesanya defended beautifully. Adesanya would gain top control for a quick second but the fight once again went up to the feet. The fighters would be very patient for the following minutes with not much strikes thrown. Vettori would rush for a takedown in the later stage of the round, pressing Adesanya against the cage. Vettori was unable to as he held Adesanya until the bell. “Stylebender” got some style points patting the butt of Vettori in hysterical fashion.

Round 5:

A variety of kicks would open up the last round for the reigning champion. He went high then he went low. Following the early strikes, Vettori would go for another takedown. Unable to get it, “The Italian Dream” would look to find some hope, clasping his hands together in the clinch before grasping one of Adesanya’s legs. The two would separate with Adesanya putting the remainder of the round on cruise control until Vettori attempted to drag him down to the mat another time. The fight would end with the comedic Israel Adesanya faking like he was hurt after little hits thrown from Marvin Vettori.

Official result: Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

