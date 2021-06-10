Leon Edwards Plans To ‘Slice And Dice’ Nate Diaz And Surpass Colby Covington For Title Shot

Dana White has gone on record to say that Colby Covington is next up for a welterweight title shot. However Leon Edwards plans to put on such a performance at UFC 263, against Nate Diaz, that he changes Dana’s mind.

Heading into this weekend’s bout against Diaz, Edwards is riding a 9-fight unbeaten streak. Truthfully, if things had gone according to plan for him, he likely would have already had his chance at a rematch with champ Kamaru Usman.

Unfortunately this is not the case, as various circumstances led to him having to sit out for almost two years, only to come back and have his fight end in a no contest from an eye poke. Now he is set to face Nate, in the biggest fight of his career.

Leon Edwards Wants To Make A Statement

Dana White has stated that no matter how this weekend’s five round non-title, non-main event fight goes, Colby Covington gets the title shot next. However Leon Edwards is hopeful to change Dana’s mind.

Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that he looks to take advantage of Nate’s tendency to get cut easily. Moreover, he hopes to have such an impressive performance that he makes the UFC President reconsider giving Colby the title shot.

“He definitely will bleed in this fight. I’ll be slicing and dicing him in this fight. It’s going to be a good one… That’s not a satisfying victory. I want to go out there and stop him, either submission or knock him out cold. That’s my aim, to go out there and take him out,” Edwards said. “Let’s see what happens Saturday night. If I go out there and smoke him and perform like I know I’m going to perform, I think I’ll slide into Colby’s spot.”

How do you see Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz going down? Will the winner be able to jump the queue and get a title shot?