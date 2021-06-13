Leon Edwards Decisions Nate Diaz In 5 Round War – UFC 263 Results (Highlights)

UFC 263 pay-per-view (PPV) MMA event is happening TONIGHT (Sat., June 12, 2021) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., Birmingham’s best clashes with Stockton’s favorite son. Leon Edwards takes on Nate Diaz in a 5 round fight.

Round 1:

The fight begins. The returning Nate Diaz plays with his adversary to kick things off. Diaz, smiling, would turn his back away from Edwards and then blitz in with strikes to make things fun. Edwards wouldn’t be fazed. The Brit would shoot for a takedown and was succesful in his attempt. Edwards would look to take the back, looking for submissions.

Diaz would defend perfectly, making his way back up to the feet. Edwards would ocntinue to experiment on Diaz, pushing the envelope on clinch work. The two of them would open up on kicks on the feet as well.

Round 2:

Edwards would chop the legs of Diaz with kicks. This is usually a good strategy for dealing with boxers. The game plan was working in favor of Edwards. The #3 contender would clinch up with the Diaz brother, eventually topping Diaz on the ground. Diaz would throw up a leg lock attempt which was defended by Edwards. Diaz would be let up only to be taken up in the clinch again with successful takedown by Edwards.

Round 3:

Diaz opens up the round entering the clinch with Edwards on his own accord. On the way out of the position, Diaz would slug it out. Edwards would have his own way, getting yet another takedown on Diaz. This is where the crime scene would begin.

Edwards would unleash devastating, razor sharp elbows on Diaz, opening up Diaz’s face. The Octagon canvas would be splattered with blood. The cut deepened on the head of Diaz but the UFC veteran would carry on through.

Round 4:

Edwards would continue to outbox Diaz for the remainder of the fourth round. Edwards would shake things up, sweeping the leg of Diaz. Diaz, was impressed himself and complimented his efforts. Edwards would play sharpshooter, getting the better of Diaz in every exchange. The cut wouldn’t stop releasing blood.

Round 5:

A sense of urgency rushed in for Nate Diaz. The cardio freak would shock the world, unleashing crushing blows to Edwards. The eyes of the the Brit would be crossed with a serious punch to the face. A wobbled Edwards had survival on his mind as he looked at the clock. Diaz turned up the heat looking for the kill but was unable to get it.

Official result: Leon Edwards defeats Nate Diaz via unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out the highlights below:

Locks in his 1️⃣0️⃣th straight win!



💢 @Leon_EdwardsMMA got the job done after going the distance. #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/bP9b1AVAWn — UFC (@ufc) June 13, 2021