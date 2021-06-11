(Video) Nate Diaz Smokes Marijuana At UFC 263 Press Conference, Offers Brandon Moreno A Toke

 Skip to Content

Diaz was in attendance at the UFC 263 pre-fight press conference ahead of his welterweight fight with Leon Edwards this weekend.

At the UFC 263 pre-fight press conference, Nate Diaz did what he does best.

Diaz was in attendance at the conference on Thursday evening ahead of his five-round welterweight contest with Leon Edwards on Saturday night.

After answering a couple of questions in as little words as he could, Diaz lit up a joint and started smoking during the conference as it grabbed just about everyone’s attention immediately.

You can watch it below:

Diaz even offered Brandon Moreno a toke only for the flyweight to politely turn him down.

The official UFC Twitter account had no problem promoting it either.

Diaz Taking Advantage Of Arizona Rules

Some speculated it was CBD as Diaz had notably smoked that in the past such as after his rematch with Conor McGregor.

However, this was marijuana indeed — his own strand, in fact. And with the event taking place in Arizona, Diaz is able to take such liberties.

“Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209) was smoking marijuana on stage not CBD, his team tells me. Its his own brand, Kill_4209. Rules in Arizona allow him to smoke closer up to the fight than other states.”

All in all, this is a good thing as Diaz doesn’t need to worry about any potential violations about a drug that has next to zero performance enhancing benefit.

