Here we are, the main event of the evening. The “God of War” returns to the octagon just a few weeks after his last title defense. Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1) looks to finish the year in style as he faces the number one contender Brandon Moreno (17-5-1).

Round 1

Figueiredo comes out with a spinning back kick to the body and a hard jab. Nice takedown defense by Moreni who then pins Figueiredo to the fence before taking him down, but Figueiredo gets right back up. Nice jab lands for Moreno but he eats a big body shot from Figueiredo. Both fighters trade in the pocket. High kick blocked by Figueiredo who keeps pressuring Moreno, he lands a left hand to the body. Nice jab from Figueiredo, he follows it up with a right hand and barely misses with a leg kick. Moreno ends up on the ground but pushes Figueiredo off of him. Right hand lands over the top for Figueiredo, he then blocks a head kick. Big left hand to the body lands for Figueiredo who’s just relentless with his pressure. Moreno lands a jab but eats a big right hand. Head kick blocked again by Figueiredo who then barely misses with a right hand. Big elbow from Figueiredo who maintains a crazy pace.

10-9 Figueiredo

Round 2

Figueiredo comes out in the orthodox stance and eats a jab from Moreno. Big spinning kick lands to the body fro Figueiredo but Moreno comes back with a right hand. Figueiredo lands a few leg kicks and a jab. Moreno lands to the body and eats a big right hand in return. Nice jab lands for Figueiredowho switches to orthodox. Moreno gets a takedown but Figueiredo pokes him in the eye. Figueiredo wiggles back up and both guys exchange in the pocket. Nice leg kick lands for Figueiredo, he lands a nice left hand right after. Figueiredo lands a nice jab and takes control of the cage. Moreno lands a big right hand and moves away. Moreno lands a leg kick of his own and a jab. Big combination lands for Figueiredo but Moreno takes him down. Figueiredo gets back up and moves forward instantly.

10-9 Figueiredo

Round 3

Figueiredo lands a big right hand right away and eats a kick from Moreno. Big body shot lands for Figueiredo. Big body shots land for Figueiredo but Moreno counters with an elbow. Moreno controls the clinch alongside the fence but Figueiredo gets off the fence. Nice jab and spinning kick lands for Figueiredo. Big left hook lands for Figueiredo, Moreno comes back with one of his own. Another left hook lands for Figueiredo who lands the most powerful punches. Figueiredo lands a kick to the groin area and the fight is stopped for a moment. Referee Jason Herzog takes a point from Figueiredo for the low blow. Figueiredo takes Moreno down and passes the guard. Moreno gets back to his feet. Big right hand lands for Moreno.

10-8 Moreno

Round 4

Flying knee partially lands for Figueiredo. Nice jab lands for Figueiredo, followed by a big left hand. Moreno lands a left hand. Moreno takes Figueiredo down after defending a takedown. Big right hand by Figueiredo as he gets back up. Big uppercut lands for Figueiredo. Moreno hurts Figueiredo with a big right hand. They trade punches in the pocket and seem happy to do so. Moreno takes Figueiredo down after eating a couple of big punches. Big left hand lands for Moreno as the round ends.

10-9 Moreno.

Round 5

Figueiredo lands two big body kicks. Two big right hands land for Figueiredo. Figueiredo lands another big right hand and seems fresher in this round. Counter left hand lands for Figueiredo. Figueiredo is the more active fighter in this round. Nice left hand lands for Moreno. Moreno forces a clinch and lands some knees to the legs of Figueiredo. Figueiredo takes Moreno down and hammers with some ground and pound.

10-9 Figueiredo

Official results: Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno go to a majority draw (47-46 Figueiredo, 47-47, 47-47).

Check the highlights below:

