Brandon Moreno Chokes Out Deveison Figueriedo – UFC 263 Results (Highlights)

UFC 263 pay-per-view (PPV) MMA event is happening TONIGHT (Sat., June 12, 2021) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Brandon Moreno meets flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the c0-main event.

Round 1:

Brandon Moreno stalks Deveison Figueiredo to start off the round. Tons of pressure would be in store for the Mexican. Figueriedo would be comfortable on the back foot. Sensing some urgency in the latter part of the round, Figueiredo would be caught rushing in and Moreno would seize the opportunity with excellent speed. A fast jab would put the champ on the ground, as Moreno buckled him. ‘The Assassin Baby’ would look to close out the show, attempting to put out a hurt Figureido. The champ survived but definitely lost the round.

Round 2:

fig took him down, working his ground game in the process. A stalemate took place on the canvas, with Figueiredo threw little punches to the body of Moreno. Fig looked for a guillotine that wasn’t there. Moreno would turn the tables, rushing out of the position and overtaking Figueiredo. Moreno would gain a takedown on the “God of War”, overpowering him on top. Fig would rush out in a scramble only to be toppled by Moreno again in the grappling department.

Round 3:

Moreno would stick and move on the feet as fig increased his striking output, blitzing Moreno early on. Moreno would secure another takedown, but this time for the last time. Hooks in, Moreno would fish for the neck of Figueiredo, eventually getting the rear-naked choke on Figueiredo.

Official result: Brandon Moreno defeats Deveison Figueiredo via R3 submission (rear-naked choke)

Check out the highlights below: