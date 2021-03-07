UFC 259 Results: Jan Blachowicz Retains Title, Upsets Israel Adesanya (Highlights)

The blockbuster main event of UFC 259 featured Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz making his first title defense against Nigerian superstar Israel Adesanya. Adesanya puts his undefeated 20-0 record on the line against Blachowicz on his conquest for another gold belt. Blachowicz would attempt to play spoiler with his first successful title defense of the Light Heavyweight belt.

Round 1

The entry round of the marquee fight starts out as a calm to the storm. No rush is taken in Adesanya prospection’s for gold. Blachowicz also plays a chess match with Adesanya’s striking. The fight, as expected, turns into a full-blown kickboxing match.

The Middleweight king started out with a calm collection of kicks to Blachowicz, with the Polish striker landing his own. Blachowicz outlanded Adesanya in strikes 16-10. Round ends.

Round 2

Adesanya enters the second round with a series of feints and clever question mark kicks to keep Blachowicz guessing. The powerful Polishman would enter the Kiwi’s range with a combination of blows, with Adesanya not really fazed from the attacks.

Blachowicz would later attempt a takedown, partially stuffed by “The Last Stylebender.” They continue to keep it on the feet before Adesanya’s kicks keep it on the cup, hitting the defending champ’s crotch… twice. The story of the second round was laid out on the pages of Adesanya’s deafening leg kicks. Round 2 ends.

Round 3

Blachowicz would once again pressure Adesanya, however this time unlike never before. He caught Adesanya with a net of punches before attempting a takedown. Adesanya kept it standing for the most part with his back against the cage.

The 205 champ would rush in for a standing rear-naked choke before getting it denied. Adesanya maintains his distance away picking Blachowicz apart in the striking department. Moving in and out, Adesanya kept it cool landing strikes from a safe distance. The ‘legendary Polish power’ would land frequently however, managing to piece up Adesanya. The activity was shared between both fighters, making this bout a very close contest

Round 4

Enter the championship rounds. Blachowicz makes his way to pressure the star-studded striker into the fence, attempting to get the fight to the ground. After failing to get the kickboxer into his level, Blachowicz does a little striking of his own which caught the Nigerian’s attention. Adesanya would pull off more of his counters in the pocket.

However, the Polish champion’s bet on the ground would pay off with a hit-and-run takedown mid-way into round 4. The BJJ black belt uses his offensive grappling pedigree to grind against Adesanya on the mat. He would later pass into side control and then half guard once again. The control was all in the 38 year-olds favor as the 4th bell sounded.

Round 5

The final round begins with more evenly slick striking from the duo. The elusive Adesanya would use his movement to avoid Blachowicz’s bombs early. Breathing heavily, Blachowicz would take a few hits from an urgent Adesanya. The battle-tested Blachowicz would drive his power for another beautiful takedown in an exchanging of levels. Blachowicz would work from the top position to land punches consistently on the downed Adesanya. Over and over again, punch after punch. Blachowicz succesfully outworked the lighter champ in the championship rounds.

Official decision: Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya via UD (49-46, 49-45 x2)

