How To Watch UFC 246 ‘Mcgregor vs. Cerrone’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC 246 PPV Event

UFC is returning to business tonight (Sat., Jan. 18, 2020) with UFC 246 PPV MMA event from inside T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas. This fight card is intriguing due to the return of former two-division champion Conor Mcgregor who’s headling the main event against Donald Cerrone in a five-round war at the welterweight division.

Both fighters were linked back in 2019 to fight each other; however, that bout never materialized due to delay in Mcgregor’s return. Cerrone has competed whopping 11 times at 170 pounds; meanwhile, Mcgregor has competed twice and lost once against Nate Diaz, but avenge the loss six months later. ‘Cowboy’ is a slow starter, but once he grabs the groove of the fight, he can be dangerous for his foes. In a striking department, both are even, but if the match goes to ground, its documented that Cerrone has tapped few guys and Conor’s all losses came via submission. But we can expect the majority of this fight will be on the feet unless either men lands more brutal strikes can walk home with a win.

In the co-headling act, a former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will square off against Raquel Pennington in a rematch from 2015. Holm defeated Pennington via split decision at UFC 184 in her debut match. Many raised the eyebrows after the bout as they thought Raquel had done enough to get a win.

We have another intriguing bout in the main card as Anthony Pettis dropping down to Lightweight to meet Diego Ferreira. Pettis is coming off a loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 241. As well Heavyweight contenders Maurice Greene and Aleksei Oleinik will meet.

The “Preliminary card” begin at 7 p.m. ET, while the other Preliminary portion begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN before the main card starts a 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Check out below UFC 246 fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

Preliminary card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary card (ESPN +, 7 p.m. ET)

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich