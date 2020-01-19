UFC 246 Results: Roxanne Modafferi Scores Upset Win Over Maycee Barber (Highlights)

Former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor makes his eagerly anticipated comeback tonight. ‘Notorious’ will headline UFC 246 in a welterweight match-up against fight veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. UFC 246 kicks off with the early prelims at 7pm (ET) on ESPN+. The card will then move to ESPN for the remainder of the preliminary bouts at 8pm (ET) before the main card airs on pay-per-view from 10pm (E.T).Stay tuned to Middleeasy for all the action from UFC 246 as it happens. Stay tuned to Middleeasy for all the action from UFC 246 as it happens.

In the featured preliminary bout, one of the pioneers of women’s MMA Roxanne Modafferi makes another UFC appearance. The former title challenger faces unbeaten rising star Maycee Barber. ‘The Future’ has three wins inside the UFC octagon, all have came by KO/TKO. Can she make it four in a row in this crossroads fight?

Roxanne Modafferi scores huge upset win, decisions Maycee Barber

Round 1: Roxanne Modaferri opens up with lots of movement, landing a few good right hands. Before going for the clinch and securing a big takedown against the 21-year-old prospect. ‘The Happy Warrior’ gets half guard and holds the position, securing her opponent to the mat. Lot’s of top pressure from the veteran, as the clock ticks down. Barber spring into action, grabbing the neck and going for a guillotine choke. Looked very tight for a few moments but Modafferi eventually works her way out of it. As the round closes the pair exchange positions. The 37-year-old takes the mount position, then the back before Barber shakes her off and end the round on top.

Round 2: WOW! The second round is off to a fast start as Modafferi drops her opponent with what looked like a job. Barber tried for a triangle choke but was quickly shook off. Domination begins on the ground and the veteran underdog works her way to full mount. Modaferri is reigning down ground and pound, Barber does well to shut it down. Another huge elbow from mount which cuts the undefeated prospect but she winds up on top again. From full guard she lands a nasty elbow of her own, blood is flying everywhere. Modafferi reverse the position and takes the back before moving back to half guard. Barber is working hard for a kimura but its in vein and she ends up eating strikes before Modafferi stands up and the bell sounds. Fight replays show Barber may have injured her knee early in round two, although she denies shes hurt whilst speaking with her corner. Then the doctor checks her over in bizarre scenes.

Round 3: Huge right hand again rocks Barber who looks unsteady on her feet right now. The 39-fight veteran again takes her opponent down and begins to once again dominate on the ground. Barber shows her strength to reverse the position and begin attacking for an Americana. Roxy works her way back to her feet, before again earning back top position. Not a lot happens as the clock ticks down and the horn sounds to end the fight. It should be a tremendous upset win for +600 underdog Roxanne Modafferi who looked flawless against the very tough Maycee Barber. We go to the judges…

Final result: Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30/27, 30/27 & 30/26)

Check the highlights below:

How about the toughness of @MayceeBarber?! 👏 What a comeback this could be! #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/a9e2FZqnmH — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

Roxanne Modafferi improve to 24-16, whilst Maycee Barber drops to 8-1.