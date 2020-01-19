UFC 246 Results: Aleksei Oleinik Earns Submission Win Against Maurice Greene (Highlights)

Former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor makes his eagerly anticipated comeback tonight. ‘Notorious’ will headline UFC 246 in a welterweight match-up against fight veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. UFC 246 kicks off with the early prelims at 7pm (ET) on ESPN+. The card will then move to ESPN for the remainder of the preliminary bouts at 8pm (ET) before the main card airs on pay-per-view from 10pm (E.T). Stay tuned to Middleeasy for all the action from UFC 246 as it happens.

Russian heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik has some big wins during his UFC career and he needs another one tonight. The submission specialist has lost two fights in a row against Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. He’ll fight Maurice Greene who is also in need of a win after being TKO’d last time out. Don’t blink when the opening bell sounds in this one!

Round 1: Aleksei Oleinik comes out with a wild over hand right, Maurice Greene counters with a leg kick which drops his opponent. The Russian quickly closes the distance and drags Greene to the ground. The American made to pay for hanging on for an attempted submission. Once on the mat Oleinik quickly moves to side controls and begins workign towards a neck crank. Greene does well to fire himself of the cage and escape, before throwing up a triangle attempt. Oleinik escapes before Greene once again tries for the triangle and works his way up the the feet. Although that doesn’t last long at all. The 72-fight veteran takes it back to the floor and gets top position. Oleinik pops to side control, scoots his feet forward and attempts another neck crank. Despite squeezing with all his power Greene somehow survives and begins rattling off punches despite being stuck in the submission. Oleinik tries to readjust to a tighter grip but the bell sounds to end round one.

Dominant ground work from Oleinik in round one.

Round 2: Greene opens up the round looking good, throwing big shots and landing. His opponent wades in with wild shots to close the gap. However he gets caught with a big high-kick and a knee before eventually dragging the fight to the mat once again. Oleinik is dominating on the floor, looking for submissions but his arms may be burnt out right now. Greene grabs for a kimura and attempts to reverse the 42-year-old, but the craft veteran shuts it down quickly. He grabs for an arm and is pulling back for the arm-bar finish, after lots of resistance Greene eventually taps. Relentless work on the mat, big win for Oleinik.

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via submission (Armbar)

Check out the highlights:

Crochet Boss throwing the triangle on The Boa Constrictor! ⚠️@TheCrochetBoss is coming to make a name for himself! #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/bqjYCD8NWO — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

Aleksei Oleinik improves his record to 58-13-1. Maurice Greene drops to 8-4.