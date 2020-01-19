UFC 246 Results: Diego Ferreira Dominates Anthony Pettis To Earn Submission Victory (Highlights)

Former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor makes his eagerly anticipated comeback tonight. ‘Notorious’ will headline UFC 246 in a welterweight match-up against fight veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. UFC 246 kicks off with the early prelims at 7pm (ET) on ESPN+. The card will then move to ESPN for the remainder of the preliminary bouts at 8pm (ET) before the main card airs on pay-per-view from 10pm (E.T). Stay tuned to Middleeasy for all the action from UFC 246 as it happens.

One time 155lb champion Anthony Pettis is looking to bounce back after suffering defeat against Nate Diaz last time out. Diego Ferreira is one a hot streak right now winning five in a row. He’ll be determined to keep his good form up tonight.

Diego Ferreira dominates Anthony Pettis picks up second round submission win

Round 1: Anthony Pettis opens up looking light on his feet movign around well. Diego Ferreira throws a kick and immediately dives in for a single leg, but it doesn’t come off. The Brazilian begins to walk down Pettis who is in retreat. He eventually gets the clinch postion and takes the fight to the mat. He’s looks for a rear naked choke but ‘Showtime’ is defending well, he manges to pull an impressive switch and gain top postion. The fight goes back to the feet, but Ferreira has no interest in keeping it their, he shoot in for another takedown but fails. The round continues until he does eventually land the takedown. After Pettis goes for his arm he stands up, kicks the leg then drops back into his opponents guard. The round ends. Really good round for Ferreira.

Round 2: The Brazilian quickly finds himself back in top postion and this time he takes full advantage. After moving to the back he sinks in a deep rear-naked-choke, from an unlikely angle to forced the tap. HUGE SUBMISSION WIN. That’s six in a row, very impressive!

Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via submission (Rear-naked choke)

Check the highlights below:

Diego Ferreira improves to 17-2. Anthony Pettis drops to 22-10.