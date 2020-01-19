UFC 246 Results: Holly Holm Scores Unanimous Decision Win Over Raquel Pennington (Highlights)

Former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor makes his eagerly anticipated comeback tonight. ‘Notorious’ will headline UFC 246 in a welterweight match-up against fight veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. UFC 246 kicks off with the early prelims at 7pm (ET) on ESPN+. The card will then move to ESPN for the remainder of the preliminary bouts at 8pm (ET) before the main card airs on pay-per-view from 10pm (E.T). Stay tuned to MiddleEasy for all the action from UFC 246 as it happens.

The cards co-main event will be a women’s bantamweight rematch between former champion Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The two fighters previously met in 2015. On that occasion Holm emerged victorious courtesy of the judges decision. However both fighters have come a long way since then, at UFC 246 either woman can emerge with the win.

Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington, earns unanimous decision in rematch

Round 1: Both fighters come out throwing feints, somewhat cagey in the early goings. Raquel Pennington looks to close the distance by charging at Holly Holm. She lands a right but its has no effect and Holm regains the distance. ‘Rocky’ again charges at her opponent, only to be put on the fence, where Holm looks for a take down and then begins landing short shots. With 90 seconds left in the first round, not a lot is happening against the fence. Both fighters are exchanging short shots, but they have no power behind them. The referee asks for more action but allows them to remain in the position. As the round closes the fighters exchange position on the fence, before Pennington shoots for the takedown and Holm grabs for the choke. The bells sounds. Holm should take that on the judges cards.

Round 2: Another cagey opening, before Holm lands a body shot then closes the distance. She again pushes ‘Rocky’ up to the fence and begins throwing short shots. On the three minute mark Pennington turns her opponent around, only to be out-muscled back onto the fence. The crow is getting restless and Holm separates and begins throwing strikes, which is met by cheers. However Holm doesn’t stay in striking range for long, she again closes distance and goes back to work on the fence. As the round draws to a close Pennington lands a knee to the body which forces Holm to retreat. The fighters come together again but the bell sounds to end round two.

Round 3: Pennington lands her best punch of the fight at the start of round three. A short right hand knocked back the head of Holm, who tried to clinch but was shook off. ‘Rocky’ who has spent much of the fight defending the clinch, initiates it, only to be reversed. The fight doesn’t stay on the fence for long, the fighters are in striking range but not landing much. Pennington catches Holm on the end of a right hand before shooting in for a takedown, the former 135lb hits the mat but quickly bounces back up. They return to exchanging clinch position against the fence. The referee finally separates the fighters, to please everyone in attendance. Pennington lands a left hand and a knee towards the end of the round but it has no effect on Holm who bounces round the cage and wait for the final bell.

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (29/28, 30/27, 30/27)

Check out the highlights:

Holly Holm improves to 13-5. Raquel Pennington drops to 10-9.