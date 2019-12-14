How To Watch UFC 245 ‘Usman vs. Covington’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC 245 On ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)

UFC 245 PPV MMA event will go down tonight (Sat., Dec. 14, 2019) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main headlining act, a welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will look to defends his title in a highly anticipated fight with former interim champion Colby Covington. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is unbeaten in UFC won last 10 bouts straight inside the Octagon and most recently defeated Tyron Woodley, at UFC 235. He needs to bring the same passion tonight as Covington’s cardio gives a hard time to everyone.

Meanwhile, in the five-round co-main event, a featherweight king Max Holloway (21-4-0), will put his title up for grabs against Alexander Volkanovski (20-1-0). “Blessed” is unstoppable winning 14-straight fights, which includes a title win back in 2016 and defended it three times. He had a recent setback at lightweight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. Volkanovski is on a hot streak by winning his last 17 fights with 20-1 overall in his MMA career.

We got another intriguing bout as women’s double champion Amanda Nunes will do her sixth title defense against Germaine de Randamie (9-3-0).

Well, hold your horses here, as former champion Jose Aldo makes his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes (22-6-1) also ex-World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) featherweight champion Urijah Faber (35-10-0) taking on Petr Yan.

The UFC 245 card starts on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET. while the remaining ‘prelims’ bouts air on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET, before the main card, begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Check out below UFC 245 fight card and results:

Main Card PPV (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Preliminary Card ( ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.)

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Preliminary Card ( ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET.)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota

If you don’t know, now you know. #UFC245 early prelims start at 6:15pm ET on @UFCFightPass and the main event starts at 10pm ET on @espn+ PPV pic.twitter.com/F7xjRKAagK — Dana White (@danawhite) December 13, 2019