UFC 245 Results: Amanda Nunes Outwrestles Germaine De Randamie, Keeps The Belt(Highlights)

Amanda Nunes Mauls Germaine De Randamie And Remains Champ

UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) event is taking place live now (Saturday, December 14, 2019) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first-ever female UFC two-division champion, BJJ/Kyokushin Karate black belt Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes is putting her 135-pound strap on stake versus the former vacant featherweight queen, Dutch striker Germaine “The Iron Lady” de Randamie. The two already fought at UFC Fight Night 31 in 2013, where Nunes scored a first-round stoppage victory.

The referee in charge of this contest is Keith Peterson. The belt fight kicks off.

Round 1

Fighters touch gloves. The low kick missed by Nunes. She hits one, de Randamie has reach advantage. Low kick Amanda. Amanda caught right middle kick, de Randamie escapes.

Wide hooks Nunes, she misses, but takes de Randamie down, ends up in the full guard. Big punches, Germaine lands up-kicks. Guillotine choke attempt. Nunes on the fence. Knees off the clinch Germaine, but Nunes takes her down again.

Big punches. Americana is neutralized. Up-kick Germaine. Both fighters landing shots, Nunes keeps striking, will Peterson stop this?

Punches are hitting Germaine’s forearms. This is a side choke attempt I think. It’s deep. Amanda transitions to mount. Up-kick Germaine. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 2

High kick lands. Low kick Nunes. Uppercut de Randamie. Big punches Germaine. Another uppercut. Nunes takes her down, ends up in the full guard. Body shots. Keith Peterson stands them up. Nunes ate a big high kick!!!

Flying knee to the head lands, de Randamie attacks off the clinch. Another knee to the head! Nunes is on the cage. Short punches and knees. Nunes goes for a double leg and takes Germaine down again. She is in the butterfly guard. Triangle attempt. Amanda grabbed Germaine’s left leg. More punches. 10-10 I think.

Round 3

Low kicks are landing. Great counterpunch. Nunes trips her opponent. Amanda works from the half-guard, no strong blows.

Body punches. Big strikes. de Randamie defends well. Nunes holds the fence, Peterson warns her to let go. Amanda Nunes is landing strikes off the top but an excellent up-kick by de Randamie. Elbows from the side control Nunes but Germaine keeps her hands well. Germaine gets up, but Amanda takes her down again. North-south. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 4

Good front punch. Nunes scores a body lock takedown. Amanda punishes her opponent from the half guard, elbows and punches. Nunes looks pretty much tired.

Triangle attempt de Randamie, and she chokes Nunes. De Randamie escapes. Nunes shoots in and ends up in the full guard. The referee could stand them up, no action.

Hammer-fists off the bottom Germaine, Nunes lands some punches. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 5

Friendly hug. Good strike but Nunes takes Germaine down again. Short punches. The crowd looks unhappy. More body blows.

Amanda Nunes is winning this fight, she changes levels nicely. More punches and elbows, de Randamie fires back off the bottom. Up-kick de Randamie. Side control Nunes. 10-9 Nunes.

Final Result: Amanda Nunes defeats Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45)

Here are the highlights:

THIS close! 😳 GDR almost catching the champ in a submission here in R4! #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/JMROb7ZSKg — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Royal treatment for the Queen @amanda_leoa as she leaves the arena after #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/TxIlaJ0Wcb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

Amanda Nunes improves the score to 19-4 MMA, 12-1 UFC, Germaine de Randamie drops to 9-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC.