UFC 245 Results: Petr Yan High Kicks Urijah Faber To Sleep (Highlights)

Petr Yan Sends Urijah Faber To The Canvas Via Left High Kick

Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to action with its UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) event, going down live now (Saturday, December 14, 2019) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former ACB champ and one of the most promising Russian fighters, Petr “No Mercy” Yan, squares off against the former WEC featherweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah “The California Kid” Faber in a bantamweight match.

The ref is Keith Peterson. Here we go!

Round 1

Fighters touch gloves. Faber misses with two high kicks, low kick Yan, knee Urijah. The tactical battle, Yan misses with punches, Faber can’t hit the right high kick.

1-2 Faber, Yan controls the center of the Octagon. Yan switches stances. Middle kick Yan, Faber tried to catch it, Yan saves his leg. Left hook lands for Urijah, fighters clinch up. Faber lands another hook. Yan defends well.

Knee and two hooks off the clinch Yan. Low kick Urijah. Flying knee to the body Yan. 10-9 Petr I think.

Round 2

Yan goes forward, misses with a right hook. Flying knee missed. Uppercut and clinch, fighters separate. Good punch Yan. Yan goes forward but Faber moves like a cat and dodges the incoming strikes. Faber presses him against the cage.

Body shot Faber and takedown attempt, stuffed. Single-leg takedown attempt but Yan remains on his feet. Superb punch by Yan, Faber goes down, turtles, Yan punishes him with ground shots but Urijah gets up. He is cut under his right eye.

Awesome strike by Yan and Faber goes to the canvas again! Yan punishes him again but Faber gets up. Urijah is cut badly. Keith Peterson calls for a doctor. The match continues.

Yan lands big strikes. Faber got up. Yan takes Faber’s back and takes him down. More punches. 10-8 Yan.

Round 3

Body kick Yan. Left high kick off the clinch lands for Yan and Faber is knocked out!

Final Result: Petr Yan KO’s Urijah Faber (left high kick, round 3, 0:43)

Here are the highlights:

Petr Yan probabaly sends Urijah Faber back into retirement with this unreal finish.#UFC245 pic.twitter.com/c72rObt6pJ — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) December 15, 2019

Petr Yan improves the score to 14-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC, Urijah Faber drops to 35-11 MMA, 11-7 UFC.