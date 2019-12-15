UFC 245 Results: Geoff Neal Batters Mike Perry (Highlights)

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Geoff Neal
Image: @UFCEurope Twitter

Geoff Neal Put On A Show Tonight, Destroyed Mike Perry With A First-Round Stoppage

UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) event is happening live now (Saturday, December 14, 2019) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michigan-native Mike “Platinum” Perry meets always dangerous Geoff Neal in the last fight of the preliminary card.

The third man inside the Octagon is Chris Tognoni. The 170-pound bout starts.

Round 1

No glove touch, Perry began with a low kick, Geoff fires back with a few kicks on his own. Furious start, so many kicks on both sides. Neal cracks Perry with a devastating head kick, he looks rocked. Neal keeps landing big strikes, Mike Perry is in trouble. Another high kick lands, then a barrage of punches, Perry is not firing back and Chris Tognoni waves off the contest! Victory for Geoff Neal!

Final Result: Geoff Neal defeats Mike Perry (round 1, TKO, 1:30, head kick and punches)

Here are the highlights:

Mike Perry drops to 13-6 MMA, 6-6 UFC, Geoff Neal improves the score to 13-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC.

 

