UFC 245 Results: Marlon Moraes Edges Out Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Marlon Moraes Scores A Razor-Close Split Decision Win Over Jose Aldo

UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) event is going down live now (Saturday, December 14, 2019) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former WSOF champion Marlon “Magic” Moraes shares the cage with the ex-UFC and WEC king, Luta livre and BJJ black belt Jose Aldo in a 135-pound affair.

Our ref is Marc Goddard. We’re underway!

Round 1

Fighters touch gloves. Left high kick Moraes, but Aldo survives. Moraes brawls. High kick blocked. Fighters trade shots again. Aldo controls the center. Low kick blocked by Aldo. 1-2 lands for Marlon.

Moraes misses with 1-2 then attempts a spinning heel kick, Aldo moves his head. Great movement by the former featherweight champ. Low kick Marlon. Moraes presses Aldo towards the cage.

Aldo lands some big strikes but eats a punch. Moraes clinches up and takes Aldo down, ends up in the half-guard. 10-9 Moraes.

Round 2

Good punch by Moraes. Aldo presses him, but Moraes circles. Moraes has a small cut on his nose. Aldo blocks punches and high kick well. Body shot Aldo.

Two punches to the body. 1-2 Aldo, Moraes fires back with a big right hook. Awesome trade. Moraes keeps circling, attempts spinning heel kick, but Aldo blocks it well. Body punch plus head blow Aldo.

Flying knee Aldo. Superb counter to the body by Aldo. Great uppercut lands for Aldo. This turns into an open brawl. Left high kick blocked. Superb jab Moraes. 10-9 Aldo.

Round 3

Friendly hug. Body jab Aldo. Left-hand misses its mark. Aldo controls the center, moves forward. Big punch Aldo.

Strong strikes on both sides. The crowd starts to boo. Left punch to the head Moraes. Aldo pressures him. Flying knee missed by Aldo. 1-2 lands for Aldo. Another right cross lands. Jose counters Moraes’ punch with a superb jab. Low kick Marlon.

Moraes jabs, Aldo delivers more big punches. Moraes goes for a takedown then attempts 1-2. Left hook Marlon, Aldo fires back. Spinning heel kick blocked. I don’t know who won this one… 10-10?

Final Result: Marlon Moraes split decisions Jose Aldo (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Here are the highlights:

By split decision! ✅ Moraes gets a win over a legend at #UFC245 – agree? pic.twitter.com/RWF80vkQpj — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Marlon Moraes improves the score to 23-6-1 MMA, 19-2-1 UFC, Jose Aldo drops to 28-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC.