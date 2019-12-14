UFC 245 Video: Jose Aldo Looking Fresh During Faceoff Against Marlon Moraes

Check Out Below The Highlights From Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
UFC 245 PPV MMA event will take place tomorrow night (Sat, Dec 14) from inside T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas. Earlier this afternoon, the promotion held the commission weigh-ins where all the fighters successfully make weight, excluding Jessica Eye, who’ll forfeit 30 percent of her fight purse to her opponent after coming in 5 pounds over.
This whole week much of the talk on social media platforms was about the weight of former 145-pound king Jose Aldo who dropped down to bantamweight. But he proved everyone wrong by coming 136lbs on the scale. “Scarface” will test his luck against Moraes in a hope that a win that will earn him a title shot.
Check out below the staredowns video where Also looking hydrated and fresh, including other top fighters:
All the hype and trash talk leading up to this title fight between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, both kept things cordial during a faceoff.
Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski were friendly:
Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie all smiles and hugs at the end of faceoff:
Peter Yan was bit tensed during a faceoff against Urijah Faber:
Mike Perry gave no handshake to his opponent:
Matt Brown and Ben Saunders showed intensity:
