UFC 245 Video: Jose Aldo Looking Fresh During Faceoff Against Marlon Moraes

By
Alex Mendez
-
Jose Aldo Marlon Moraes
Jose Aldo Marlon Moraes - Image via @UFC Twitter

Check Out Below The Highlights From Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

UFC 245 PPV MMA event will take place tomorrow night (Sat, Dec 14) from inside T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas. Earlier this afternoon, the promotion held the commission weigh-ins where all the fighters successfully make weight, excluding Jessica Eye, who’ll forfeit 30 percent of her fight purse to her opponent after coming in 5 pounds over.

This whole week much of the talk on social media platforms was about the weight of former 145-pound king Jose Aldo who dropped down to bantamweight. But he proved everyone wrong by coming 136lbs on the scale. “Scarface” will test his luck against Moraes in a hope that a win that will earn him a title shot.

Check out below the staredowns video where Also looking hydrated and fresh, including other top fighters:

All the hype and trash talk leading up to this title fight between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, both kept things cordial during a faceoff.

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski were friendly:

Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie all smiles and hugs at the end of faceoff:

Peter Yan was bit tensed during a faceoff against Urijah Faber:

Mike Perry gave no handshake to his opponent:

Matt Brown and Ben Saunders showed intensity:

We got three title fights tomorrow so who ya got?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here