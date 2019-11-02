How To Watch UFC 244 ‘Masvidal vs. Diaz’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC 244 PPV Event On ESPN+

UFC will stage the UFC 244 ‘Masvidal vs. Diaz’ PPV MMA event tonight (Sat., Nov. 2, 2019) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

In the main headliner welterweights, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide for $50,000 BMF (Baddest Mother F**ker Title). Stockton slugger made an Octagon return this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. Following an impressive victory, Diaz called our Jorge Masvidal, who was also sitting in the crow.

“Gamebred” is the hottest fighter of 2019 is coming off a first-round KO (perfectly-placed flying knee) of Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, in the co-main headliner, Kelvin Gastelum will look to get back into the winning column when he meets hard-hitting Darren till in a middleweight bout. Gastelum recently loses a bid to capture a 185-pound title for the first time at UFC 239 against Israel Adesanya. Darren Till is currently riding on a two-fight losing streak.

More action in the main card, where Stephen Thompson will square off against Vicente Luque collide in a 170-pound bout. Also, fan-favorite Derrick Lewis meets Blagoy Ivanov, and Kevin Lee faces off Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight affair.

The early “Preliminary Bouts” start at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight pass while remaining “Prelims” begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN 2, then the PPV main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Check out below UFC 244 fight card and results:

Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET.)

Jorge Masvidal def. Nate Diaz via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round three

Darren Till def. Kelvin Gastelum via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30)

Stephen Thompson def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Derrick Lewis def. Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Kevin Lee def. Gregor Gillespie via first-round KO (2:47)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.)

Corey Anderson def. Johnny Walker via first-round TKO (2:07)

Shane Burgos def. Makwan Amirkhani via third-round TKO (4:32)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Brad Tavares via first-round KO (2:27)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Andrei Arlovski via first-round TKO (0:29)

Early Preliminary Card: (UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET.)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Lyman Good def. Chance Rencountre via third-round TKO (2:03)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

