UFC 244 Results: Corey Anderson Batters Johnny Walker (Highlights)

Corey Anderson Stops Johnny Walker In The First Round

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back in the pay-per-view (PPV) business tonight (Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019) as UFC 244 is happening noq from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

The last fight of the preliminary card brings a very intriguing 205-pound clash between Brazilian knockout artist, the former UCMMA champ Johnny Walker and TUF 19 Light Heavyweight tournament winner, Corey “Overtime” Anderson.

The ref in charge of this contest is Kevin MacDonald.

Round 1

Johnny Walker was feinting early on. Good low kick, Anderson shoots in. Walker defends, but a huge right-hand hurt Walker!!!

Anderson continues raining big punches, Walker is still moving, but he’s eating blow after blow. Walker somehow manages to cover up, but he ate a few big uppercuts! Johnny fell to the canvas again, and the referee stops the contest after another huge right!

Final Result: Corey Anderson defeats Johnny Walker (round 1, TKO, 2:07)

Here are the highlights:

Corey Anderson improves the score to 13-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC; Johnny Walker drops to 17-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC.