UFC 244 Results: Darren Till Scores A Razor-Close Split Decision Win Over Kelvin Gastelum (Highlights)

Darren Till Splits Kelvin Gastelum

The co-main event of UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is taking place live now (Saturday, November 2, 2019) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, brings the promising 185-pound affair between BJJ black belt, TUF 17 winner Kelvin Gastelum and the former UFC welterweight 170-pound title contender, Darren “The Gorilla” Till.

Darren Till exits first, he wears gray trunks and blue gloves. Now Kelvin Gastelum walks out wearing red gloves, and black trunks. The third man is Kevin MacDonald. The bout kicks off!

Round 1

Both fighters in the southpaw stance. Fighters clinched up, Till pushes him against the fence. Great reversal for Kelvin, he has both under-hooks in. Now Till presses him against the fence, fighters separate.

Leg kick Till. Gastelum keeps trying to check kicks. Again clinch, elbow by Till, Gastelum presses him against the cage. Till reverses him.

Good clinching on both sides. Gastelum controls the position, Till looks helpless at the moment. Knees to the thigh and short punches. Fighters separate, low kick Darren. Clinch knee, Gastelum.

Low kick. A lot of feints on both sides. Till keeps punishing Kelvin with these low kicks, but Kelvin clinches up again. I think Gastelum’s thigh turns red! Superb left-hand counter by Darren Till, bad low kick by Kelvin. 10-9 Till.

Round 2

Till looks very patient, he circles. Low kick Gastelum. 1-2 Till. Knee Gastelum, he runs forward but Till circles well. Jabs on both sides. Low kick Till, and again, and again!!!

Gastelum fires back. Till clinches up, lands a good knee, but Kelvin reverses him well. Elbow Kelvin. Oh, a finger to the eye! Till looks ok, but the ref says hold on!

The match is restarted two low kicks. Gastelum fires back with two hooks, but his leg doesn’t look good at all. Clinch. Kelvin pushes Till on the cage, tries to trip him, Till remains on his feet. Knees. The crowd starts to boo.

Gastelum pressures him, but Till keeps circling. Low kick Kelvin, big punch Till. Gastelum ducks well attack Till’s thigh. Left low kick Kelvin. Good exchange on both sides. Till felt that strong low kick. 10-9 Gastelum I think.

Round 3

Jab Gastelum, low kick Till, but Kelvin fires back with two leg kicks. Till caught a kick, punished him with a big elbow in the style of Matt Brown! Gastelum clinches up, goes for a takedown, good defense by Till. 1-2 Till, these were hard strikes.

Kelvin misses with a punch. Right hook Gastelum. Strong shots on both sides. Spinning back elbow by Till, it was very entertaining and landed clean!

1-2 Till. Low kick, Till covers up and defends a barrage of punches. Gastelum ended up on the canvas for a second but got up instantly. Right hook missed by Kelvin.

1-2 Till, great knee. Till goes for a takedown but Gastelum survives. Big body shot by Darren. Left hook Gastelum.

Gastelum feints, and excellent double leg takedown. Till gets up, he is pressed against the fence. Darren separates, Gastelum lands a low kick. Excellent takedown by Gastelum but Till is back on his feet again. I don’t know who won this round. 10-10?

Final Result: 30-27 Gastelum, 29-28 Till, 30-27 Till, split decision win for Darren Till

Here are the highlights:

Tight back and forth battle from these two warriors! 👏@KelvinGastelum and @DarrenTill2 go the distance – how'd your scorecard see it? #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/0PNEpeD8Mp — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 3, 2019

Kelvin Gastelum drops to 15-5, 1 NC MMA; 10-5, 1 NC UFC; Darren Till improves the score to 18-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC.